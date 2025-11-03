Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students rally against Starbucks at Kimmel teach-in
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: 2 men die in Brooklyn flash floods, and other top stories across NYC
NYU’s updated single sign-on page, released on October 23rd.
NYU updates login system, students left unimpressed
The Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. (Isabel Albors for WSN)
More people are moving back in with their parents, Wagner study finds
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Faculty union rejects admin offer to hire mediator
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani lands Jeffries’ endorsement, and other top stories across NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest Tuesday ICE raid at Foley Square march
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
100,000 march in NYC’s ‘No Kings’ protest
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Heated first mayoral debate, and other top stories across NYC
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
NYU unveils most powerful supercomputer in New York state
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum executive
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
The first floor of Bobst Library. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: NYU’s study spaces prioritize aesthetics over access
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Chris Rank)
Opinion: Cuomo’s desperation has reached new lows
(Angela Dong for WSN)
Opinion: Last week’s ICE raid was as terrifying as you think
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Courtesy of Anes Dali)
Women’s club soccer caps off best season yet
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Ron Moreno returns to NYU tennis as assistant coach
Head strength and conditioning coach Brett Longobucco. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
A look inside NYU’s strength and conditioning department
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s soccer extends winning streak, tennis opens ITA Northeast Championships and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This year’s Village Halloween Parade wasn’t your average potluck
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
How to love authentically in the digital age
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Steinhardt junior crafts a love letter to home at Fashion Week Brooklyn
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
No tricks, just treats and unique costumes for spooky season
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This fashion fall & winter season, it is in with the new — and the old
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
4 independent makeup shops that shine in NYC
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
4 years of Grand Street Pizza
(Courtesy of Kyra Mehta)
4 sweets to enjoy this Diwali
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Get a taste of Panama with this fluffy, fried pastry
(John Bush for WSN)
Wednesday-night dinners: How these NYU students find community through cooking
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Courtesy of Victoria Voigt)
How an NYU sorority is uplifting breast cancer awareness
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
‘Truly devastating’: Manhattan Planned Parenthood to close Nov. 1
The Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. (Isabel Albors for WSN)
NYU’s annual Detention and Deportation Conference means something different this year
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 running anthems to get you across the finish line
(Courtesy of Corinne Louie)
Tisch alum on starring in ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Rishi Gala for WSN)
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Twilight’
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
Director Roman Polanski with actresses Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Roman Polanski’s recent film just screened across NYC — here’s why it matters
(Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios)
‘Tron: Ares’ can’t follow through on its core directive
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Elevate your Halloween movie night with 5 unconventional picks
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: Bruce Springsteen biopic delivers authenticity and artistry
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 running anthems to get you across the finish line
(Courtesy of Island Records)
Review: Bon Jovi uses star power to get back into the groove
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Tame Impala boldly transforms in ‘Deadbeat’
(Courtesy of Brandon Bowen)
Review: Miguel’s newest album finds direction in disorder
(Courtesy of Jasper Soloff)
Q&A: Maria Ellis on inventing her sound
(Courtesy of Corinne Louie)
Tisch alum on starring in ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU schools as Broadway musicals
(Courtesy of Joan Marcus)
Q&A: Jordan E. Cooper on the future of Black theater
(Courtesy of Anna Clare)
Review: Audiences share the stage in ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing’
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Dead Ladies Show’ keeps stories alive
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Cuban-American artist’s retrospective confronts colonial power
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
Review: ‘Sixties Surreal’ captures a reaction to the tumultuous decade
Steinhardt seniors Mila De Félix and Ricardo Goytia. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Puerto Rican culture and art combine for these Steinhardt seniors
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
On the Street: Passage of Time
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
What’s your dream job?
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
What’s your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
Here’s what you need to know from the past week in NYU athletics. This week: Oct. 26 — Nov. 2.
Kiran Komanduri and Naseem Rahman
November 3, 2025
Suditi Sircar
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)

Cross Country

The men’s and women’s cross country teams had a historic run at the UAA Championships, with both teams taking home the top title on Saturday, Nov. 1. The win marks the men’s second consecutive title and the women’s second in three years. 

The women’s team took over five of the top 10 spots in the individual rankings, including a first-place finish in the 6K from sophomore Ashlyn Pallotta, with a time of 21:00.8. Pallotta’s win marks the second women’s solo title in Violet history. NYU’s last first-place win came from current assistant coach Grace Richardson in 2023, when the Violets also won the UAA Championship. 

First-year Theodore Udelson-Nee also brought home a first-place finish for the men’s team. Udelson-Nee outpaced the second-place runner by just 0.3 seconds, earning the first individual title for the Violets in the men’s 8K since the 2006-07 season. 

The women’s team enters the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 5 in the nation, and the men’s team ranked as No. 6. Both teams will take on the NCAA Niagara Region Championship on Nov. 15 in Rochester, NY. 

Fencing 

The men’s fencing team opened its season on Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Nikki Franke Classic hosted by Temple University in Philadelphia. 

First-year Szymon Wojciechowski had the Violets’ highest finish, closing out the competition with a seventh-place ranking in epee. Wojciechowski lost 15-13 in the quarterfinals, falling just short of the final four. 

