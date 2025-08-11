5 green spaces to unwind in the city
Under the Arch
5 green spaces to unwind in the city
When Washington Square Park starts to feel more draining than grounding, these urban oases offer a quieter escape.
Krish Dev, Digital Director | August 11, 2025
As a California transplant, I quickly learned that amid New York City’s relentless energy, I still long for the peace that comes with spending time in nature. Despite its image as a concrete jungle, the city is home to over 20,000 acres of natural areas — here’s where I’ve found my favorite places to grab a breath of fresh air and touch some grass.
Ford Foundation Atrium
Found within an unassuming brutalist building on East 43rd Street, the Ford Foundation Atrium is the city’s first publicly accessible indoor garden. Renovated in 2018, this unique green space boasts an impressive 160-foot ceiling. Its multi-level garden features nearly 40 species of trees, vines and shrubs, complemented by a calming reflecting pool and gentle fountain. Known for its peaceful atmosphere, the atrium is rarely busy, allowing visitors to stay as long as they desire — making it an ideal space for quiet contemplation or to catch up on readings for class. It is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is a 10-minute walk from Grand Central Station.
Elizabeth Street Garden
Nestled in the heart of Nolita, Elizabeth Street Garden was slated for demolition earlier this year following a decadelong eviction case. However, after an advocacy campaign supported by thousands of community members, local artists and celebrities like Patti Smith, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, the garden was saved in June, securing its future as a cherished and publicly accessible green space. Run entirely by dedicated volunteers, this vibrant community hub — just under a mile from Washington Square Park — regularly hosts movie and poetry nights. Pathways winding through lush greenery are dotted with classical sculptures, and despite its recent spotlight, stepping into the space still feels like walking into a well-kept secret.
Central Park
Central Park invariably comes to mind when discussing New York City’s green spaces. This sprawling urban oasis comprises 843 acres between the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, easily accessible by subway, bus and Citi Bike. While countless spots within its vast expanse offer places to relax, less frequented areas include the Conservatory Garden, Turtle Pond and the Ravine. The park transforms with each season, making it a worthwhile visit year-round — it is especially breathtaking when painted orange with vibrant fall foliage or blanketed in white after snowfall. Central Park also provides an ideal setting for an evening stroll, remaining open until 1 a.m. for those seeking late-night tranquility.
The High Line
The High Line is an abandoned railway line redeveloped into a public park that spans 22 city blocks on Manhattan’s West Side, forming a continuous green ribbon stretching above city streets. Throughout its length, you’ll find plenty of open benches perfect for people-watching. A standout feature is the 10th Avenue Square and Overlook, an open-air amphitheater where a giant window overlooks the bustling intersection, providing an unconventional setting for study breaks. The park is also home to 16 unique garden zones, showcasing native wildflowers, trees and grasses. Beyond its lush horticulture, the High Line hosts wellness programs and art performances, and is a 20-minute walk from Washington Square Park.
New York Botanical Garden
The New York Botanical Garden, located in the Bronx, is a sprawling 250-acre living museum home to over one million living plants. Established in 1891, the garden offers abundant opportunities for serene walks and features a greenhouse filled with diverse flora. Keep an eye out for red-tailed hawks, great-horned owls and even wild turkeys in the Thain Family Forest, which takes up around a fifth of the green space. While a visit might take over an hour on transit and costs $31 with a student discount on weekdays — and $35 on weekends — it’s entirely worth the journey when your class schedule is light and you’re seeking a break from city life. As an added draw, the garden hosts a variety of interdisciplinary exhibitions year-round — “Van Gogh’s Flowers” is on view until Oct. 26.
Contact Krish Dev at [email protected].
Krish is a third-year senior studying computer science and linguistics at the College of Arts and Sciences. This is his third semester on WSN’s management...
Alex is a first-year studying public policy and journalism. When not taking photos, you can find him at a Yankees game, searching for the best key lime...