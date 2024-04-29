A love letter to Yankee Stadium

Imagine this: It’s a gorgeous 70-degree spring day, and you make the spontaneous decision to celebrate the pleasant weather with a good old-fashioned baseball game with your friends. You buy some cheap, last-minute tickets, take a quick subway trip to Yankee Stadium and have the most perfect day, ending with a hot dog bigger than your face, ice cream in a mini Yankees helmet and the sound of Frank Sinatra singing “New York, New York” on your way out. This could be you this baseball season.

I’ll never forget my first New York Yankees game. It was a warm spring day, but breezy enough that I wanted to be outside all day. To be honest, I wasn’t a hardcore baseball fan until I started going to Yankee Stadium. It wasn’t just the game that made the experience amazing. It’s the people, the food and the excitement in the air that make it so special. In the wintertime, I count the days until I’m back at the stadium, hanging out with my friends and sharing a huge bucket of chicken tenders and fries.

Nothing makes me happier than throwing on my jorts, tank top and baseball cap in preparation for a big game and sunny weather. As a college student, I too often find myself cooped up in my apartment doing readings, homework and projects. So when baseball season rolls around, you better believe I’m ripping my hands off my laptop and getting on the No. 4 train.

When I went to my first game, I arrived so early — the players hadn’t even woken up for the day yet. I’m just joking, but I certainly did not anticipate how easy and fast it was to actually get to the stadium. So, you can imagine my face when we got there in 25 minutes and got through security faster than you can say “play ball.” There are three subway lines that will take you to the 161 St.-Yankee Stadium station right outside the stadium: the B, D and No. 4. If you live by campus, the Union Square subway station has got you covered — all you have to do is take the No. 4 train, wait a few minutes and bam, you’re in the land of Yankees.

For my first ever game, I made the huge mistake of paying full price for a ticket — but never again. Since then, I’ve become an expert at protecting my broke, college-student wallet and only buying discounted tickets. My favorite platform to look for tickets is the app Gametime, which I’ve used to pay only $10 for baseball games instead of the standard $50 or more.

Who wants to be spending money on tickets anyways when the real stars of the show are the concession stands? Whatever taste in food you have, Yankee Stadium has amazing food options — from sushi to cheesesteaks, and more. Only one thing beats strolling through the park and getting whiffs of french fries, milkshakes and popcorn — actually eating all of it.

Once you’ve scavenged the park and collected the food and drinks you want for the game, it’s finally time to get to your seats, sit back and enjoy the game. Even if you don’t think you could ever be a baseball lover, the crowd’s energy will certainly make you one. When the wave starts and makes its way over to your section, it’s hard to resist the urge to join in, so don’t! I love games because they allow me to be silly — I can scream and cheer at the top of my lungs. It’s the perfect way to release your inner child and get some adrenaline pumping through your veins.

