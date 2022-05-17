A letter to President Hamilton: Adjunct faculty are essential to NYU
More than a thousand members of ACT-UAW Local 7902, the union representing adjunct professors at NYU, have written a collective letter to President Andrew Hamilton emphasizing their role at the university as they bargain for a new contract.
May 17, 2022
Dear President Hamilton,
We the undersigned adjunct faculty are prepared to renegotiate our Collective Bargaining Agreement and intend to emphasize our essential role at NYU in these negotiations.
We have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to teach our classes in person and online. We expect our significant sacrifices during this time will be recognized and respected in the Agreement we eventually reach. We teach thousands of courses every academic year and this labor is invaluable. In fact, many students spend the vast majority of their time at NYU being taught and advised by adjuncts. We spend significant time outside the classroom with our students in office hours, tutoring sessions, and individualized meetings that guide them in developing careers in our fields of study.
The university would be unable to function without our labor and specialized expertise. We believe our students benefit alongside us from our labor being fully appreciated through improved resources, job security, and fair compensation.
In our upcoming contract negotiations we expect to remedy existing inequities. We believe that NYU must uphold its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion by extending these principles to its workforce. We call for the university to embody economic justice by granting all adjuncts a living wage, secure employment, and affordable healthcare.
We aim to negotiate with the university in an amicable and professional manner. However, we want to make clear our expectations that the administration will acknowledge our worth to NYU with a landmark agreement that sets the standard for adjunct labor across the nation.
Signed,
NYU Adjunct Faculty
As of May 11, 1,063 adjunct faculty at NYU have signed this letter. Their names and affiliations are listed below, sorted by last name.
A
Anna Abelson, School of Professional Studies
Ellen Abrams, Tandon School of Engineering
Varun Adibhatla, Tandon School of Engineering
Paul Adornato, School of Professional Studies
Nancy Agabian, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Jennifer Agatep, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Suzanne Agins, Tisch School of the Arts
Vincent Agustinovich, Tisch School of the Arts
Mohammed Ali, Faculty of Arts & Science
Cynthia Allen, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Glenn Allen, Tisch School of the Arts
Regis Allyson, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
David Alpert, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Thomas Alwood, School of Professional Studies
Kevin Ambrose, School of Professional Studies
Steven Ancona, Schack Institute of Real Estate, School of Professional Studies
Nancy Ancowitz, School of Professional Studies
Gary Anderson, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Todd Anderson, Tandon School of Engineering, Tisch School of the Arts
Pablo Andrade, Tisch School of the Arts
Joseph Angel, Faculty of Arts & Science
Melisa Annis, Tisch School of the Arts
Alex Arakelian, Opportunity Programs
Anthony Artis, Tisch School of the Arts
Natalie Asport, Tisch School of the Arts
Naila Atrach, Tisch School of the Arts
Lauren Aument, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Robert Ausch, Faculty of Arts & Science, School of Professional Studies, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Saul Austerlitz, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Jessie Austrian, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Victoria Axelrod, School of Professional Studies
Berfu Aygenc, School of Professional Studies
B
Jaclyn Backhaus, Tisch School of the Arts
Alexander Badillo, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Kathleen Baggot, Tisch School of the Arts
David Bagnall, Tisch School of the Arts
Shobun Baile, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Paul Bailo, School of Professional Studies
Ruel Baird, School of Professional Studies
Steven Baker, School of Professional Studies
David Baldwin, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Katrina Balovlenkov, Silver School of Social Work
Danis Banks, Faculty of Arts & Science
Jess M. Barbagallo, Tisch School of the Arts
Valerie Barnett, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Marc Barnhill, School of Professional Studies
Rita Barros, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Scott Barton, Gallatin/ Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development Samantha Bassler, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Dena Bateh, School of Professional Studies
Maximilien Baud, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Marsha Baxter, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Patricia Beaman, Tisch School of the Arts
Katie Beavan, School of Professional Studies
Howard Beaver, Tisch School of the Arts
Gordon Beeferman, Faculty of Arts & Science
Jessica Behr, Silver School of Social Work, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Mas Belkin, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Ingred Bell, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Guslene Belleus, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Kate Bellingham, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Ghania Benbelkacem, Tandon School of Engineering
Katherine Bennett, Tandon School of Engineering
Robert S Berger, Silver School of Social Work
Yitzhak Berger, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Uwe Bergermann, Faculty of Arts & Science
Kyle Bergman, Tandon School of Engineering
Brooke Berman, Tisch School of the Arts
James Berman, School of Professional Studies
Jonathan Bernstein, Tisch School of the Arts
Karen Bernstein, Silver School of Social Work
Corey Bertelsen, Tisch School of the Arts
Donna Bilak, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Margaret Birns, School of Professional Studies
Adem Birson, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Barton Bishop, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Kathy Bishop, Faculty of Arts & Science
Lloyd Bishop, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Joseph Bitner, School of Professional Studies
Marie-Therese Bjornerud, School of Professional Studies
Ray Blackburn, Tisch School of the Arts
Vincent Bloch, Faculty of Arts & Science
Barry Blumenfeld, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Dan Bobkoff, School of Professional Studies
Charles Bock, Faculty of Arts & Science
Michael Boehm, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jacob Boersema, Faculty of Arts & Science
Kate Bolick, Faculty of Arts & Science, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Jennifer Bolstad, Faculty of Arts & Science
Mansour Bonakdarian, Faculty of Arts & Science
