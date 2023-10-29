What to do this week: Halloween parade, friendship bracelet making and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Oct. 30 – Nov. 5.
Oct 29, 2023
9:30 a.m.
Join the Lower East Side Ecology Center in volunteering to clean up trash at Tompkins Square Park. The event will meet at the LES Ecology Center Garden before heading to the park. Participants should wear gloves and protective clothing for the clean-up. The volunteer event is free and open to the public, but you must reserve a spot to attend.
7:30 p.m.
Listen to a lecture from visual artist Suzanne Bocanegra as she displays her artistry and personal background through performance and expression. The show, titled “Farmhouse/Whorehouse” explores the lives of Bocanegra’s grandparents on a small farm in Texas, and will describe the intersection between urban sociology and rural society. Student tickets start at $15.
5:30 p.m.
Spend your Halloween with NYU’s Classics Club by watching — and making fun of — “Clash of the Titans,” a film loosely based on Greek mythology. Attendees are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes to the screening, and there will be candy and popcorn at the event. Although the event is free, registration is required to attend.
7 p.m.
Join thousands in dressing up and watching the city’s 50th Annual Village Halloween Parade. Attendees should choose a costume that reflects how they believe they’ve changed through various transformations in the world over the last few years, in accordance with this year’s theme “Upside/Down : Inside/OUT!” If you are not able to make the event in person, tune in to Spectrum News NY1 at 8 p.m. to watch the parade from home.
6 p.m.
If you’re a film buff or are interested in screenwriting, head on over to Brooklyn to listen to screenplays by up-and-coming writers at BRIC Arts Media. Held in conjunction with the Reel Sisters of the Diaspora Film Festival & Lecture Series, this is a great learning opportunity for anyone who is seeking a career in the film industry. These writers’ works will be read by filmmakers from the organization’s Summer Screenwriting Lab. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to attend.
7 p.m.
Learn all about “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine’s new book, “There’s Something Strange About my Brain: Writing Horror for Kids,” at a book signing at The Strand Book Store. Attendees will have a chance to take home a copy of the book and see “Impractical Jokers” star James Murray. Tickets to the event start at $13.81, so make sure to secure your spot at this spooky event before tickets sell out.
6:30 p.m.
Keep the Halloween spirit going at Time Out’s “Dia de Los Muertos” market. Salsa the night away to the beat of artists Ronnie Roc, Marlene Veras and DJ Ray Suave. Attendees will also have the chance to learn about what their future holds at a tarot card reading and participate in a costume contest. The market will open on Oct. 26, and the event is free and open to the public.
7 p.m.
Dive into The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s newly opened exhibition, “Vertigo of Color: Matisse, Derain, and the Origins of Fauvism,” with a virtual premiere hosted by art curators. This event will explore how the pieces created in the partnership between Henri Matisse and André Derain marked the birth of Fauvism. Learn about the artistic techniques of Matisse and Derain at this event, which is free to stream on YouTube and The Met’s website. Advance registration is required.
5 p.m.
Destress with MoMA’s Drop-in Drawing program, which is held on the first Friday of every month. At this event, hosted by ceramist and printmaker Ada Pilar Cruz, artists of all skill levels will have the opportunity to take part in self-guided drawing prompts as well as drawing lessons led by Cruz. Materials will be included for all attendees at this free event.
6 p.m.
Join The Ballet Company, a student group at NYU which hosts free dance classes, to celebrate World Ballet Day on Nov. 3. The organization will be livestreaming the World Ballet Day company class, featuring professional ballet companies around the world. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but registration is required to attend.
Noon
Pick up some new fall reading recommendations by joining NYU’s Book Buddies on a field trip to a bookstore. The group will be exploring the selection of what Time Out Magazine has deemed the “iconic” McNally Bookstore in SoHo. If you’re one of the first 10 people to sign up for the trip, you’ll even have the chance to pick out your own book to take home that will be fully covered by the club. This trip is free for the NYU community, but advance registration is required.
1 p.m.
Learn about the history of Iran and the broader Middle East by checking out art pieces at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. During this trip, hosted by NYU’s Persian Cultural Society, attendees will learn about Middle Eastern history through art exhibits and galleries, including the Ottoman and Islamic empires. Participants will meet at Union Square before heading over to The Met. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
Noon
Do you have leftover jack-o’-lanterns from Halloween? Help turn these old pumpkins into compost with the LES Ecology Center. As you smash pumpkins, enjoy perks such as free food, drinks and giveaways. When the finished compost is created, the soil will be donated to green spaces and parks in the city. This event is free and open to the public.
2 p.m.
Join the Brooklyn-based collective NYC Resistor in learning to make friendship bracelets out of embroidery floss and thread at this event. Attendees will learn how to incorporate a variety of knotting techniques, patterns and designs to create personalized bracelets. The event is open to participants of every skill level, with tickets starting at $10.