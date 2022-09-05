What to do this week: NYU Club Fest, Broadway Week and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Sept. 5-11.

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City. (Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

12-6 p.m. along University Place between Washington Square Park and Union Square

Free, art available for purchase

Stop by the biannual Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit to see creations by artists from around the world. Sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, photography and more will be for sale at the sidewalk show, which continues along University Place between Washington Square Park and Union Square. After Monday, the exhibit will return this weekend.

11 a.m. at Schenectady Avenue and Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Free

Join the West Indian American Carnival Association for the West Indian Day Parade, a celebration of the cultures and histories of countries in the Caribbean, including Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Haiti, Saint Vincent and Saint Lucia. The parade — which features dancers, musicians and singers — will start at Schenectady Avenue and conclude at Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Sept. 6-25 on Broadway

Prices vary

For the first time since 2019, New York City’s Broadway Week is back and will feature shows including “Chicago,” “Aladdin,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Funny Girl,” “Into the Woods” and “Beetlejuice.” During the biannual event, two tickets can be purchased for the price of one by using the code BWAYWK.

5:30 p.m. at Bryant Park

Free

Join the Bryant Park Jugglers for free juggling lessons in Bryant Park. Equipment is provided and all skill levels are welcome. Participants can drop in, participate or simply watch the jugglers perform.

1-5 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, floors 4, 8 and 10

Free registration

Explore the ways that you can get involved with student organizations on campus by visiting NYU’s annual Club Fest. The Center for Student Life’s two-day event will showcase many of the university’s student organizations, including school-specific clubs, fraternities and sororities, performance groups and more.

8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Westfield World Trade Center in the Oculus

Free

Visit the Oculus this week to view Madam Tussauds’ New York Fashion Experience, a runway event featuring wax figures of fashion icons including Anna Wintour, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum. Visitors will have the opportunity to pose with the figures in some of their most famous looks.

All day at several locations

Free

Painted jaguar statues of all colors and sizes will soon be showcased citywide as part of a fundraising effort to help conserve the ecosystems of jaguars — a species that has faced significant population loss in recent years. The sculptures will be displayed in several locations, including Times Square, Fifth Avenue and the Central Park Zoo.

1-5 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, floors 4, 8 and 10

Free registration

(Read more in the Wednesday listing for this event.)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Prospect Park, 101 East Drive, Brooklyn

Free

Learn about Tibetan yoga, Taiwanese poetry and cybersecurity at the Brooklyn Public Library’s annual University Open Air, a free workshop series open to the public. Specifically featuring instructors who were educated outside of the United States, the lectures provide an opportunity to learn from world-renowned experts in Prospect Park. Registration is required to attend all courses, and the series runs on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 18.

5-9 p.m. at 307 W. 30 St.

Free

“LINK,” an art exhibition that meshes several mediums of art by Eimont, Lolita and Laura Bronzini, chronicles the impact of artist Eimont Bronzini’s death on his family. Eimont Bronzini was a Lithuanian sculptor whose works have been shown at the Louvre Museum in Paris, East River State Park in Brooklyn, and several other galleries in New York. The exhibition will be the first time the family’s art is shown together, and will be open from Sept. 8-30.

5 p.m. at 235 W. 46th St.

Starts at $35

Enjoy a fashion show on the first day of New York Fashion Week, featuring designers such as Iniquity, Sasmita Batik, Tania Arevalo, Forever Fearless Fashion and Estella B. at Sony Hall. General admission tickets are for standing room only, although VIP tickets, which include seating, are also available at a higher cost.

7:30 p.m. at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

NYU students $15; NYU faculty, alumni and staff $26.25; general public $35

New York-based choreographer John Jasperse’s nonprofit, John Jasperse Projects, will make its debut at NYU’s Skirball Center with the premiere of his work “Visitation.” The organization supports Jasperse’s choreography and collaborations with other artists. The new dance, which was created in partnership with artists Tim Bendernagel, Cynthia Koppe and Doug LeCours, focuses on spiritualism and moving between the present and the past.

7:30-10 p.m. at 721 Broadway, floor 2

Free

At this festival, NYU dramatic writing undergraduate and graduate students are challenged to write, rehearse and perform a play all within 24 hours. Interested students will be assigned a company and theme at a mandatory meeting the night before, and NYU community members are invited to view the performances at 7:30 p.m. at the Loewe Theater.

11 a.m. on Governors Island

Free

Take a trip to Governors Island and experience the Poetry Society of New York’s annual Poetry Festival, which will feature poetry readings and writing, as well as food, drinks, workshops and activities. The festival ends on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.

From dusk to dawn at 70 Greenwich St.

Free

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is presenting its annual “Tribute in Light” installation — two beams of light in the shape of the Twin Towers. The tribute, which is made up of 88 7,000-watt light bulbs and can be seen from a 60-mile radius, pays homage to the lives lost on Sept, 11, 2001, and commemorates the strength of New York in the face of tragedy.

[Read our two-part retrospective on how NYU responded to the Sept. 11 attacks]

12-6 p.m. on Arthur Avenue between East 187th Street and Crescent Avenue

Free entry, food available for purchase

Experience the Italian tradition of Ferragosto at Little Italy in the Bronx. Ferragosto, one of the most celebrated holidays in Italy that traditionally commemorates the end of the harvest season, marks the start of Italy’s summer holiday season on Aug. 15. Visit to be immersed in an afternoon of Italian culture, food and tradition, along with live music and entertainment.