Alvaro Bonfiglio, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Eva Bovi, Faculty of Arts & Science
Martha Bowers, Gallatin School of Individualized Study, Tisch School of the Arts
Christopher Bradley, Tandon School of Engineering
Simon Bradley, School of Professional Studies
Andy Bragen, Tisch School of the Arts
Giovanni Braico, Faculty of Arts & Science
Christopher Bram, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Claudia Brandenburg, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Mark Brennan, Stern School of Business
Eric Brettshneider, Faculty of Arts & Science, Gallatin, Silver School of Social Work
Deborah Brevoort, School of Professional Studies
Nathan Brewer, Tisch School of the Arts
Mariya Breyter, School of Professional Studies
Steven Brickhouse, Tisch School of the Arts
Kate Brideau, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jennifer Brite, School of Professional Studies
David Britton, Tisch School of the Arts
Nahama Broner, School of Professional Studies
Liora Brosh, Faculty of Arts & Science
Maya Brown, School of Professional Studies
Pamela Brown, Faculty of Arts & Science
Marie Buck, College of Arts and Science, Liberal Studies
Leila Buck, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Klaus Burgel, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Nathan Burgess, School of Professional Studies
Scott Burkhardt, Tisch School of the Arts
Mack Burnett, School of Professional Studies
William Burns, School of Professional Studies
C
Anita Cal, Tisch School of the Arts
Filipa Calado, School of Professional Studies
Dana Calitri, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Donna Cameron, Tisch School of the Arts
Matthew Camp, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Vanessa Campanacho Lourenco, Faculty of Arts & Science
Jean Campbell, School of Professional Studies
Thomas Campbell, School of Professional Studies
Jason Candler, Tisch School of the Arts
Thomas Cantone, Faculty of Arts & Science
Karla Carballar, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
John Carden, Tisch School of the Arts
Bennet Carlin, School of Professional Studies
Bruce Carmel, School of Professional Studies
Nora Carr, Faculty of Arts & Science
Kelly Carrol, School of Professional Studies
Sabrina Carrozza, School of Professional Studies
Angela Caruso, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
William R Caspary, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Michael Castelaz, Tisch School of the Arts
Brian Cavanagh-Strong, Tisch School of the Arts
Ronald Castro, School of Professional Studies
Normajean Cefarelli, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
John Ceffalio, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Lea Cetera, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Omar Chakhtoun, School of Professional Studies
Lenora Champagne, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Peter Chapin, Faculty of Arts & Science
Solange Charas, School of Professional Studies
Suzanne Charnick, Tandon School of Engineering
Selina Chau, Tisch School of the Arts
Cathy Linh Che, Faculty of Arts & Science
Kevin Chen, School of Professional Studies
Laura Chen, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, Tisch School of the Arts
Todd Cherches, School of Professional Studies
Ka-Ling Cheung, Tisch School of the Arts
Lyubov Chigirinskaya, Tandon School of Engineering
Sooran Choi, Faculty of Arts & Science
Yongjun, Choi, Faculty of Arts & Science
Ranjana Choudhry, School of Professional Studies
Thomas Christo, School of Professional Studies
Joseph Church, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Mary Cianni, School of Professional Studies
Leonard Citron, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Thomas Claire, School of Professional Studies
Lawra Clark, Tisch School of the Arts
Tristan Clark, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Christina Clarke, School of Professional Studies
Jan Clausen, School of Professional Studies
Heather Clifford, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Orsolva Clifford, Silver School of Social Work
Jeremy Cohn, School of Professional Studies
Daniel Cole, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Kanako Colla, Tisch School of the Arts
Joseph Colonna, Faculty of Arts & Science
Leonard Comberiate, School of Professional Studies
Katherin Compitus, Silver School of Social Work
Timothy Conrad, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Alina Constantin, Tisch School of the Arts
Vincent Conte, Tandon School of Engineering
Michael Contos, School of Professional Studies
Belinda Cooper, School of Professional Studies
Sara Cooper, Tisch School of the Arts
Jonathan Corcoran, Faculty of Arts & Science
Julian Cornell, Gallatin School of Individualized Study, Tisch School of the Arts
Christine Coulon, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Linda Cotero, School of Professional Studies
Andrew Cotter, Tandon School of Engineering
Zuleika Cuevas, School of Professional Studies
Rachel Curran, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development
Chiara Curtoni, Faculty of Arts & Science
D
Carolina Dabbah, School of Professional Studies
Marta Dabrowska, School of Professional Studies
Shawn Dacey, School of Professional Studies
Carol Dahir, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development
Sarah Dahnke, Tandon School of Engineering
Lisa Dailey, Faculty of Arts & Science
Trish Daly, School of Professional Studies
Charles Damga, Tisch School of the Arts
Juma Daniels, Opportunity Programs
Michael Danlin, Faculty of Arts & Science
Maryam Daryabegi, School of Professional Studies
Priyanka Dasgupta, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Angela Dash, School of Professional Studies
Sheila Dauer, Faculty of Arts & Science
Melissa Daum, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Daniel Davidson, School of Professional Studies
Sue Davies, School of Professional Studies, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Cheyenne Davis, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Rebecca Davis, Faculty of Arts & Science
Susan Davis, Stern School of Business
Lekeisha Dawkins, Silver School of Social Work
Jeff Day, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Mara de Gennaro, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Felipe De La Hoz, Faculty of Arts & Science
Carlos De Oliveira, Tandon School of Engineering
Mangalika de Silva, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
John Deats, School of Professional Studies
Anthony Defazio, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Judy Del Giudice, Tisch School of the Arts
Lisa del Rosso, College of Arts and Sciences Liberal Studies
Jerrod Delaine, School of Professional Studies
Justin Dello Joio, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Leonard DeLuca, School of Professional Studies
Gigi Dement, Tisch School of the Arts
Yuri Denvsenko, Tisch School of the Arts
Richard DeSantis, Faculty of Arts & Science
Daniel Deverell, School of Professional Studies
Martin Devine, School of Professional Studies