In foil, senior Farr Dickson led NYU in 11th of 79 fencers after a 15-6 to the University of Pennsylvania. NYU didn’t fare as well in saber, with their top fencer, senior Matthew Zhou, placing 30th of 77. 

Later this month, the men’s and women’s teams will travel to Long Island University to compete against its home team, as well as St. John’s University and Yale University. 

Soccer

On Sunday, Oct. 26, the men’s and women’s soccer teams were both defeated by Case Western Reserve University at home at Lubetkin Field in Newark, NJ, with a 1-0 loss for the men and a 2-0 loss for the women.

On Saturday, the men’s team went into its game against No. 2-ranked Washington University in St. Louis with a 3-1-9 record, but pulled off an upset to defeat the Bears 1-0.

Senior midfielder Terra Nagai managed to break the deadlock in the 20th minute off an assist from junior forward Keyon Namdar. The Violets controlled the first half, allowing WashU just three shots to take the 1-0 lead into the break.

 

In the opening moments of the second half, first-year midfielder Kyle Sakalosky forced a good save from the Bears goalkeeper to prevent the Violets from grabbing a 2-0 lead. The team’s defense proved strong again, allowing just two more shots to seal the 1-0 victory.

In the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader, the women’s team — with an overall record of 9-3-4 — was defeated by No. 1-ranked WashU in a 3-1 loss.

In just under five minutes, junior forward Carmen Cicerini found the back of the net to put the Violets up 1-0. In a defensive first half that saw just five combined shots between the two teams, NYU took a one-goal lead at the break. 

The Violets managed to keep their lead until the 55th minute, and shortly conceded a second just five minutes later. Sophomore forward Marlee Scanlon held the Violets’ best chance of a second-half win, drawing a tough save from the Bears’ goalkeeper. With four minutes left to play, WashU added its third goal of the game and saw out the 3-1 victory.

Both the men’s and women’s teams take the field one for their final regular season home games on Saturday. The Violets will take on Brandeis University and celebrate Senior Day.

Swimming & Diving

On Friday, Oct. 31, the women’s swimming and diving team traveled to Division I Columbia University for a 16-event meet. The men’s team also traveled uptown for a scrimmage against Columbia the day after. 

NYU earned first-place finishes in seven events, including the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard butterfly. Standout senior Kaley McIntyre showed up for the Violets, leading in three events, including the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 100-yard freestyle. First-year Maeve O’Donnell also stood out, earning her second career first-place finish with a 56.91-second time in the 100-yard backstroke. 

Despite the team’s strong performance, the Violets were outmatched by Columbia’s Lions and fell below with a 170-130 team ranking. 

The men’s and women’s teams will be back downtown on Friday for their home opener, the NYU Fall Invitational. The Violets will race against Drew University and Stevens Institute of Technology at the Palladium Athletic Facility. 

Volleyball 

The women’s volleyball team traveled to Chicago on Oct. 26 to compete in the UAA Round Robin #3, falling to both Case Western Reserve University and Carnegie Mellon University. 

In the first match, the Violets put up a fight but ultimately fell to CWRU. After a close first set, during which NYU dropped 25-23, the team rebounded with a 25-15 second set. CWRU took the lead back after the third set, and NYU proceeded to tie it up to force a fifth set. Despite a 4-0 run led by junior hitter Grace Nelson, the Violets fell 18-16 in the final set. 

The Violets fared worse against the No. 25-ranked Carnegie team, giving up three straight sets 25-10, 25-23, and 25-20. Strong performances from senior Ava Launsbach, who had 18 assists against the Tartans, and junior Chloe Lemons, with 10 kills, weren’t enough to outmatch the team.

NYU bounced back on Saturday, with a pair of matches at home to celebrate Senior Day. Five seniors — Launsbach, Kaitlyn Sato, Jessica Spierenburg, Sarah Lattan and Eveliena Pasmooij — were honored ahead of the game against John Jay College. 

NYU won its first match against Randolph-Macon College 3-1, where Spierenburg led the Violets in kills and aces, Launsbach led in assists, and Sato led in digs. The first match was followed by a 3-0 sweep against John Jay, the senior class’ final home game and 100th win. 

The Violets will travel to Galloway, NJ, for their final match of the regular season against Stockton University on Saturday, followed by the start of the UAA championship the following week. 

Wrestling 

The wrestling team kicked off its season on Saturday with a win at the Ned McGinley Invitational at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. 

Two wrestlers, sophomore Alexander Diaz in the 125-pound weight class and senior Jacob Venezia in the 133-pound weight-class, came out on top of their brackets, and NYU finished first of 12 teams overall. Two more Violets, first-year Cristian Gioia and sophomore James Carlock in the 174-pound and 141-pound weight class, respectively, made it to the final round of their brackets and finished as runner-ups. 

The team will return to Pennsylvania on Saturday for the Racich Rumble hosted by Ursinus College in Collegeville.

Contact Kiran Komanduri and Naseem Rahman at [email protected].

Print this Story