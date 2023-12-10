Student sexually assaulted outside Alumni Hall

An NYU student was sexually assaulted outside Alumni Hall at around 5:14 p.m., according to an email sent to the university community from the Department of Campus Safety.

The student was reportedly walking into the residence hall before an unidentified suspect “grabbed their buttocks.” A witness “struck the suspect with an umbrella,” and the individual then fled the scene. Following the incident, the student entered the dorm and reported the incident to a Campus Safety officer.

The suspect was described in the email as male, 6 feet tall, with dark hair, a beard and wearing a large beige jacket. Another student who overheard the incident told Campus Safety they saw the same suspect harassing two unidentified people on 9th Street.

The New York City Police Department was notified of the incident, and no additional information is currently known, according to the email.

