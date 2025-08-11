5 green spaces to unwind in the city

The New York Botanical Garden, located in the Bronx, is a sprawling 250-acre living museum home to over one million living plants. Established in 1891, the garden offers abundant opportunities for serene walks and features a greenhouse filled with diverse flora. Keep an eye out for red-tailed hawks, great-horned owls and even wild turkeys in the Thain Family Forest, which takes up around a fifth of the green space. While a visit might take over an hour on transit and costs $31 with a student discount on weekdays — and $35 on weekends — it’s entirely worth the journey when your class schedule is light and you’re seeking a break from city life. As an added draw, the garden hosts a variety of interdisciplinary exhibitions year-round — “Van Gogh’s Flowers” is on view until Oct. 26.