Anita Dhir, School of Professional Studies
Massimo Di Gioacchino, Faculty of Arts & Science
Anna Di Lellio Crawford, Faculty of Arts & Science
Donna Di Novelli, Tisch School of the Arts
Alan Di Sciullo, School of Professional Studies
Kim Diamond, School of Professional Studies
Isabel Diaz Cassou, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Chris Diley, Tisch School of the Arts
Elizabeth DiLuzio, School of Professional Studies
Emilie Dion, Tandon School of Engineering
Robert DiYanni, School of Professional Studies
Susan Dodes, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Sara Dohrmann, Faculty of Arts & Science
Kimberly Donaldson, School of Professional Studies
Robin Donath, Silver School of Social Work
Joseph Dorman, Tisch School of the Arts
Charles Dorn, School of Professional Studies
Uma Dorn, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Frantz Dorsainvil, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jussara dos Santos Raxten, School of Professional Studies
Shimon Dotan, Faculty of Arts & Science
Diana Drake, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
duskin drum, College of Arts and Science
Robert Dry, Faculty of Arts & Science
Karen Dryer, Tisch School of the Arts
Ar Ducao, Faculty of Arts & Science, Tandon School of Engineering
Linda Dukette, School of Professional Studies
Riley Dunbar, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Cedric Dunlap, School of Professional Studies
Michael Durand, School of Professional Studies
Vanessa Dutchin, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Johnny Dwyer, Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Maria Dyer, Tandon School of Engineering
Erik Dykema, Tandon School of Engineering
E
Obioma Ebisike, School of Professional Studies
Jill Edwards, Tisch School of the Arts
Andy Eicher, Tandon School of Engineering
Adam Einhorn, School of Professional Studies
Roger Eisenhardt, Tandon School of Engineering
Audrey Ellis, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Bradley Teal Ellis, Tisch School of the Arts
Robert Ellis, School of Professional Studies
Michael Emery, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Jack Eppler, Tisch School of the Arts
Estelle Erasmus, School of Professional Studies
Lenchne Ere, Rory Meyers Collect of Nursing
Lechner Erez, Rory Meyers Collect of Nursing
Mike Errico, Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music
Carlo Esidore, School of Professional Studies
Jennifer Estorque, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
F
Steve Facini, School of Professional Studies
Martin Fahrer, Tisch School of the Arts
Madeline Falino, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Leon Falk, Tisch School of the Arts
Cate Fallon, Tisch School of the Arts
Laura Falzon Baldacchino, Steinhardt School
Cheryl Family, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Pooya Farahvash, School of Professional Studies
Media Farzin, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Liza Featherstone, Faculty of Arts & Science
Mariya Feklistova, Faculty of Arts & Science
Aidan Feldman, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Jeffrey Feldman, Faculty of Arts & Science
Richard Feldman, Tisch School of the Arts
Saria Fellows, Tisch School of the Arts
Alan Felsenthal, Tandon School of Engineering
Joseph Feola, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Norma Feriz-Gordon, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Francesca Ferrando, Faculty of Arts & Science
Dominick Fickeria, Tandon School of Engineering
Miranda Field, Faculty of Arts & Science
Noah Fischer, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
David Fogarty, School of Professional Studies
Elizabeth Foglino, Silver School of Social Work
Walter Forsberg, Tisch School of the Arts
Simon Fortin, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Paul Fotsch, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Dani Fox-Porter, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
George Michelsen Foy, Faculty of Arts & Science
Dina Franchi, Silver School of Social Work
Luis Francia, Faculty of Arts & Science
Yetsuh Frank, Faculty of Arts & Science
John Frank, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Elizabeth Frankel, Tisch School of the Arts
Sara Franklin, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Benjamin Freedman, Tisch School of the Arts
Dan Freeman, Tisch School of the Arts
James Freeman, School of Professional Studies
Anthony Freire, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Andrew French, Tisch School of the Arts
Ellen Friedman, Silver School of Social Work
Rhea Friedman, School of Professional Studies
Lise Friedman, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Lauren Fritz, Tisch School of the Arts
Kade Friedman, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Nichole Frocheur, Tisch School of the Arts
Paul Frucht, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jesse Fuchs, Tisch School of the Arts
Kurt Fulepp, School of Professional Studies
Jeff Furman, School of Professional Studies
Joe Fusaro, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
G
Kay Gabriel, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Elizabeth Galderisi-Kohlmeier, Silver School of Social Work
Maria Galliani, School of Professional Studies
Breelyn Ganin, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Richard L Gant, School of Professional Studies
Diego Garcia, Tisch School of the Arts
Laura Garcia, School of Professional Studies
Herschel Garfein, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Adrienne Garland, School of Professional Studies
Robert Gee, School of Professional Studies
Alexis Gelber, Faculty of Arts & Science
Cheryl Gentry, School of Professional Studies
Laurel George, Faculty of Arts & Science
Emily George, Silver School of Social Work
Mary Georgescu, Tisch School of the Arts
Sarah Gerard, Faculty of Arts & Science
Wahab Ghaznavi, School of Professional Studies
Anthony Giacobbe Jr, Tisch Institute for Global Sport, School of Professional Studies
Jodi Gibson, Tisch School of the Arts
Caroline Gil Rodriguez, Tisch School of the Arts
Janet Gilbert, Tisch School of the Arts
Joe Gilford, Tisch School of the Arts
Tim Gilman, Stern School of Business
Daniel Gilmore, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jules Gimbrone, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Heather Givans, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Sara Glacken, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Bret Gladstone, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Leona Godin, Faculty of Arts & Science
Neil Goldberg, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jacob Goldfischer, Faculty of Arts & Science
Megan Goldman-Petri, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Sharon Good, School of Professional Studies
Donna Goodman, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Kirby Gookin, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Ashwin Goutham Gopi, Tandon, Technology Management and Innovation
