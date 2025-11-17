Staff recs: Hopecore

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: JFK’s grandson to run for Congress, and other top stories across NYC
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Steinhardt researchers say schools should stop separating English learners
(Fiona Clifford-Fotopoulos for WSN)
Lawmakers rally to tax the rich in Union Square
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
NYU revamps Courant Institute
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Tensions flare as College Dems claim Reps hijacked club meeting
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: JFK’s grandson to run for Congress, and other top stories across NYC
(Fiona Clifford-Fotopoulos for WSN)
Lawmakers rally to tax the rich in Union Square
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Flights canceled at major airports, and other top stories across NYC
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
NYU revamps Courant Institute
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Tensions flare as College Dems claim Reps hijacked club meeting
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
SGA urges stronger safeguards for Black students
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
NYU ‘recovered’ from research funding cuts
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Faculty win right to legal aid in discrimination investigations
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Matt Salacuse, illustration by Maryam Lootah)
Beyond NYU: Turning life’s errors into humor
(Courtesy of Niko McCarty)
Beyond NYU: Leaving Caltech for a career in journalism
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Off Topic: Having a boyfriend isn’t embarrassing, but Vogue’s new direction is
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: The teenage gambling epidemic needs an intervention
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Courtesy of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
Off Topic: The First Amendment stops at the Pentagon’s gates
New York City Transit employees pump water out of the A Line at Dyckman Street in Nov. 2012. (Courtesy photo by Patrick Cashin)
Opinion: NYC can’t handle the rain
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Editorial: The work has just begun
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Guest Essay: Mamdani’s win strengthens our fight for gender equality
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Off Topic: Having a boyfriend isn’t embarrassing, but Vogue’s new direction is
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: The teenage gambling epidemic needs an intervention
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s basketball snatches thrilling wins, cross country excels and more
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU men’s soccer looks back on a tough season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
Head coach Scott Waddell and the team get hyped up before the game. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A bittersweet Senior Day for NYU’s soccer teams
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s basketball snatches thrilling wins, cross country excels and more
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clinches a narrow win and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the U.K. and Washington, D.C.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
New eats near NYU: This taco spot aims to meet a ‘higher standard’
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
New eats near NYU: This taco spot aims to meet a ‘higher standard’
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ditch Big Food for these local restaurants
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
New eats near NYU: What to eat at Time Out Market Union Square
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A feminist thriller, a tale of art forgery and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Staff recs: Hopecore
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Review: ‘Everyday Rebellions’ creates unlikely comparisons
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Colleen Hoover is killing book-to-movie adaptations
(Courtesy of True Panther Records)
Review: Oklou’s deluxe album punctuates her previous success
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A feminist thriller, a tale of art forgery and more
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Colleen Hoover is killing book-to-movie adaptations
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante
(Courtesy of Arab Film Distribution)
‘The Land’ reckons with powerlessness
(Courtesy of NEON)
Review: Art speaks where words can’t in ‘Sentimental Value’
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
(Courtesy of True Panther Records)
Review: Oklou’s deluxe album punctuates her previous success
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Rosalía ascends to divine musicianship on ‘LUX’
(Courtesy of Stephen Fealy)
Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP
(Courtesy of Autumn De Wilde)
Review: Florence + the Machine emerges from trauma on ‘Everybody Scream’
(Courtesy of Big Hassle)
Review: Alice Phoebe Lou chooses simple intimacy on ‘Oblivion’
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)
Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway’s leading ladies
(Courtesy of Dylan Kloner)
Q&A: Reality TV makes good theater
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Review: ‘Everyday Rebellions’ creates unlikely comparisons
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Julianna Lindo and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Comfort places
Beverage Bundling
Beverage Bundling
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The ‘enlightened’ centrist
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The ‘enlightened’ centrist
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
(Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Julianna Lindo and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Comfort places
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
On the Street: Passage of time
On the Street: Passage of time
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: New York City
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
Beverage Bundling
Beverage Bundling
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
What's your dream job?
What’s your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Staff recs: Hopecore

Because we could all use a little optimism in our lives.
Dani Biondi, Siobhán Minerva, Skylar Boilard, Leo Field, Amelia Knust and Maya Santiago
November 17, 2025
Maryam Lootah
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)

Hopecore is more than a Pinterest board or folder of emotional TikTok edits of awards acceptance speeches. It’s a state of mind. Against tumultuous news cycles, the future’s uncertainties and winter’s darkness looming ahead, hopecore reminds us to celebrate the little wins and find ways to spark joy in our lives. Recent developments like the 2025 mayoral election results and the Supreme Court declining to revisit the legalization of gay marriage  bring a sense of excitement for what’s to come on a macrocosmic scale, but it’s just as important to maintain our own introspective optimism. Whether you’re looking for some motivation to mobilize or you simply want to consume some feel-good media, check out some of our picks.

