Staff Predictions: The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays

On Friday, Oct. 24, the Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the 2025 World Series, and are hoping to pull off an upset over the reigning champions.

Ahead of this blockbuster series, our staff at WSN has made a couple of predictions — some may be biased, others not.

“I am truly banking on a Blue Jays win because I am still bitter about how the Dodgers won last year. Also, since the Blue Jays took the New York Yankees out of the running this year, they better win the whole thing.”

— Emily Barbire, Deputy Sports Editor

“Considering his current form, Shohei Ohtani could be paired with the crew from ‘The Sandlot’ and I would still consider him as a front-runner.”

— John Bush, Deputy Magazine Editor

“*Insert bird sound here* Let’s go Blue Jays! To be honest, I have two horses in this race. On one hand, Elton John once wore a really beautiful bedazzled Dodgers uniform. On the other hand, I own a vintage T-shirt that is from the 1992 World Series, where the Atlanta Braves played the Blue Jays. Solely because I get a ton of compliments on that shirt — and the fact that I won’t have to buy new merch to fit in at a sports bar — I will be betting on these beautiful blue birds to take home the Commissioner’s Trophy.”

— Dylan Henschen, Food Editor

“On behalf of both my sister, who just got into baseball a month ago thanks to the Jays, and me, a person who’s fundamentally opposed to almost all things LA, I can say that there’s absolutely nothing we want more than a Blue Jays sweep.”

— Kiran Komanduri, Deputy Sports Editor

“After the Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4, I spent the next morning watching the highlights on repeat, basking in the glory of Shohei Ohtani’s “greatest game ever,” — where he threw six shutout innings and scored three home runs. Needless to say, it’s ‘Sho-Time,’ and I’ll be obnoxiously repping my hometown with a Dodgers cap all week. Dodgers in four.”

— Lauren Ng, Managing Editor

“Yes, Shohei Ohtani just had one of the greatest sports performances of all time, but let’s not forget that he has played poorly this playoffs besides that outlier. The good guys are supposed to win, so Blue Jays in seven.”

— Matthew Singh, Deputy Sports Editor

“The only two years the Jays have won the World Series were 1992 and 1993 — two years that my mom worked for the team. I’m not saying she was the key to success, but I’m not, not, saying that — and I can feel another ring coming their way.

The players like to keep us on our toes, so I’m expecting them to drop the first two games before winning Game 3 with a crazy 14-2 final score. The Dodgers will win the fourth game, but the Jays are going to sweep Games 5, 6 and 7 to win the World Series.”

— Sidney Snider, Deputy Managing Editor

Contact the sports desk at [email protected]