Avigail Gordon, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Fran Gormley, Stern School of Business
Ben Gottlieb, Tisch School of the Arts
Grady Granros, Liberal Studies
Patrick Grant, Tisch School of the Arts
Anthony Graves, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Lauren Grech, School of Professional Studies
Joan Greenberg, Silver School of Social Work
Paul Greenberg, Faculty of Arts & Science
Yoram Greener, School of Professional Studies
Barry Greenhut, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jason Greiff, School of Professional Studies
Andrew Gress, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Lori Grinker, Faculty of Arts & Science
Joseph Grochowalski, Faculty of Arts & Science
Christina Grosso, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Erica Gruen, Stern School of Business
Leyla Gulcur, Faculty of Arts & Science
Suresh Gupta, Tandon School of Engineering
Elif Gure, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
H
Uta Habbig, Faculty of Arts & Science
John Hadfield, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Holly Haff, Faculty of Arts & Science
Rena Hagver, Tandon School of Engineering
Omer Halilovic, School of Professional Studies
Pat Hall, Tisch School of the Arts
Delverlon Hall, Silver School of Social Work
Kelli Hamilton, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Laura Hamilton, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Allison Hanauer, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Elli Handel, Tisch School of the Arts
Hunter Hanson, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Guangyu Hao, Faculty of Arts & Science
Katie Harlan Eller, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Lanny Harrison, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Kenneth Hart, School of Professional Studies
Amie Hartman, School of Professional Studies
Sara Hashim, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jess Haskins, Tisch School of the Arts
Bohdan Hawryluk, School of Professional Studies
Elizabeth Heard, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Erin Heiser, Faculty of Arts & Science
Robin Marantz Henig, Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute
Kelsey Henskens, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Johanna Herr, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Laura Hickey, Silver School of Social Work
Scott Hightower, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Markus Hoecherl, School of Professional Studies
Liza Hogan, Faculty of Arts & Science
Jeffrey Hollender, Stern School of Business
Kathi-Jane K.J. Holmes, Tisch School of the Arts
Darrel Holnes, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Sandra Holtzman, School of Professional Studies
David Holzman, Tandon School of Engineering
Joyce Hom, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Clover Hope, Faculty of Arts & Science
Charles Hornat, School of Professional Studies
Rafi Hovsepian, School of Professional Studies
Lee-Sean Huang, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Ray Hubley, Tisch School of the Arts
Cidney Hue, Tisch School of the Arts
Frances Hurley, School of Professional Studies
Jason Hwang, Tisch School of the Arts
I
Maria Ibanez, Faculty of Arts & Science
Kojo Idun, Tandon School of Engineering
Jasmin Ilkay, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Niki Incorvia, School of Professional Studies
Nora Isacoff, Faculty of Arts & Science
Marie-Michele Ivey Sorel, Tisch School of the Arts
J
Juliet Jacobson, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Maryam Jahanshahi, School of Professional Studies
Lauretta Jakobsen, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jan James, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Peter Jampel, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Kyungmi Jang, Faculty of Arts & Science
Paul Jannace, School of Professional Studies
Eric Jarosinski, Deutsches Haus, Faculty of Arts and Science
Candice Jarvis, Silver School of Social Work
Rachel Jean-Baptiste, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
June Jeffrey, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Joshua Jelly-Schapiro, Faculty of Arts & Science
Kevin Jenkins, School of Professional Studies
Kim Jessor, Tisch School of the Arts
Chithra Jeyaram, Tisch School of the Arts
Bertha Jimenez Leon, Tandon School of Engineering
Debbie Johnsen, School of Professional Studies
Mark Johnson, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Tiffany Johnson, Stern School of Business
Christine Jones, Tisch School of the Arts
Judson Jones, Tisch School of the Arts
Jim Joseph, School of Professional Studies
Natacha Joseph, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Zoren Josipovic, Faculty of Arts & Science
Liam Joynt, Tisch School of the Arts
Acacia Judge, Tandon School of Engineering
Eric Juhola, Tisch School of the Arts
Joscelyn Jurich, School of Professional Studies
K
Max Kaplan, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Nira Kaplan, School of Professional Studies
Gerasimos Karavitis, Faculty of Arts & Science
Christina Kardooni, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
David Karlins, Tandon School of Engineering
Barbara Inge Karsch, School of Professional Studies
Stephen Kass, School of Professional Studies
Demetrios Kastanis, School of Professional Studies
Hideki Kato, Tandon School of Engineering
Gal Katz, Faculty of Arts & Science
Pamela Katz, Tisch School of the Arts
Frederick Kauber, School of Professional Studies
Allison Kaufman, Tisch School of the Arts
Philip Kay, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Ronnie Kay, School of Professional Studies
Jeffrey Keefer, School of Professional Studies
Stephanie, Keer, Faculty of Arts & Science
Margaret Kelly-Brown, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Glenn Kenny, Tisch School of the Arts
Ian Kerrigan, Faculty of Arts & Science
Ken Kerrigan, School of Professional Studies
Tariq Khan, School of Professional Studies
Grace Kiley, Tisch School of the Arts
Alexander King, Tisch School of the Arts
Bruce King, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Carmen King, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Dave King, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
John King, School of Professional Studies
Kiwesa King, School of Professional Studies
Hannah Kingsley-Ma, Faculty of Arts & Science
Tim Kirkpatrick, Tisch School of the Arts
Dana Kitchens, Tisch School of the Arts
Peter Klabe, Tandon School of Engineering
Mark Kleback, Steinhardt School, Tisch School of the Arts
Sam Klugman, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Ginger Knickman, Tisch School of the Arts
Lili Kobielski, Tisch School of the Arts
Ashish Kohli, Tandon School of Engineering
Mary Kolisnyk, Faculty of Arts & Science
Robert Kolker, Tisch School of the Arts, Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute
Sergios-Orestis Kolokotronis, School of Professional Studies
Emily Koonce, Tisch School of the Arts
Maria Kowalski, Faculty of Arts & Science
Robin Kramer, School of Professional Studies
Sarah Kramer, Faculty of Arts & Science
