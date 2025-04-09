Opinion: Mills’ response to prayer room vandalism highlights failure to address Islamophobia

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Tisch Gala honors Winnie Holzman and Daniel Dae Kim
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Contract faculty union push for secure permanent visa sponsorship
President Linda Mills sent an email Tuesday night confirming that "some members" of the NYU community have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (Jake Capriotti for WSN)
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio celebrate Wagner move to Union Square
NYU President Linda Mills sent an email to the university community on Sunday afternoon.
Mills ‘stunned’ days after Muslim prayer room desecration
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Courtesy of Philip Pantitanonta)
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Over 1,000 rally for women’s rights in Washington Square Park
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone cancels ‘anti-governmental’ humanitarian presentation
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Trump chooses 5 NYU Law alumni for top administrative roles
(Amelia Hernandez Gioia for WSN)
Students petition for clearer protections against ICE
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Courtesy of Chris Maguire)
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum’s journey to crafting Etsy
(Courtesy photo by Elise Swain)
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
A prayer room in Bobst Library was vandalized on Thursday, prompting outrage from Muslim organizations on campus. (Courtesy of Widad Saab)
Opinion: Mills’ response to prayer room vandalism highlights failure to address Islamophobia
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
(Charlie Dodge for WSN)
Opinion: Every NYU class needs a Zoom or recording option
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Jake Capriotti for WSN)
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: At NYU, we cannot afford to be passive in the face of fascism.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
(Akshay Prabhushankar for WSN)
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
(Alexandra Chan for WSN)
Off Topic: The disastrous new direction of the EPA
Two blue N.Y.C. Emergency Rescue Kit bags with two packages of 4mg Narcan Nasal Spray in front.
Off Topic: Patent abuse is to blame for the price of prescription drugs
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Off Topic: The alt-right is lying about free speech
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU men’s and women’s track athletes trade in their indoor spikes
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Here’s what you need to know from spring break in NYU Athletics
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams win UAA Championships, baseball and tennis seasons begin and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Tristan How on his basketball career and this year’s historic season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
The intersection of Bowery Street, Division Street, and Catherine Street in Chinatown. (Ethan Li for WSN)
The perfect day in Chinatown
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Your April horoscope: Spring cleaning
The main reading room in the Jefferson Market Library (Isabel Albors for WSN)
The forgotten history of the Women’s House of Detention
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Tisch student dancers pose in their choice of clothing for their morning ballet class. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
(Kiara Mujica and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Shop less, capsule wardrobe more
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
These star-studded fashion brands are here to stay
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
5 takeout spots for a spring afternoon in Washington Square Park
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Out with the old, in with the glizzy
(Lauren Ng for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A vegan robot fast food chain reborn as a sandwich deli
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
Owner Miro Uskokovic. (Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Hani’s Bakery and Cafe is a love letter to Serbian roots
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
The main reading room in the Jefferson Market Library (Isabel Albors for WSN)
The forgotten history of the Women’s House of Detention
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What’s happening to St. Marks?
Eli Lane performs his monologue as the character Zak in the play “The Ball.” (Ivy Chan for WSN)
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A night at Berlin NYC with 4 emerging NYU musicians
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Tisch Gala honors Winnie Holzman and Daniel Dae Kim
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Courtesy photo by Travis Shinn)
Review: ‘Wave the Bull’ brings back old-school hard rock for a new generation
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Courtesy of Neon)
‘Hell of a Summer’ is a Gen Z take on slasher, summer camp horror
(Courtesy of Disney)
Review: ‘Snow White’ fails to charm viewers
(Courtesy of Warner Bros)
Review: ‘The Alto Knights’ is not worth your time
Photo by ©Myaskovsky: Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau
Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center earns LEED Platinum certification
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: ‘Opus’ is a great watch — and nothing more than that
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A night at Berlin NYC with 4 emerging NYU musicians
(Courtesy photo by Travis Shinn)
Review: ‘Wave the Bull’ brings back old-school hard rock for a new generation
(Courtesy of G2G)
Review: YT is the future of UK rap
(Courtesy of UMG, Republic Records & XO Records)
Review: NAV finds his sound in ‘OMW2 REXDALE’
(Courtesy of Will St. John)
Review: ‘Forever Is a Feeling’ is for the romantics
(Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
Eli Lane performs his monologue as the character Zak in the play “The Ball.” (Ivy Chan for WSN)
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
(Courtesy of James Leynse)
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
(Courtesy of Andy Henderson)
Review: Passionate music takes center stage at ‘Buena Vista Social Club’
(Gabriel Vasconcellos for WSN)
Review: Heart and hilarity take center stage in The Classical Studio’s ‘Twelfth Night’
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
(Erwin Chen for WSN)
Review: The Met presents the everyday surrealism of Florida
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Anna Baird-Hassell, Alex Woodworth, Isabel Albors, and Rachel Ning for WSN)
On the Street: Winter break
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Opinion: Mills’ response to prayer room vandalism highlights failure to address Islamophobia

