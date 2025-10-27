Staff Recs: Scream queens

Halloween is the one time of the year when blood-curdling screeches are a good thing, especially in media. Brought to us by horror icons like Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell — and, of course, the campy TV show — you can always count on the “scream queen” archetype to deliver bone-chilling entertainment. In honor of the holiday’s festivities and the almighty Chanel Oberlin, here are some of our favorite scream queens across the arts that are sure to keep your ears ringing.

Jenna Ortega in “Scream” (2022)

If you watched the “Scream” trailer you remember Jenna Ortega’s harrowing cries for help — those alone make her worthy of the “scream queen” moniker. In an exciting departure from the horror franchise’s original films, Ortega’s character, Tara Carpenter, narrowly survives a visit from Ghostface, leaving plenty of runtime for her to break the sound barrier again. Throughout “Scream,” Tara, her sister, Sam (Melissa Barrera) and their friend group attempt to unmask the killer, while simultaneously providing tongue-in-cheek commentary about how horror reboots are dreadfully overdone.

As evident from her growing repertoire of horror roles from “X” to “Death of a Unicorn,” Ortega’s certainly studied up on the genre’s legendary actresses in order to haunt our screens. It’s a shame that Spyglass Media Group made the outlandish decision to fire Melissa Barrera for her pro-Palestinian posts and catalyze Ortega’s exit from the franchise, because I’d give anything to see Tara get asked what her favorite scary movie is again.

— Dani Biondi, Arts Editor

“Judith Beheading Holofernes” by Caravaggio

When searching for some of the original scream queens, look no further than the late Renaissance. A famous Italian painter, Caravaggio truly captures rage and horror in one of his most famous works, “Judith Beheading Holofernes” from the 16th century. The painting shows widowed Judith decapitating the general Holofernes while he is drunk, allowing her to save her people from the Assyrian army. There is both beauty and horror in Caravaggio’s meticulous attention to detail and shadowing as Judith plunges her dagger into the general’s throat. Holofernes takes the role of the scream queen in this story. His head twists to meet Judith’s eyes, with a gaping expression of shock and mercy, as blood violently splatters out of his neck.

— Siobhán Minerva, Arts Editor

Bruce Willis in “Death Becomes Her”

There’s nothing like a beloved actor playing against type, and Bruce Willis’ turn as wimpy plastic surgeon Ernest Menville in the 1992 film “Death Becomes Her” is glorious proof. Words can’t do this over-the-top, whiny and unabashedly pathetic performance justice. In a wild departure from Willis’ best-known role as action hero John McClane in the “Die Hard” franchise, Ernest is a timid excuse for a man who adjusts poorly as supernatural hijinks infiltrate his life. If you have any doubt about his talents as an actor or his status as an iconic scream queen, just watch Willis deliver this spectacular shriek.

— Leo Field, Film & TV Editor

Mia Goth in “Pearl”

Even if you haven’t seen “Pearl,” odds are you’ve heard Mia Goth scream her iconic line: “I’m a star!” Goth’s portrayal of the titular character, Pearl, is haunting. She does a fantastic job at showcasing the unfurling downward spiral of this character who truly just wants a chance to dance for an audience. Throughout the film’s concluding act, she unleashes guttural screams that consistently shock and devastate the viewers. If you’re looking to watch an enthralling horror film about a woman destroyed with truly top-notch acting, and screaming, from Goth — “Pearl” is the film for you.

— Skylar Boilard, Performing Arts Editor

“Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison rae” by Charlie XCX, Addison Rae, A.G Cook

There are few things more gratifying than Addison Rae’s scream on Charli XCX’s Brat deluxe remix track “Von dutch.” The song builds with pounding electro-techno energy, hits its peak and then just as things appear to calm down, Rae unleashes a blood-curdling, glass-shattering shriek at the perfect beat drop. Trying to recreate that perfect pitch in my car is near impossible and probably unbearable for anyone within earshot, but there’s something irresistible about trying. Rae’s scream captures the messy and carefree spirit of “Brat” in one wild moment. It’s pop’s version of a primal yell. THE scream of the century.

— Maya Santiago, Fine Arts Editor

Naomi Scott in “Smile 2” (2024)

After the short-lived saga of music-related horror films in 2024 between “Smile 2” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Trap,” it’s clear which fictional pop scream queen reigns supreme. Naomi Scott’s portrayal of Skye Riley, a recovering addict and pop star infected by the series’ smiling curse, is so refined that several horror fanatics claimed she should’ve been nominated for an Oscar. Along with the film, Scott released an EP of Skye Riley’s addictive in-universe songs. The EP emulates early-Lady Gaga energy with electronic dance pop tracks like “Blood on White Satin” and “Death Of Me” that’ll make you wish Riley hadn’t died so gruesomely so we could keep hearing more of her work.

— Amelia Knust, Music Editor