Jacob Kramer-Diffield, Faculty of Arts & Science
Lindsay Krasnoff, School of Professional Studies
Ira Krawitz, School of Professional Studies
Michael Krimper, Faculty of Arts & Science
Michael Kryluk, Faculty of Arts & Science
Aleksandr Kunitsa, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Margie Kuo, School of Professional Studies
L
Michael Laderman, Tandon School of Engineering
John Ladyzinski, School of Professional Studies
Johannes Lagerweij, Faculty of Arts & Science
Sudeep Lahiri, Tandon School of Engineering
Amara Lakhous, Faculty of Arts & Science
Akhil Lai, Tandon School of Engineering
Suzanne Lamberg, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Wynnie Lamour, Faculty of Arts & Science
Rohita Land, School of Professional Studies
Kathryn Landis, School of Professional Studies
Lori Landman, Silver School of Social Work
Irina Langer, Faculty of Arts & Science
Aaron Lanou, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Caspar Lant, Faculty of Arts & Science
Kevin Laskey, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Courtney Latter, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Katherine Lau, Faculty of Arts & Science
Jamie Lawrence, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jenna Lawrence, Faculty of Arts & Science
Barbara Lebensfeld, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jennie Jieun Lee, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Stella Lee, School of Professional Studies
Joseph Lemelin, Faculty of Arts & Science, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Sarah Leonard, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Rebecca Leopold, Tandon School of Engineering
Gina Lepore, School of Professional Studies
Marcia Lesser, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jeffrey Levien, School of Professional Studies
Judi Lewis Ockler, Tisch School of the Arts
Ziarong Li, Tandon School of Engineering
Philip Andrew Libby, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Jocelyn Lieu, Faculty of Arts & Science
Jennifer Lim, Tisch School of the Arts
Jada Lindblom, School of Professional Studies
Steven Litt, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Sammie Liu, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Jian Liu, School of Professional Studies
Susan LoGiudice, School of Professional Studies
Brian Long, Tisch School of the Arts
Jazmin Lopez, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Elizabeth Lowe, School of Professional Studies
Moya Luckett, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
James Luhrs, Tandon School of Engineering, Tisch School of the Arts
Karolina Lukasiewicz, Silver School of Social Work
Marguerite Lukes, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Stela Lupushor, School of Professional Studies
Sarah Lurie, Tisch School of the Arts
Raymond Lutzky, Tandon School of Engineering
Lauren Lyons, Faculty of Arts & Science
M
Clarinda Mac Low, Tisch School of the Arts
Joshua Mackie, School of Professional Studies
Bailey MacLeod, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Joseph, Madonia, Silver School of Social Work
Richard Magill, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Agnes Magtoto, Faculty of Arts & Science
Clea Mahoney, School of Professional Studies
Philip Maier, School of Professional Studies
Mark Maimone, School of Professional Studies
Tod Maitland, Tisch School of the Arts
So Mak, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Michael Makover, Faculty of Arts & Science
Christopher Makris, Tisch School of the Arts
Melissa Maldonado-Salcedo, Faculty of Arts & Science, Tandon School of Engineering
Jessie Male, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Naresh Malhotra, Tandon School of Engineering
George Malko, Tisch School of the Arts
Victoria Manganiello, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Grace Mangum, School of Professional Studies
Jamilyn Manning-White, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development Matthew Manocherian, School of Professional Studies
Velina Manolova, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Lawrence Mantrone, School of Professional Studies
Jamon Maple, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Aminata Mareaesa, School of Professional Studies
Sam Marchiano, School of Professional Studies
Elizabeth Marcus, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
James Marcus, Faculty of Arts & Science
Eva Mardones, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Penka Marinova, School of Professional Studies
Karen Marshall, School of Professional Studies
Barry Martin, School of Professional Studies
Cameron Martin, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
James Martin, Tisch School of the Arts
John Martin, Tisch School of the Arts
Delilah Martinez, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Rogelio Martinez, Tisch School of the Arts
Jennifer Mattson, School of Professional Studies
Brittany Mazzurco Muscato, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Jennifer McCabe, Tisch School of the Arts
Joseph Terry McCarthy, School of Professional Studies
Vincent McCloskey, Tisch School of the Arts
Mary McCluskey, Silver School of Social Work
Kimberly McCord, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Michael McCutcheon, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Tiffany McFarlane, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Howard McGillin, Tisch School of the Arts
Desmond McGowan, School of Professional Studies
Kellie McLean, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Mallory McMahon, School of Professional Studies
Brian McManomon, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Barry McNabb, Tisch School of the Arts
Shelisa McNeal-Burgess, School of Professional Studies
Bruce McNevin, Faculty of Arts & Science
Julianne McShane, Faculty of Arts & Science
Nadine McSween, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Omid Mehrgan, Faculty of Arts & Science
Linn Mehta, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Cecilia Mejia, Tisch School of the Arts
Holly Melgard, Liberal Studies
Nyx Melody, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Mitchell Meltzer, Liberal Studies
Mark Meltzer, School of Professional Studies
Jolinda Menendez, Tisch School of the Arts
Larry Menna, School of Professional Studies
Anthony Meo, School of Professional Studies
Eddie Meraz, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Sean Merriweather, School of Professional Studies
David Meskill, Faculty of Arts & Science
Sharon Mesmer, Faculty of Arts & Science
Melissa Metrick, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Vera Michaels, Silver School of Social Work
Keith Miller, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Marc Miller, Tandon School of Engineering
Lesha Minors, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Nicole Miller, School of Professional Studies
Eliza Minot Price, Faculty of Arts & Science
Robert Mishiyev, Tandon School of Engineering
John Mittnacht, School of Professional Studies
Clinton Mixon, School of Professional Studies
Khashayar Mohammadi, School of Professional Studies
