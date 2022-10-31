Q&A: Antonio Garcia discusses artistry at Washington Square Park

Growing up between the Midwest and California, I moved to the East Coast to experience what most kids dream of — New York City. Magical? Sure. Chaotic? Count on it. Much like a tourist catching four Broadway shows in three nights, I’ve furiously explored every inch of Manhattan. However, I don’t think there’s a place in the city more creatively dense, culturally diverse and bursting with just the right amount of chaos than Washington Square Park.

A collective artistic consciousness inhabits the park every day and moves out every night. Dozens of artists sell their arts and crafts there, putting their passions on the front line for the often indifferent passer-by. New York City is the biggest canvas on the planet, and every artist makes their mark here, no matter how big or small.

After conversing with some artists — many of whom are NYU alumni — I met Antonio Garcia. My friend and I were stumbling through Washington Square Park — getting our first-year eyes deflowered by the numerous vendors, stoners, skaters, musicians, artists, dancers, and celebrities that littered the park — when we met Garcia and his beautiful drawings and patchwork.

There he stood, his arms crossed and a smile on his face as he asked us questions. Even though every answer had a sort of coming-of-age sting to it, we responded with a careful amount of complexity and thought to seem emotionally intelligent, artistic and enigmatic in front of Garica. He must have seen something in our juvenile responses because he asked us more questions. And then more. That’s how Garcia is — every avenue for conversation is fuel for more inspiration. I knew one day I’d return the favor and ask him questions about his work.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: Where are you from and what inspires you?

Garcia: I’ve been around Brooklyn for 15 years now. I moved here — to the States I mean — when I was 4. Originally I’m from Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico. I’m always inspired by meeting new people and asking questions. A lot of questions. I’m a humanist in that sense.

WSN: How does your work react to, or comment on, pop culture or the state of the world in general?

Garcia: I prime my work to portray how people think, and capture the mindset — or general psychic headspace — that many are trapped in. It can be depression. It can be anxiety. Mania and addiction, too. I try to peer deeper into the root causes of these emotional struggles and imbalances, and obviously, I don’t judge. I never have, never will.

WSN: Why do you sell your work at Washington Square Park and how does it compare to other places?

Garcia: Selling at Wash is convenient — it’s close to where I live. There’s a plethora of diversity here, and you can meet a multitude of people that can lead to new connections and conversations. It’s never been restricted to one culture or clique. In addition to Wash, I sell my work in Central Park, the Bronx, Queens and under the Brooklyn Bridge. Wherever I go I meet new, interesting people. Sometimes, I even set up in the subway, like the stations and all of that, and it’s so interesting to watch people on the go.

WSN: What difficulties do you face while selling at parks?

Garcia: Here’s the thing — I’ve actually been arrested before at Wash for selling my art. Usually, they’re lenient towards visual artists, but you know, sometimes lines are blurred. Shit gets messy. There was a time when Wash was abundant with a good amount of artists, vendors, whatever — then the cops arrested like fifteen people at once or something. One of my friends actually — one of my friends had a knife pulled on him while he was in the park. So, yeah. It gets messy there. Doesn’t matter though. I’m an artist. I have to face adversity.

WSN: What is your impression of NYU students? No judgment.

Garcia: Kids have dreams and ambitions. Lots of artists and vendors in Wash are hostile toward NYU students, but I just see a bunch of kids who are just tryna succeed. Everyone has equal opportunity.

WSN: Do you have a muse?

Garcia: (Laughs) My girl is my muse, man. Three and a half years, and still, yeah, it’s her. She helps me understand different stuff I go through — different phases and all of that. She helped me when I was going through sexual addiction. But also, I myself am my own muse! I’m handsome. I’ve been stabbed at 13, so, I’ve been through it. Had a gun pulled on me at 17, and my cousin got shot. So again, I’m tough. I’ve always tried to persevere and let it inspire me.

WSN: Do you plan on having your designs on clothing?

Garcia: I already have man. I’m waiting till next year for the next batch to come through. I know and realize the importance of being diverse with my brand — I have to create a variety of items. Pins, patches, jeans, you name it. I also have a book “X Loves NY” coming out. Me and my friend are making something great, you’ll love it. His photos. My drawings. Coming soon.

WSN: What’s your dream?

Garcia: To buy my mother a house. Second dream? To go back to Mexico and see my family.

