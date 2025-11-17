Review: ‘Everyday Rebellions’ creates unlikely comparisons

Any art history student knows the experience of comparing two very different images on an exam. A professor will project two slides, and students are forced to make connections between artworks that they had never thought of before. The ethos of this exercise in analysis and creativity lays at the foundation of the Brooklyn Museum’s new exhibition “Everyday Rebellions: Collection Conversations.”

Inspired by feminist activist Gloria Steinem’s 1983 book “Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions,” the exhibition showcases artworks that use “markers of everyday life” to make statements on worldwide issues. More interestingly, the show puts works from the Brooklyn Museum’s permanent collection into conversations with each other, making unexpected pairings and identifying thought-provoking throughlines.

In the “Domestic History Is Cultural History” section, which opens the exhibition, Alison Kuo’s 2024 sculpture “You Pick the Moon” is placed alongside a “Basin Shaped Jar” from the 18th-century Qing Dynasty in China. The two, despite being from vastly different periods and contexts, are deeply intertwined.