“Enchanted” (2007)

Sometimes you just need a good princess movie to remind you that the world can be a beautiful place. In “Enchanted,” Giselle (Amy Adams) gets sent down a magical portal to the rat and roach-infested New York City after her evil stepmother thwarts her plans to marry Prince Edward (James Marsden). Through the powers of song, dance and animal communication, Giselle makes her mark on the Big Apple, turning even the most cynical, career-minded hustlers into joyful romantics while falling in love herself. But “Enchanted” is more than your typical love-conquers-all tale: It offers depictions of positive father-daughter relationships through doting single dad and love interest Robert (a gorgeous Patrick Dempsey) as well as surprisingly complex female characters like Nancy (Idina Menzel) and Giselle, who both learn that their ambitions aren’t worth compromising for. While it’s not groundbreaking by any means, “Enchanted” has a very special place in my heart. It’s a great film to revisit when I forget that I deserve to dream big — or when I want to fantasize about having a prince Edward or Robert of my own.

— Dani Biondi, Arts Editor

“Sunny Came Home” by Shawn Colvin

Shawn Colvin’s string instrumentals in the introduction of “Sunny Came Home” instantly set the upbeat tone of this folk-rock tune. The quintessential mandolin sound cements the song’s quirky melody, as Colvin sings about a woman, Sunny, and her determination to complete her mission: “‘And it’s time for a few small repairs’, she said / Sunny came home with a vengeance.” While the lyrics begin on the darker side, describing Sunny coming home to set her house on fire in order to escape her trauma, the second half follows Sunny as she restores her life to a sense of normalcy. Ending on a hopeful note, Colvin belts, “Oh, light the sky and hold on tight / The world is burning down / She’s out there on her own and she’s all right / Sunny came home.” Whether I just received the best news or the worst, Colvin’s dreamy vocals never fails to take me out of my anxious thoughts, leaving my past behind and moving towards a more hopeful future. 

— Siobhán Minerva, Arts Editor

“Old Enough” by Haley Jakobson

Haley Jakobson’s debut novel,“Old Enough,” is a top contender for my favorite read of this year. Even while juggling challenging topics, Jakobson masterfully offers hope to readers through her grounded storytelling. The book follows college sophomore Savannah as she navigates the queer scene at her university. While there is a fun subplot involving a budding queer romance sprinkled in, Savannah’s journey is nowhere near easy. Her best friend Izzie’s wedding is coming up, which means that Savannah must face her trauma induced by Izzie’s older brother. “Old Enough” is not a light read, but Savannah’s story proves itself as a hopeful example that recovery is possible. Once I wiped the tears off my face, I closed the book feeling extremely proud of the protagonist’s growth.

— Skylar Boilard, Performing Arts Editor

“Love’s In Need of Love Today” by Stevie Wonder

The opening track on Stevie Wonder’s legendary album “Songs in the Key of Life” is the ultimate call for hope in a world of hate. Wonder pairs his iconic, warm and nasally tone with angelic background vocals, all coalescing for seven minutes of pure glory. In this luscious ballad, Wonder sings about the hate that’s “goin’ ’round breaking many hearts.” But he offers a simple solution: to love one another. He reminds us that in the fight against the evils that plague our world, love is our one true weapon. I turn to “Love’s in Need of Love Today” whenever I feel overwhelmed and discouraged, to remind me just how simple the solution to our problems is. As the refrain goes, “Don’t delay, send yours in right away.”

— Leo Field, Film & TV Editor

“And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow” by Weyes Blood

Reeling off the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, Weyes Blood’s 2022 chamber pop album turns sorrow into a shining gleam of hope, yearning for connection in a chaotic world. The track “Hearts Aglow” reflects on finding beauty in simplicity: “Take me up on that Ferris wheel / Oh, hearts aglow / We don’t know where we’re going / We just keep getting higher.” My personal favorite, the six-minute “God Turn Me Into a Flower,” meditates on seeking purity and goodness: “It’s good to be soft when they push you down / Oh God, turn me into a flower.” Under the mellow production, ambient ocean waves and birdsong are sprinkled across the songs, reminding us that true beauty unfolds naturally. I return to this album whenever I need a reminder to stay emotionally grounded in optimism against the nonstop commotion of the city.

— Amelia Knust, Music Editor

“Dancing at the Louvre” by Faith Ringgold

Two of my favorite things — dancing and art museums — come together in Faith Ringgold’s “Dancing at the Louvre,” a piece that has stayed with me since I first discovered it in high school AP Art History. The work radiates pure joy: four young girls, accompanied by a maternal figure, spin and sway through the gallery, their movement softening the stillness of the Louvre and even the poised gaze of the Mona Lisa. Ringgold is known for transforming traditional quilt-making into a powerful storytelling medium that intertwines themes of race and gender. She places Black figures at the center of spaces from which they’ve long been excluded which is refreshing to see. I feel the weightlessness of their laughter when I remember sitting in that classroom years ago, and it stands a beacon of hope as we trudge through this last stretch before Thanksgiving.

— Maya Santiago, Fine Arts Editor

Contact the Arts desk at [email protected].

Print this Story