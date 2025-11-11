‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters

It’s been 75 years since the first Mattachine Society meetings, 56 years since the Stonewall Riots and just 10 years since Obergefell v. Hodges legalized gay marriage. It’s also been just one day since the Supreme Court shot down a request to reconsider Obergefell — but for many, the Trump administration’s persistent rollback of LGBTQ+ progress makes yesterday’s ruling a drop in the bucket.

The last year has seen a wave of more than 20 executive actions targeting the LGBTQ+ community on nearly every front, from a rejection of free expression of gender identity to funding cuts for K-12 schools that support transgender students. The administration has also tossed out $800 million in LGBTQ+ health research funding, and created a list of trigger words including terms like “gender,” “trans” and “sexuality” that, if used, will prevent researchers from receiving grant funding.

At NYU, students have protested NYU Langone Health’s February denial of gender-affirming care to at least two children, with a petition gaining the support of more than 100,000 individuals. Queer history still remains the subject of many classes and events around the university, from a Steinhardt class on queer and trans artists and programmers to an upcoming book talk on a new biography of Marsha P. Johnson hosted by the NYU Skirball Book Club.

Gallatin first-year Kei Izanec, who is currently enrolled in a first-year writing seminar on queer nightlife, feels an urgency to study queer history at a time when a single clerk’s refusal to issue a same-sex marriage license made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Nothing has been taken away yet,” they said. “We have to learn as much as we can before either this is gone or we have nothing else to talk about. We need to keep what little that we have.”

The Trump administration’s crackdown on the LGBTQ+ community echoes a long history of similar censorship and discrimination. In the mid-1900s, the Hays Code banned any LGBTQ+ representation in film. Around the same time, the Lavender Scare forced many queer people out of government jobs.

These attacks have also, however, been matched by consistent efforts from LGBTQ+ activists and organizers pushing for the better lives they deserve, CAS junior Kate Morrison said.

“[We need] more learning and knowledge outside of the college classroom — not just in school before college, but in culture generally,” Morrison, a board member of NYU’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, said. “Going to college is a very privileged experience, and I don’t think queer history should be limited to that, since so many of the queer people we learn about were from disadvantaged, marginalized communities who were very disconnected from higher education.”

Even in a city as progressive as New York, which is home to a rich history of queer activism, the federal government has required the Stonewall National Monument — located a few blocks from Washington Square Park — to replace all mentions of the LGBTQ+ acronym with “LGB.” The city has also seen several incidences of LGBTQ+ hate crimes in the past year, including the physical and verbal abuse of two men and the vandalism of a gay nightclub in Greenwich Village.

In the meantime, Solomon Brager, a professor in the Department of Social and Cultural Analysis, is not worried about losing queer history — he knows that the work of queer history will continue, regardless of governmental or institutional support. The targeting of LGBTQ+ people is nothing new, and queer history contains a blueprint for the ways to fight back.

“History is incredibly iterative,” Brager said. “It’s really useful when you’re looking at, for example, the Don’t Say Gay laws and the targeting of trans youth, to look at Anita Bryant and the Save Our Children campaign to just say, ‘We’ve been through this before, and we made it out the other side.’”