Urmila Mohan, College of Arts & Science
Eric Molinsky, School of Professional Studies
Valerie Molof, School of Professional Studies
Pantelis Monogioudis, Tandon School of Engineering
Elia Monte-Brown, Tisch School of the Arts
Andre Moraes, School of Professional Studies
Jim Morgan, Faculty of Arts & Science
Rob Morton, Tisch School of the Arts
Yuval Moses, Silver School of Social Work
Carole Moskowitz, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Chris Muller, Tisch School of the Arts
Arnold Mungioli, Tisch School of the Arts
Kirsten Munro, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Scott Murphree, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Kevin Michael Murphy, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Christyl Murray, School of Professional Studies
Marta Murray, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Svetlana Musheyev, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Bruce Leigh Myers, School of Professional Studies
Greg Myers, School of Professional Studies
Sontenish Myers, Tisch School of the Arts
N
Benjamin Nachumi, Tandon School of Engineering
Rebecca Naegele, Tandon School of Engineering
Robert Nagle, School of Professional Studies
Joe Nahra, School of Professional Studies
Meera Nair, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Amarpreet Nanda, School of Professional Studies
Meg Nanson, School of Professional Studies
Dafna Naphtali, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Alex Nathanson, Tandon School of Engineering
Roy Nathanson, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Anthony Navarro, School of Professional Studies
Elana Needle, Silver School of Social Work
James Nelkin, School of Professional Studies
Haileigh Nelson, Silver School of Social Work
chitra neogy, Tisch School of the Arts
Joseph Ng, School of Professional Studies
Paul-Aarons Ngomo, Faculty of Arts & Science
Ellen Nickles, Tisch School of the Arts
Peter Nickowitz, Liberal Studies
Thirwell Nolen, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
James Nolt, Faculty of Arts & Science
Filip Noterdaeme, School of Professional Studies
O
Michelle O’Brien, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
John O’Connell, School of Professional Studies
Tim O’Connor, Tisch School of the Arts
Margaret O’Hara, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Margaret O’Keefe, School of Professional Studies
John O’Malley, School of Professional Studies
Margaret O’Keefe, School of Professional Studies
Brian O’Neil, Tisch School of the Arts
Michael O’Reilly, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, Tisch School of the Arts
Lizzie Olesker, Tisch School of the Arts
Yvonne Olivas, Faculty of Arts & Science
Amir Oliver, Tisch School of the Arts
Tanzilya Oren, Silver School of Social Work
Jennifer Ortiz, Faculty of Arts & Science
Shannon Ortiz, School of Professional Studies
Azure Osborne-Lee, Tisch School of the Arts
Duncan Osborne, Tandon School of Engineering
James Ou, School of Professional Studies
Elizabeth OuYang, Faculty of Arts & Science, School of Professional Studies
Adashima Oyo, School of Professional Studies
Alp Ozaman, School of Professional Studies
P
Steven Pae, School of Professional Studies
Monica Paganini, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Joseph Palamar, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Daniel Paliwoda, Liberal Studies
Marcia Pally, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
David Palmer, College of Arts & Science, Liberal Studies
Michael Palmieri, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Hero Pamnani, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Jimmy Pang, School of Professional Studies
Dwight Panozzo, Silver School of Social Work
Monica Panzarino, Tandon School of Engineering
Anthony Paratore, Tandon School of Engineering
Kee Park, Tandon School of Engineering
Young Mi Park, School of Professional Studies
Barbara Parker, School of Professional Studies
Jodi Paroff, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Courtney Parris, School of Professional Studies
William Parrish, School of Professional Studies
Dan Pasternack, Tisch School of the Arts
Amit Patel, School of Professional Studies
Carolyn Paulus, Tisch School of the Arts
Nicholas Pavlov, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Jerzy Pawlowski, Tandon School of Engineering
Jessica Pearson, Faculty of Arts & Science
Janice Pendarvis, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Peter Peng, School of Professional Studies
Natasha Penn, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Joseph Perna, Faculty of Arts & Science
TaraMarie Perri, Tisch School of the Arts
Jack Perry, School of Professional Studies
Karl Peterson, Tisch School of the Arts
Jeff Petriello, Tisch School of the Arts
Greg Petronzi, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Peggy Pettitt, Tisch School of the Arts
Lauren Petty, Tandon School of Engineering
Darci Picoult, Tisch School of the Arts
Andree Pilaro, Silver School of Social Work
Annie Piper, Tisch School of the Arts
Cory Plock, Graduate School of Arts & Science
Helene Podziba, School of Professional Studies
Ayse Polat, School of Professional Studies
Judy Polyné, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Donna Pope, Silver School of Social Work
Karina Popp, Tisch School of the Arts
Caroline Porter, Tisch School of the Arts
Kathryn Posin, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Michael Posner, Tandon School of Engineering
Laurel Ptak, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Q
Patricia Quiddington, School of Professional Studies
Audrey Quinn, Faculty of Arts & Science
R
Matthew Rader, Tandon School of Engineering
Ruth Rae, Tandon School of Engineering
Peter Rahanis, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Tanzina Rahman, Tandon School of Engineering
Jean Railla, Gallatin School of Individualized Study, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Raquel Ramati, School of Professional Studies
Erag Ramizi, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Mark Ramos, Faculty of Arts & Science
Gavin Ramoutar, Tisch School of the Arts
Diana Ransom, Faculty of Arts & Science
Pola Rapaport, Tisch School of the Arts
Birgit Rathsmann, Tisch School of the Arts
Bill Rayner, Gallatin School of Individualized Study, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Renee Redding Jones, Tisch School of the Arts
James Redding, Tisch School of the Arts
Zachary Redler, Tisch School of the Arts
Helen Redmond, Silver School of Social Work
Eric Reed, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Timothy Reid, Tisch School of the Arts
Emily Rentz, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Yorke Rhodes, School of Professional Studies
Saba Riazi, Tisch School of the Arts
Michael Richmond, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
E. Rieper, Tandon School of Engineering
Cynthia Ries, School of Professional Studies
Steven Rinehart, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Lee Robbins, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Colette Robert, Tisch School of the Arts
