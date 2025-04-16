SGA chair candidates debate plans for student engagement

The two candidates for chairperson of the Student Government Assembly contested plans to increase student engagement with the organization, respond to incidents of discrimination and harassment, and bolster the relationship between students and NYU leadership on Monday. The debate, which took place at the Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life and was open to the entire student body, saw about 20 students — most of whom were members of the student government.

This year marks the first time the SGA opened its chair election to all NYU students rather than limiting voting power to the student government’s voting members. In their speeches, candidates Emma Bell, current CAS junior and school senator, and Ashlie Oxford, SPS graduate student and senator-at-large for student activists, said the SGA is already considering revising the popular election process for next year given its novel nature.

“We need to increase student voices and student participation within this campus, so that they know that their voices can impact administration,” Bell told WSN. “If students know this, they will be more empowered, engaged and eager to show up to SGA meetings, eager to show up to SGA debates like this — and there will be more candidates providing more perspectives and views.”

Bell said that because most students are not familiar with the SGA, it has been difficult to garner engagement during her campaign. She countered, however, that she felt the open election system is more fair because non-SGA members would have fewer biases.

Both candidates said their overarching goals prioritize boosting engagement with the student body by increasing outreach efforts and leveraging the student government’s close relationship with NYU’s administration. Oxford said she plans to create a student engagement director position to increase awareness about SGA initiatives, and hopes to hire someone who would focus us on strategically analyzing trends to better understand what kinds of events attract students’ attention.

“If students come to us and they say, ‘I have this concern I want to fix’ or ‘I want this removed from the university,’ that may not be received well by administration — but if we can show this other suggestion that will probably work much better, they might be more willing to have those conversations,” Oxford said in an interview with WSN. “So it’s very much creating spaces, getting the students in there and setting clear and realistic expectations.”

The candidates said they plan to prioritize communication between students and NYU leadership, including issuing prompt responses to on-campus incidents and encouraging administrators to do the same. They said that, especially in the wake of the Trump administration’s attack on higher education institutions, constant changes will inevitably require more substantial communicatory efforts from the university.

Bell cited NYU’s “delayed” responses to affected communities after the vandalism of a Muslim prayer room, widespread data breach and fear among noncitizen community members amid a nationwide crackdown on student and faculty visas.

“We have a history of NYU addressing statements one week, even two weeks later when something fundamental happens on this campus,” Bell said. “This is a great disservice to the students and student bodies who really need to be heard.”

The candidates each presented a 90-second opening statement, responded to six pre-written questions about their goals for their prospective terms and responded to questions from the audience. For most of the debate, Bell and Oxford agreed with each others’ plans and expressed similar ambitions, with slightly different approaches to issues.

Oxford repeatedly referenced a “five-point plan” that she claims would structure her approach to running the student government. The plan includes the creation of more spaces for students and administrators to engage in dialogue, advocating for inclusivity and improving SGA’s Basic Needs Task Force — which she helped found.

Bell referenced her efforts to implement accessibility measures at NYU as president of its Disability Student Union. She also said she aims to expand NYU’s shuttle system and make online resources more comprehensive and well-known. Bell said she hopes to provide housing, food and transportation to international students who need to stay on campus over the summer break through the Basic Needs Task Force.

Popular voting for SGA chair opened on April 4 and will close on Saturday. Students can elect their candidate of choice using a poll available on NYU Engage.

“Everyone in SGA would probably agree that holding that position is a privilege, and you have access to a lot of people that many students don’t have access to,” Oxford said during the debate. “So being able to create the space to form trust between students and administrators to start to have those conversations is definitely a very important step.”

Contact Graylin Lucas at [email protected].