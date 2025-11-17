Staff recs: Hopecore

Hopecore is more than a Pinterest board or folder of emotional TikTok edits of awards acceptance speeches. It’s a state of mind. Against tumultuous news cycles, the future’s uncertainties and winter’s darkness looming ahead, hopecore reminds us to celebrate the little wins and find ways to spark joy in our lives. Recent developments like the 2025 mayoral election results and the Supreme Court declining to revisit the legalization of gay marriage bring a sense of excitement for what’s to come on a macrocosmic scale, but it’s just as important to maintain our own introspective optimism. Whether you’re looking for some motivation to mobilize or you simply want to consume some feel-good media, check out some of our picks.

“Enchanted” (2007)

Sometimes you just need a good princess movie to remind you that the world can be a beautiful place. In “Enchanted,” Giselle (Amy Adams) gets sent down a magical portal to the rat and roach-infested New York City after her evil stepmother thwarts her plans to marry Prince Edward (James Marsden). Through the powers of song, dance and animal communication, Giselle makes her mark on the Big Apple, turning even the most cynical, career-minded hustlers into joyful romantics while falling in love herself. But “Enchanted” is more than your typical love-conquers-all tale: It offers depictions of positive father-daughter relationships through doting single dad and love interest Robert (a gorgeous Patrick Dempsey) as well as surprisingly complex female characters like Nancy (Idina Menzel) and Giselle, who both learn that their ambitions aren’t worth compromising for. While it’s not groundbreaking by any means, “Enchanted” has a very special place in my heart. It’s a great film to revisit when I forget that I deserve to dream big — or when I want to fantasize about having a prince Edward or Robert of my own.

— Dani Biondi, Arts Editor

“Sunny Came Home” by Shawn Colvin

Shawn Colvin’s string instrumentals in the introduction of “Sunny Came Home” instantly set the upbeat tone of this folk-rock tune. The quintessential mandolin sound cements the song’s quirky melody, as Colvin sings about a woman, Sunny, and her determination to complete her mission: “‘And it’s time for a few small repairs’, she said / Sunny came home with a vengeance.” While the lyrics begin on the darker side, describing Sunny coming home to set her house on fire in order to escape her trauma, the second half follows Sunny as she restores her life to a sense of normalcy. Ending on a hopeful note, Colvin belts, “Oh, light the sky and hold on tight / The world is burning down / She’s out there on her own and she’s all right / Sunny came home.” Whether I just received the best news or the worst, Colvin’s dreamy vocals never fails to take me out of my anxious thoughts, leaving my past behind and moving towards a more hopeful future.

— Siobhán Minerva, Arts Editor

“Old Enough” by Haley Jakobson

Haley Jakobson’s debut novel,“Old Enough,” is a top contender for my favorite read of this year. Even while juggling challenging topics, Jakobson masterfully offers hope to readers through her grounded storytelling. The book follows college sophomore Savannah as she navigates the queer scene at her university. While there is a fun subplot involving a budding queer romance sprinkled in, Savannah’s journey is nowhere near easy. Her best friend Izzie’s wedding is coming up, which means that Savannah must face her trauma induced by Izzie’s older brother. “Old Enough” is not a light read, but Savannah’s story proves itself as a hopeful example that recovery is possible. Once I wiped the tears off my face, I closed the book feeling extremely proud of the protagonist’s growth.

— Skylar Boilard, Performing Arts Editor

“Love’s In Need of Love Today” by Stevie Wonder

The opening track on Stevie Wonder’s legendary album “Songs in the Key of Life” is the ultimate call for hope in a world of hate. Wonder pairs his iconic, warm and nasally tone with angelic background vocals, all coalescing for seven minutes of pure glory. In this luscious ballad, Wonder sings about the hate that’s “goin’ ’round breaking many hearts.” But he offers a simple solution: to love one another. He reminds us that in the fight against the evils that plague our world, love is our one true weapon. I turn to “Love’s in Need of Love Today” whenever I feel overwhelmed and discouraged, to remind me just how simple the solution to our problems is. As the refrain goes, “Don’t delay, send yours in right away.”

— Leo Field, Film & TV Editor

“And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow” by Weyes Blood

Reeling off the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, Weyes Blood’s 2022 chamber pop album turns sorrow into a shining gleam of hope, yearning for connection in a chaotic world. The track “Hearts Aglow” reflects on finding beauty in simplicity: “Take me up on that Ferris wheel / Oh, hearts aglow / We don’t know where we’re going / We just keep getting higher.” My personal favorite, the six-minute “God Turn Me Into a Flower,” meditates on seeking purity and goodness: “It’s good to be soft when they push you down / Oh God, turn me into a flower.” Under the mellow production, ambient ocean waves and birdsong are sprinkled across the songs, reminding us that true beauty unfolds naturally. I return to this album whenever I need a reminder to stay emotionally grounded in optimism against the nonstop commotion of the city.

— Amelia Knust, Music Editor

“Dancing at the Louvre” by Faith Ringgold

Two of my favorite things — dancing and art museums — come together in Faith Ringgold’s “Dancing at the Louvre,” a piece that has stayed with me since I first discovered it in high school AP Art History. The work radiates pure joy: four young girls, accompanied by a maternal figure, spin and sway through the gallery, their movement softening the stillness of the Louvre and even the poised gaze of the Mona Lisa. Ringgold is known for transforming traditional quilt-making into a powerful storytelling medium that intertwines themes of race and gender. She places Black figures at the center of spaces from which they’ve long been excluded which is refreshing to see. I feel the weightlessness of their laughter when I remember sitting in that classroom years ago, and it stands a beacon of hope as we trudge through this last stretch before Thanksgiving.

— Maya Santiago, Fine Arts Editor

