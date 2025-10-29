Elevate your Halloween movie night with 5 unconventional picks

As October comes to an end, the seasonal rewatches of our favorite Halloween movies draw nearer. Friend groups around the world gather every year to watch classic slashers like 1978’s “Halloween,” iconic comedies like “Hocus Pocus” and — perhaps controversially — “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

At this point, classic Halloween movies are not difficult to find. From revival showings of horror classics at local movie theaters to screenings in the park under the stars, it’s a bit tiresome to see the same movies every October. If you’ve already checked-off your yearly “Hubie Halloween” rewatch, read on for some intriguing and unorthodox spooky screeners.

“Skinamarink”

In the dead of night, a young brother and sister awake in their home to find all their windows and doors have disappeared, along with their parents. That’s the premise for Kyle Edward Ball’s “Skinamarink,” a barebones, visceral experimental horror film. It consists of seemingly endless minutes of soft, creepy whispers and distorted voices, intercut with heart-dropping jump scares that make it the most terrifying film I’ve ever seen. While not a traditional Halloween film in the slightest — no lighthearted jokes or palpable chill in the air — “Skinamarink” is a great watch for any horror junkies looking for something beyond a classic jokey slasher. Watch it late at night, alone in the dark with headphones for the ideal petrifying experience.

— Leo Field, Film & TV Editor

“Creep”

Patrick Brice’s 2014 film “Creep” flips the found footage trope on its head. Unlike “The Blair Witch Project,” which explores inexplicable supernatural forces, “Creep” focuses on the humans. The film follows Aaron (Brice), a freelance videographer who responds to a Craigslist ad from Josef (Mark Duplass), who claims to have a brain tumor and wants to record a video for his unborn son. Throughout their time together, Josef’s quirks reveal themselves, whether that’s insisting on being filmed in the bathtub or getting a kick out of wearing a wolf mask. The film rarely includes jumpscares or overt horror motifs like gore and violence, instead relying on emotional manipulation and Josef’s unsettling behavior.

— Skylar Boilard, Performing Arts Editor

“Under the Skin”

There’s nothing conventional about Jonathan Glazer’s sci-fi horror film “Under the Skin.” Regarded as one of the best horror movies of the 21st century, the film follows a humanoid alien (Scarlett Johansson) who roams Earth, luring men and trapping them in a mysterious void. On top of its avante-garde visuals and Mica Levi’s impeccable score, “Under the Skin” features the innovative use of hidden cameras. As Johansson interacts in character with random men unaware they’re being filmed, the line between fiction and reality blurs. The film has quietly shaped modern sci-fi horror stories like the Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things”: the show’s Upside Down was unabashedly lifted from Glazer’s mid-world realm that Johansson’s character brings her victims to.

— Amelia Knust, Music Editor

“Midsommar”

In “Midsommar,” director Ari Aster masterfully subverts the horror genre, twisting themes of isolation and grief to deliver A24’s sunniest psychological horror film to date. Florence Pugh excels beyond the scream queen standard as Dani, who travels to Sweden with her boyfriend and his friends to experience the traditions of a rural community called the Hårga. With a harrowing backstory and a toxic relationship in tow, Dani wears vulnerability like a second skin. As our final girl gradually falls into the arms of the cult under the blinding midnight sun, the audience can’t help but feel satisfied. It’s a conclusion that lingers, making the ending a must-watch this Halloween.

— Nghi Nguyen, Deputy Copy Chief

“As Above, So Below”

When archaeologist Scarlett Marlowe (Perdita Weeks) discovers that the mythical philosopher’s stone is hidden in the Catacombs of Paris, she assembles a team to find it. As they document their missions, things stop adding up and a sinister plot unfolds. A mix of alchemy, French history, archaeology and some inspiration from Dante’s “Inferno,” “As Above, So Below” is far from ordinary. This found footage film from director John Erick Dowdle is one of the only movies that gets scarier every time you watch it. It may only last 1 hour and 33 minutes, but it will leave you in your own personal hell for much longer.

— Alessa Alluin, Copy Editor

