Fencing opens season, men’s and women’s soccer victorious in conference play and other news

Fencing

Women’s fencing opened its 2025-26 season at the Nikki Franke Classic hosted by Temple University on Saturday, Oct. 25.

First-year Rosemarie Benciu started off her college career strong with a first-place finish in saber out of 78 competitors. Katherine Chen, a sophomore competing in epee, also earned a high place, landing in sixth out of 87 in the event. First-year Hiba Hafeez, who was defeated by Chen later in the competition, rounded out the top ten in epee.

NYU also competed in foil, with junior Audrey Shitamoto ending the competition in 27th place out of 68.

The Violets will be back on Sunday, Nov. 23 to face off at Long Island University in Brooklyn, NY.

Soccer

The No. 24-ranked NYU women’s soccer team defeated No. 18-ranked Carnegie Mellon University 2-0 in a UAA conference game on Friday at Lubetkin Field in Newark, NJ.

After a scoreless first half, the Violets pounced in the 51st minute with junior midfielder Sari Frankl assisting senior forward Hunter Hoelscher for the opening goal of the match. Winning a corner, senior defender Elizabeth Argenziano assisted fellow senior midfielder Rena Kalargiros just 16 minutes later to put NYU up 2-0.

Behind sophomore goalkeeper Mia Capo’s career-high 11 saves, the Violets held onto a clean sheet and a 2-0 victory.

The women’s team played Sunday at home versus Case Western Reserve University and will be back in action against Washington University on Nov. 1 in St. Louis, MO.

In a doubleheader versus Carnegie Mellon, the men’s team picked up a 1-0 home win at Lubetkin Field.

Both the Violets and the Tartans entered the second half in a 0-0 deadlock. After 72 minutes of play, graduate student forward Giulo Potenti broke through for the only goal of the game. Off a corner kick, junior forward Keyon Namdar put it towards sophomore midfielder Joe Brancato, whose deflection eventually found Potenti for the final touch towards goal.

In total, the Violets attempted 14 shots with six on target. Junior goalkeeper Jackson McCloskey had a quiet afternoon, as Carnegie Mellon registered zero shots on goal.

The men’s team took on Case Western Reserve University at home on Sunday and is back in action on Nov. 1 at Washington University in St. Louis, MO.

Swimming & Diving

The men’s and women’s diving teams traveled upstate to Troy, NY to compete in the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 25.

NYU dominated the meet, placing first in both the women’s 1m and 3m, with two divers in the top two of the men’s 1m and 3m.

Senior Meera Kasturi finished on top of the women’s 1m with a score of 278.55 and earned a second-place spot in the 3m. Senior Isabella Reyes took first place in the 3m with a score of 269.45, inching by Kasturi with a 4.3-point lead.

Senior captain Makai Harder and sophomore Nolan Jennings led the men’s team, finishing second and third in the 1m, respectively. They flipped spots in the 3m, with a third place finish by Harder and a second place finish by Jennings. Fellow Violet William McAlpin, a junior, followed behind in fourth.

NYU will return to the city on Saturday, Nov. 1 to meet the Division 1 Columbia University in a scrimmage uptown.

