Men’s basketball snatches thrilling wins, cross country excels and more

Basketball

The men’s basketball team defeated Saint Joseph’s College of Maine 99-94 in an overtime thriller at the Paulson Center on Sunday, Nov. 9.

With under two minutes to play, graduate student guard Alex Daniels scored a layup to give the Violets a two-point lead, but the Monks quickly tied the game on the next possession. In the final minute, neither team was able to score and the game headed to overtime.

The lead went back and forth before clutch free throws by senior guard Bryan Moussako and junior guard Carnegie Johnson secured the game for NYU. Johnson led the Violets in scoring with 32 points, while graduate student guard Darren Rubin scored 25.

On Saturday, NYU defeated Kean University 70-65 at home. After trailing by four at the half, NYU scored 44 points in the second half — in which the Violets took 60% of their shots on the three-point line — to remain undefeated.

Johnson and Moussako scored 35 points combined while graduate student forward Andrew Waldman came up big for the Violets with 16 points on 70% shooting and a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Violets’ next game is against Manhattanville University in Purchase, NY, on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Cross Country

The men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the NCAA Division III Niagara Regional in Rochester, NY on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked men’s team came in second out of 27, with all five of NYU’s scoring runners finishing in the top 13 out of 187 runners. Junior Liam Hagerty led the Violets with a fourth-place finish in a time of 25:02.7.

The No. 2-ranked women’s team finished first out of 23 teams, with senior Janie Cooper placing second out of 162 runners with a time of 21:46.0. Junior Josephine Dziedzic finished ninth with a time of 22:09.5.

Both cross country teams finish off the season on Saturday, Nov. 22 at the NCAA D-III National Championships, hosted by Converse College in Spartanburg, SC.

Soccer

The No. 21-ranked women’s soccer team lost a heartbreaker to Wesleyan University in the first round of the NCAA championships on Saturday in Medford, MA. After 110 minutes, the game remained tied at 1-1, but the Violets fell 4-3 in penalties.

NYU took the lead early in the second half after senior defender Elizabeth Argenziano converted a well-placed header off a corner kick from junior midfielder Sari Frankl.

The Cardinals tied the game in the 68th minute — the final goal for either team in a strong defensive battle. First-year goalkeeper Maddy Tohanczyn recorded six saves, coming up with key stops at the end of regulation and again in overtime to push the match to penalties.

Sophomore goalkeeper Demetra Sideridis was subbed in for the penalty shootout. Despite a save by Sideridis in the fourth round, NYU ultimately fell 4-3.

Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team finished third at the UAA Championship in Waltham, MA over the weekend, splitting their two matches on Saturday.

In the opener, NYU triumphed over No. 3-ranked Emory University, winning three of four sets. After dropping the first set, the Violets held off an eight-point Emory run to even the match. NYU then erased an early deficit in the third, and finished the set on a kill and service ace from senior middle blocker Jessica Spierenburg. The fourth set remained tight throughout, but the Violets were able to pull off the victory.

Junior middle blocker Coco Barton finished with 10 kills and six blocks, while junior outside hitter Grace Nelson added nine kills.

Later that afternoon, the Violets fell to No. 2-ranked Washington University in St. Louis, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-21. NYU put together a strong run in the second set, scoring eight straight points to come back from a 16-10 deficit, but the Bears came back to take the frame and ultimately the match.

First-year outside hitter Casey Cho led NYU with 10 kills, while junior outside hitter Chloe Lemons had eight kills and 11 digs. Senior setter Ava Launsbach tallied a team-high 21 assists.

The Violets finished the weekend with a UAA third-place match victory against top-seeded University of Chicago. They await a potential NCAA tournament bid during the D-III Women’s Volleyball Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 17.

Contact Matthew Singh at [email protected].