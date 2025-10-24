Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris

London

On Tuesday, Arsenal took on Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London for a blockbuster Champions League matchday-three fixture, and it was not without controversy.

Arsenal entered the game tied for top of the table, winning their previous two matches against Olympiacos and Athletic Bilbao. Still desperate for a Champions League title, the Gunners faced their first real test of their 2025-26 Champions League campaign. As for Atletico, a heartbreaking loss to Liverpool and a victory against Eintracht Frankfurt meant they needed a positive result on the road to keep their knockout round hopes alive.

In the days prior, the match made headlines after the Spanish side was left without hot water following their training session at the Emirates on Monday. Since then, Atletico have filed an official complaint to UEFA regarding the situation.

The cold water must have sapped Los Rojiblancos’ ability because after a scoreless first half, Arsenal went on a rampageIn total, they scored four goals in just 14 minutes, receiving contributions from Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli and a brace from Viktor Gyökeres to end his 601-minute goal drought. Known for his defensive philosophy, Atletico manager Diego Simeone is not accustomed to large defeats while consistently conceding. Tuesday’s game marked just the fifth time since 2018 that Simeone was defeated 4-0, all of which came in the Champions League.

“We competed very well until the first Arsenal goal,” Simeone said postgame. “After that, we could have defended better. They did very well and they got their goals.”

Through their 4-0 win, Arsenal have sent a message to the rest of Europe that they are all in this season following their big spending in the summer transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta was particularly happy with Gyökeres, who was signed from Portuguese team Sporting CP in the summer.

“He had an incredible performance,” Arteta said postgame. “Apart from the goal, I think he did the rest of the things you ask for from a striker. The way he’s linking with his teammates, the way he’s opening spaces, the way he’s threatening constantly the back line. He had three or four big situations where he could have scored a goal, so it will come.”

Arsenal look to build on their current form in the Champions League as they take on Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Atletico Madrid hosts Union Saint-Gilloise at the Riyadh Air Metropoliano on the same day.

Los Angeles

In Game 4 of the National League Championship on Oct. 17, pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Otani, had what some are considering to be one of the greatest individual performances in all of baseball history.

Otani threw a standout seven innings, starting the game off strong with three straight strikeouts in the first inning. The pitcher went to clinch seven more strikeouts, landing himself six scoreless innings before leaving the mound with a standing ovation after being replaced by left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia.

“We were so focused on just winning the game, doing what needed to be done, I’m not sure we realized how good it really was,” Dodgers catcher Will Smith said. “I didn’t really appreciate it until after. Like, he actually did that?”

At the plate, Ohtani racked up three home runs. He first led the offense with a home run in the bottom of the first inning. In the fourth, Ohtani smashed a second home run that traveled 469 feet, landing outside the stadium. He is the seventh player to hit a home run out of Dodger Stadium to date. Ohtani finished his stint with a third home run in the bottom of the seventh, advancing their lead to 5-0.

“I don’t know what I saw today — that was beyond incredible,” Dodgers third baseman Mike Muncy said. “The first home run, I didn’t think he could top that, then he hits one literally out of the stadium. … I’ve played a lot of games here. I’ve never seen a ball go that far.”

Ohtani is the 12th player in history to have recorded a three-run home run game in postseason history.

The Dodgers went on to win the game 5-1 and clinch the NLCS title. They will now head to Rogers Centre in Toronto to face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 24.

Paris

On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic announced on X that he would be withdrawing from the Rolex Paris Masters. The Serbian tennis legend has won the tournament a record seven times, and he also has 24 major singles titles — the most in men’s tennis history.

“Dear Paris, unfortunately I’ll not compete at this year’s Rolex Paris Masters,” Djokovic wrote in the post. “I have amazing memories and great success over the years, especially being able to conquer the title 7 times. Hope to see you next year. Merci”

Though Djokovic did not provide an explanation, his absence is likely the result of lingering injuries or just calculated load management. Either way, it is another sign that the end of Djokovic’s playing career is near.

Though still ranked as a top, the 38-year-old has failed to make a major final this year, and has not won a major since he took home the U.S. Open title in 2023.

Djokovic’s next opportunity to compete will be at the season-ending ATP Finals tournament, which includes the other top-eight ranked players, starting on Nov. 9.

Contact the Sports desk at [email protected]