What to do this week: Halloween parade, friendship bracelet making and more

Pick up some new fall reading recommendations by joining NYU’s Book Buddies on a field trip to a bookstore. The group will be exploring the selection of what Time Out Magazine has deemed the “iconic” McNally Bookstore in SoHo. If you’re one of the first 10 people to sign up for the trip, you’ll even have the chance to pick out your own book to take home that will be fully covered by the club. This trip is free for the NYU community, but advance registration is required.