Candice Roberts, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Megan Rock, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Jennifer Rodewald, Tisch School of the Arts
Daniel Rodriguez, Tandon School of Engineering
Juan Rodriguez, Tandon School of Engineering
Karly Rodriguez, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Mathew Rodriguez, Faculty of Arts & Science
Patricia Rodriguez, Tandon School of Engineering
Danny Rogers, School of Professional Studies
Nick Rogers, School of Professional Studies
Leah Roh, Tandon School of Engineering
Sarika Rohllf, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Cindy Rom, Tandon School of Engineering
Mary F. Roma, Faculty of Arts & Science
Eliseo Roman, Tisch School of the Arts
Michelle Rosen, Tisch School of the Arts
Seth Rosen, Tisch School of the Arts
Beth Rosenberg, Tandon School of Engineering
Mara Rosenblatt/Johnson, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development Sarah Rosenthal, Tandon School of Engineering
Nathaniel Rosenthalis, School of Professional Studies
David Rosfeld, Tisch School of the Arts
Alan Ross, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
John Ross, Faculty of Arts & Science
Peter Rostovsky, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Juliana Roth, Faculty of Arts & Science, Tandon School of Engineering
Sharyn Rothstein, Tisch School of the Arts
Todd Rouhe, Faculty of Arts & Science
Mia Rovegno, Tisch School of the Arts
Ashkan Rowshanrad, Tandon School of Engineering
Debasish Roy, Tandon School of Engineering
Robert Rozman, School of Professional Studies
Rose Ruddy, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Gabriela Ruiz, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Carol Russo, School of Professional Studies
Antonio Rutigliano, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Christopher Ryan, College of Arts and Science
Sonja Ryst, School of Professional Studies
Christopher Rzonca, Faculty of Arts & Science
S
Laurie Salitan, Faculty of Arts & Science
Germaine Salsberg, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Edward Salvato, Tisch Center of Hospitality, School of Professional Studies
Federico Salvitti, School of Professional Studies
Foteini Samartzi, Faculty of Arts & Science
Malika Samuel, Tisch School of the Arts
Jason Samuels, School of Professional Studies
Alexander Santiago-Jirau, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, Tisch School of the Arts
John Santoro, School of Professional Studies
Leslie Satin, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Lisa Savio, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Gabriella Scalzo, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Judd Schechtman, Tandon School of Engineering
Jeff Scher, Faculty of Arts & Science
Frank Schiro, Tandon School of Engineering
Laura Schneebaum, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development
Andrew Schneider, Tisch School of the Arts
Brad Schoeppach, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Robert Schoetz, School of Professional Studies
Sam Schreiber, Tandon School of Engineering
Maggie Scheiner, Faculty of Arts & Science
Charlie Schulman, Tisch School of the Arts
Michael Schumacher, Tandon School of Engineering
Lizz Schumer, School of Professional Studies
Joel Sciascia, Tandon School of Engineering
Kevin Scott, Tisch School of the Arts
Zack Secilmis, School of Professional Studies
Jesse Seegers, Tandon School of Engineering
Charlotte Seelig, Tisch School of the Arts
Karl Seidenwurm, School of Professional Studies
Jessica Seigel, Faculty of Arts & Science
Liora Selinger, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Hayet Sellami, Faculty of Arts & Science
James Sellinger, School of Professional Studies
Linda Selvin, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Kathryn Sequino, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Michael Sexton, Tisch School of the Arts
Devin Shacket, Tisch School of the Arts
Shira-Lee Shalit, Tisch School of the Arts
Michael Shank, School of Professional Studies
Susan Shapiro, School of Professional Studies
Anika Sharma, Stern School of Business
Kalika Sharma, School of Professional Studies
Helen Shaw, Tisch School of the Arts
Rachel Sheinkin, Tisch School of the Arts
Dore Sheppard, Silver School of Social Work
Julian Sheppard, Tisch School of the Arts
Gary Sherman, School of Professional Studies
Wilson Sherwin, Faculty of Arts & Science
Yining Shi, Tisch School of the Arts
Chika Shimizu, Tisch School of the Arts
Siyka Shopova, Tandon School of Engineering
Ofer Shouval, Tandon School of Engineering
Sylvia Sichel, Tisch School of the Arts
Rick Siggelkow, Tisch School of the Arts
Jared Silberman, Tandon School of Engineering
Faye-Ellen Silverman, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Elyse Singer, Tisch School of the Arts
Howie Singer, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
David Sisco, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Emily Skillings, Faculty of Arts & Science
Lizzie Skurnick, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Aviva Slesin, Gallatin School of Individualized Study, Tisch School of the Arts, Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute
Ronald Slivka, Tandon School of Engineering
Maria Silwa, School of Professional Studies
Judith Sloan, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Mona Sloane, Tandon School of Engineering
Christen Smith, Tisch School of the Arts
Heather Smith, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Kate Smith, Tisch School of the Arts
Matthew Smith, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Raymond Smith, School of Professional Studies
Sandra Smith, School of Professional Studies
Anne Marie Smock, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Valaria Solomonoff, Tisch School of the Arts
Sofia Sondervan, Tisch School of the Arts
MaryAnn Sorensen Allacci, Tandon School of Engineering
Lakshmi Soundararajan, School of Professional Studies
Christopher Spain, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Paul Speiser, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Scott Stanchak, School of Professional Studies
Jeffrey Stanley, Tisch School of the Arts
Helene Stapinski, Faculty of Arts & Science
Jeff Stark, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Rachel Stark, Tandon School of Engineering
John Steen, Faculty of Arts & Science, Liberal Studies
Robyn Stein, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
Kristi Steinmetz, Faculty of Arts & Science
Leelanee Sterret, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Rebecca Stewart, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Petranka Stoeva, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Mathew Stokes, Faculty of Arts & Science
Susan Sugarman, Silver School of Social Work
Jennifer Sullivan, Faculty of Arts & Science
Sam Sultan, School of Professional Studies
Lee Summers, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Hiroshi Sunairi, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Vincent Suppa, School of Professional Studies