NYU has consistently failed to take Islamophobia on campus seriously, leading to an environment where hate has festered.
Dylan Henschen, Contributing Writer
April 9, 2025
A prayer room in Bobst Library was vandalized on Thursday, prompting outrage from Muslim organizations on campus. (Courtesy of Widad Saab)

On the night of Thursday, April 3, photos of the desecration of a prayer room in Bobst Library used by members of NYU’s Muslim community began to circulate. The perpetrators who vandalized the prayer room urinated on prayer mats and etched inappropriate images onto the walls. Students, rightfully outraged by this act of hate, quickly took to social media, and the Black Muslim Initiative and Muslim Student Association posted a joint statement about the incident on Instagram — which is where I first heard of the vandalism. 

After scrolling through numerous posts, I immediately checked my email to see if NYU had issued a statement or posted on social media responding to this incident, but found nothing. The following morning, students received an email from Campus Safety head Fountain Walker condemning the attack, stating that an investigation was underway and resources had been offered to affected students. The university also reposted a six-sentence-long statement issued by NYU spokesperson John Beckman to its Instagram story. Though the etched phallus was signed with the letters “AEPI” — a reference to the unaffiliated Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi — all university communications failed to mention it or indicate they would investigate that aspect of it. 

An instance like this calls for President Linda Mills to issue an immediate statement, given that this hate crime affected a significant portion of the greater NYU community. National news outlets even got to covering the incident before Mills released a statement on Sunday afternoon — nearly three days after the incident

The university’s response to this hate crime was both frail and delayed. What NYU at large has demonstrated through its delayed communication regarding the act of Islamophobia at Bobst is that there is a distinctly different protocol for responding to things that affect different groups of students. Even though NYU could release a timely memo about air quality on June 18, 2024, it took the university’s president three days to publicly condemn a  attack. This minimal response did not follow the precedent established from previous university communications given that throughout the last two years, students’ inboxes have been filled with university memorandums and letters from the Office of the President regarding a wide variety of things happening on campus.

In a previous statement issued on Dec. 12, 2024 from the Office of the President, Mills recounts a separate series of incidents that had occurred at Bobst Library within a 24-hour window. In the statement, Mills notes that “graffiti was found that directly targeted members of our community with threats of violence.” This act of vandalism which targeted community members is oddly familiar to the current situation — the major difference being Mills’ response time. 

This incident and the university’s response are not unique, but rather are a result of NYU’s selective engagement with intolerance on campus. Since the 2023-24 academic year, the university has been extremely reactive when faced with any claim, evidenced or not, of antisemitism occurring on campus. At the Gould Plaza encampment on April 22, 2024 the university sent out a memorandum saying they “learned that there were intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents reported,” NYU leadership called in the NYPD leading to the arrest of over 100 individuals. Many of these reports of antisemitism were not accompanied with any evidence of hate speech being used and were not part of the student encampment. 

Nevertheless, NYU has gone so far as to create new a Title VI office, headed by a man with connections to the Anti-Defamation League, change the student code of conduct to make “Zionist” a code word for antisemitism, and have arrested and suspended students and faculty who have exercised their right to protest under the guise of fighting antisemitism. But in response to this very real hate crime that threatens the student body, similar action for Muslim and Arab students will likely be nonexistent.

NYU has failed to apply the same urgency to addressing Islamophobia and largely ignored the growing threats faced by Muslim and Arab students on campuses nationwide. While pro-Palestinian students at NYU, particularly those who are Muslim and Arab, have faced harassment and doxxing — most recently from the far-right Zionist group Betar — NYU has made no public condemnation of those perpetrating this harassment or taken protective measures for students. The university’s silence on Islamophobia, as well as its negative framing of student protestors as dangerous and antisemitic, has allowed this intolerance to fester at our university.

When President Linda Mills finally issued a statement in which she expressed that she was “stunned” over the vandalism, her words felt very hollow. She should not be stunned as this is not an isolated act of hate, but a reflection of her and other university leadership’s inability to act and speak out against Islamophobia sooner. How can the university express surprise when it has allowed a hostile environment to thrive, unchecked? 

This university’s failure to protect its Muslim students is not just a matter of poor communication, but a direct consequence of its long-standing neglect of growing Islamophobia. NYU might pay lip service to inclusion and anti-hate, but its selectiveness in choosing which students to protect is clear. NYU needs to issue stronger, more immediate statements when incidents like this occur, but also take long, overdue steps to ensure that Muslim students feel safe and supported on campus. Until then, incidents like this will continue to happen, and the university will share fault for the hostility that has developed within its walls.

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

Contact Dylan Henschen at [email protected]

