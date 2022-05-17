A letter to President Hamilton: Adjunct faculty are essential to NYU

Dear President Hamilton,

We the undersigned adjunct faculty are prepared to renegotiate our Collective Bargaining Agreement and intend to emphasize our essential role at NYU in these negotiations.

We have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to teach our classes in person and online. We expect our significant sacrifices during this time will be recognized and respected in the Agreement we eventually reach. We teach thousands of courses every academic year and this labor is invaluable. In fact, many students spend the vast majority of their time at NYU being taught and advised by adjuncts. We spend significant time outside the classroom with our students in office hours, tutoring sessions, and individualized meetings that guide them in developing careers in our fields of study.

The university would be unable to function without our labor and specialized expertise. We believe our students benefit alongside us from our labor being fully appreciated through improved resources, job security, and fair compensation.

In our upcoming contract negotiations we expect to remedy existing inequities. We believe that NYU must uphold its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion by extending these principles to its workforce. We call for the university to embody economic justice by granting all adjuncts a living wage, secure employment, and affordable healthcare.

We aim to negotiate with the university in an amicable and professional manner. However, we want to make clear our expectations that the administration will acknowledge our worth to NYU with a landmark agreement that sets the standard for adjunct labor across the nation.

Signed,

NYU Adjunct Faculty