John Surico, Faculty of Arts & Science
Shoshana Sussman, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Derek Suzuki, School of Professional Studies
Peggy Suzuki, School of Professional Studies
Caridad Svich, Tisch School of the Arts
Hillary Sweeny, Faculty of Arts & Science
William Sweet, Tandon School of Engineering
T
Suzanne Takahashi, Tisch School of the Arts
Elizabeth Tallman, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Catherine Tambini, Tisch School of the Arts
Hans Tammen, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Zuobin Tang, School of Professional Studies
Nicholas Tanis, Tisch School of the Arts
Jay Taparia, School of Professional Studies
Judy Tate, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Machan Taylor, Tisch School of the Arts, Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music
Cam Terwilliger, Faculty of Arts & Science
Veena Thadani, Faculty of Arts & Science
Paul Thaler, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Todd Thaler, Tisch School of the Arts
Wendell Thomas, Faculty of Arts and Science, Liberal Studies
Mike Tierney, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Clair Tighe, Faculty of Arts & Science
Erica Toler, Tandon School of Engineering
Jim Tolisano, Faculty of Arts and Science, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Joanne Tombrakos, School of Professional Studies
Jason Tomme, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Judith Tomsko, Tisch School of the Arts
Erin Tonkon, Tisch School of the Arts
Jack Toolin, Tandon School of Engineering
Marisa Tramontano, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Lori Trawinski, School of Professional Studies
Christopher Trogan, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Chris Tropeano, Tisch School of the Arts
Ciro Trottam, School of Professional Studies
Christina Trudeau, Tandon School of Engineering
Luke Trusso, Faculty of Arts & Science
Michael Tull, School of Professional Studies
Yunus Tuncel, Faculty of Arts & Science
Taylor Turner, Faculty of Arts & Science
Malin Tybahl, School of Professional Studies
U
Jahanara Ullah, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
V
Nilita Vachani, Tisch School of the Arts
Pamela Vaile, School of Professional Studies
Alissa Valencia, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Rachel Valinsky, School of Professional Studies
Joost van Dreunen, Stern School of Business
William van Roden, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Chet Van Wert, School of Professional Studies
Vasundara Varadhan, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Jonathan Vatner, Faculty of Arts & Science
Sharon Vatsky, Faculty of Arts & Science
Melanie Vaughan, Tisch School of the Arts
Stephanie Vella, Tisch School of the Arts
Jeanne Verdoux, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Nina Verneret, Faculty of Arts & Science
Maria Veroza, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Colette Vincent, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
David Vinjamuri, School of Professional Studies
Timo Vollbrecht, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Burgess Voshell, Tisch School of the Arts
W
Sarah Waidler, Faculty of Arts & Science
David Walczyk, School of Professional Studies
Rose Waldman, School of Liberal Studies
Heather Waldon, Tisch School of the Arts
Timia Walker, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Sulai Wang, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
William T. Walker, Tandon School of Engineering
Ronald Wallenfels, Faculty of Arts & Science
Carrie Wang, Tisch School of the Arts
Sarah Ward, School of Professional Studies
Pamela Warren, School of Professional Studies
Helen Warwick, Faculty of Arts & Science
Carolyn Webb, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Nicole Wee, Tisch School of the Arts
Edward Weinberger, Tandon School of Engineering
Jonathan Weinstein, Tisch School of the Arts
Anthony Weintraub, Tisch School of the Arts
Emily Weitzman, Liberal Studies
Caroline Werner, Silver School of Social Work
Erica Wessmann, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Kathleen Wetzel-Apltauer, School of Professional Studies
Rachel Wharton, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Meena Wheeler-Rivera, Silver School of Social Work
Steven White, Tisch School of the Arts
Karen White, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Paul Whitthorne, Tisch School of the Arts
Alfonso Whu, Tandon School of Engineering
Amanda Wicks, School of Professional Studies
Robert Wierzel, Tisch School of the Arts
Zenje Wiggins, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Christopher Williams, Tisch School of the Arts
Jonathan Williams, School of Professional Studies
Phillip Williams, Faculty of Arts & Science
Toby Williams, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Meredith Sue Willis, School of Professional Studies
Dan Winerman, Tisch School of the Arts
Angelika Winner, College of Arts and Science
Lindsay Wittwer, Faculty of Arts & Science
Adam Wolfsdorf, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Laura Wolner, Tisch School of the Arts
Ky Woltering, School of Professional Studies
Corbin Wong, School of Professional Studies
Grace Wong, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
David W. Woods, Tandon School of Engineering
Bobby Wooten, Tisch School of the Arts
Sarah Wren, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Carrie Wright, Faculty of Arts & Science
Michael Wynne, School of Professional Studies
Y
Gemini Yadav, School of Professional Studies
Tanima Yaibuathes, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Dicky Yangzom, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Joseph Yearous-Algozin, Liberal Studies
Richard Yeh, Faculty of Arts & Science
Thomas Yemm, School of Professional Studies
Lisa Young, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Emily Youssouf, School of Professional Studies
Cheryl Yun, Tisch School of the Arts
Lawrence Yurman, Tisch School of the Arts
Z
Stephane Zaborowski, School of Professional Studies
Sam Zalutsky, Tisch School of the Arts
Rosene Zaros, School of Professional Studies
Abigail Zealey Bess, Tisch School of the Arts
Sanford Zenker, School of Professional Studies
Allen Zerkin, Wagner Graduate School of Public Service
John Zhang, Faculty of Arts & Science
Shengguo Zhang, Faculty of Arts & Science
Dongnanzi Zheng, School of Professional Studies
David Zieff, Tisch School of the Arts
Adelheid Ziegler, Faculty of Arts & Science
John Zindar, School of Professional Studies
Greg Zipes, School of Professional Studies
Sue Zizza, Tisch School of the Arts
Carol Zoref, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Andrea Zujko, Tisch School of the Arts
Jhoanna Zuluaga, Rory Meyers College of Nursing
Lisa Zwerling, School of Professional Studies
Adjunct faculty at NYU are represented by the ACT-UAW Local 7902 union. Contact the union at [email protected]
WSN’s opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are not the views of the Washington Square News. Contact the Opinion Editor at [email protected]