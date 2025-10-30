Ron Moreno returns to NYU tennis as assistant coach

The NYU men’s and women’s tennis team welcomed new assistant coach Ron Moreno to their coaching staff midway through the fall season.

Moreno is no stranger to New York — he was raised in Queens and graduated from the College of Arts & Science in 1996 with a degree in political science. He was also a two-year member of the NYU tennis team where he first met current head coach Horace Choy, forming a bond that would last for years to come.

“We would occasionally hit together on the rooftop or in the gym at the Cole’s gym,” Moreno said. “In those days, we were lucky to have tennis courts on the roof, and we could also set up nets on the basketball courts and practice.”

Since then, Moreno has spent a notable amount of time coaching at clubs such as the Prospect Park Tennis Center in Brooklyn and Liahan Tennis in Manhattan. He also served as the head coach for the Columbia Prep High School men’s and women’s tennis teams for three years — all while keeping in close contact with Choy.

At the start of the fall season, Choy had been working solo with both teams. With 28 players total, it became difficult to devote the ideal amount of time to each group for productive practices and matches. Knowing Moreno’s keen eye and passion for tennis, Choy jumped at the opportunity to bring him on board when the timing aligned.

“I trust his eye — I think he’s got a very calm demeanor,” Choy said. “I think that’s important in coaching. I think he definitely wants to — and he’s been doing this — excel at this job, so he really puts in the time on and off the court.”

Despite meeting the team midway through the season, meeting them on their way to a scrimmage in Pennsylvania, Moreno quickly got a sense of the team’s dynamic. He noticed something special — a strong, united camaraderie fostered by senior captains Cooper Kline and Aditi Narayan.

“Even though they’re out there playing singles, and it becomes very individual, it’s still that team bond and effort that will push them through wins and things like that,” Moreno said.

Moreno also credits his longtime friend and now colleague Choy for the team’s success, describing him as someone he continues to learn from.

“Horace is a person who brings an extensive degree of knowledge and experience of tennis — as a teaching pro and as coach for both teams,” Moreno said. “I have already started learning a lot from Horace, he’s a veteran, coaching two teams each year for three decades.”

Moreno has made it clear that his goal is to bring out the best in his players. His coaching philosophy centers on connecting with each athlete individually and understanding what they need to thrive.

“Every player is different,” Moreno said. “Some are receptive to being coached, while others want to work it out on their own. Some make the suggested adjustments and really try new tactics, new game plans, if things aren’t working in their favor.”

Choy and Moreno share the same philosophy — helping players discover their strengths and prepare effectively for matches. With Moreno’s calm presence and shared vision, the pair have quickly found a natural rhythm in their coaching partnership.

“I think the players got a taste of his style, and he got a sense of how things are and what makes them tick on the court,” Choy said. “My expectation in the spring is to be able to move much more quickly than we did towards the end of the fall.”

