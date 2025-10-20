Press release: WSN awarded Multiplatform Pacemaker for 2024-25

WSN was one of 11 U.S. college newspapers awarded a Multiplatform Pacemaker for general excellence in print and online content through the 2024-25 academic year. The Pacemaker is the Associated Collegiate Press’s “preeminent award” for student journalism and is presented biannually for different mediums.

The Saturday announcement marked WSN’s second consecutive Pacemaker. In March, WSN was one of 15 college newspapers to receive ACP’s Online Pacemaker for content from June 2024 through the beginning of 2025. The publication was also named a finalist for the Newspaper/Newsmagazine Pacemaker in fall 2024.

In addition to the Multiplatform Pacemaker, which considered print, online, social media and newsletter content, WSN received five individual awards.

Pacemaker

Multiplatform Pacemaker, winner

Story of the Year

First place, Column: NYU’s new code of conduct redefines political opposition as discrimination by Mehr Kotval

Fourth place, Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive by WSN Editorial Board

Multimedia Story of the Year

Honorable mention, Multimedia News Story: NYU hit with 10 class action lawsuits following data breach by Krish Dev and Dharma Niles

Cartoon of the Year

Third place, Comic Strip/Panel: NYU during finals is just so … unique by Andrea Lui, Shiphrah Moses, Kiara Mujica and Allina Xiao

Individual Recognition

Fifth place, Reporting: Feature Story: NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one. by Yezen Saadah

