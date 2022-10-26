Pâtisserie Fouet: The sweetest escape in Greenwich Village

Whether it’s for refuge from a rainy day or an afternoon date or a post-dinner treat, I am always on the hunt for a hidden dessert gem. In a city of hustle and bustle, it can be impossible to find an intimate space, a killer almond milk latte and specialty desserts all in one place. But tucked away on 15 E. 13th St. is Pâtisserie Fouet, a French-Japanese spot that quickly satisfied my checklist of must-haves to indulge in a sweet escape.

Executive pastry chef Yoshie Shirakawa’s goal for Pâtisserie’s Fouet’s menu is to have options for every desire and craving.

“Our variety ranges from petit gâteaux, verrines, macarons, cookies, croissants, pound cakes and ice creams,” Shirakawa said. “Not only do we have desserts, but we also have a savory menu, three-course dessert tasting with alcohol pairings at night and afternoon tea. We focus on using as high-quality and natural ingredients as possible, making everything in-house as well.”

I didn’t know what to expect, but I was excited to try the fusion of French dessert staples with a Japanese twist that the pâtisserie has to offer. The second I walked in, I was greeted with a display case filled with jars of layered delicacies and handcrafted tarts. The immaculate ambiance — warm lighting, cozy seating and exposed wood — made it clear that Pâtisserie Fouet would be about more than just the pastries.

I ordered an iced coffee and was pleasantly surprised by the taste — and the price. The $4 coffee made the pâtisserie my new favorite spot for an afternoon cup. Pâtisserie Fouet offers a wide variety of classic coffees and teas and a full bar of mocktails and cocktails that are carefully crafted to pair with their desserts and savory specialties.

Shirakawa is a long-time believer that food is art, and was inspired to have a wide-spanning menu that fuses her French favorites with her Japanese heritage. While Shirakawa was classically trained in the art of pastry making in Japan, she later began to experiment with French techniques in New York City — prior to her current role at Pâtisserie Fouet, she was a pastry chef at Le Bilboquet.

“Growing up, French [pastries were] my favorite,” Shirakawa said. “I was drawn to the technique, attention to detail, decoration and elegance, which is how I started experimenting with French pastries and techniques with Japanese ingredients.”

I tried the Green Tea Tiramisu Verrine, Sesame Apricot Verrine, Shiso Fromage Blanc Mousse and the Seasonal Peach Lime Tart. These items range between $9 and $11 each, but the bakery has a wide price range with a pack of $5 cookie boxes and $6 pound cake slices.

I began with the Shiso Fromage Blanc Mousse, a light cheese and raspberry mousse filled with shiso jelly and a white-chocolate-glazed sesame sponge that is carefully placed on a streusel cookie. This dessert was the gift that just kept on giving. No two bites were the same. The creamy inside provided hints of sesame and the white chocolate didn’t overpower the light jelly.

My favorite item was the Green Tea Tiramisu Verrine. Even though I’m a matcha fanatic, it’s typically impossible to find me indulging in matcha desserts because the flavor can often be overbearing or too sweet. However, Pâtisserie Fouet has managed to perfect the art of matcha. In an adorable jar that you can take to-go is a layered tiramisu that offers more flavors the deeper you dig. With matcha powder dusting the top, you’ll find everything from mascarpone cream to green tea jelly as you go down.

Besides its intimate and quiet atmosphere, delicious pastries and friendly staff, Pâtisserie Fouet sets itself apart with its gluten-free and health-conscious options. The pâtisserie makes everything in-house and uses sesame, almond and oat flour to make their gluten-free options, while never putting taste or quality at risk.

Pâtisserie Fouet is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Overlooking a quiet street, it’s the perfect spot to study or meet someone for a good coffee and delicious pastries. The cafe also offers a prix fixe dessert tasting for $32 per person in the evening, and a prix fixe afternoon tea for $50 a person. Regardless of why you’re visiting, Pâtisserie Fouet, the sweetest hidden gem in Greenwich Village, will provide a personal experience perfect for the dessert-obsessed craving.

Contact Marisa Sandoval at [email protected]