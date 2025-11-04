Professors, give us the syllabus

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Renee Yang for WSN)
Federal agents can operate in public areas near NYU, admin say
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
(Leena Ahmed for WSN)
19 arrested in Washington Square Park drug bust
A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students rally against Starbucks at Kimmel teach-in
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: 2 men die in Brooklyn flash floods, and other top stories across NYC
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
NYU’s updated single sign-on page, released on October 23rd.
NYU updates login system, students left unimpressed
The Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. (Isabel Albors for WSN)
More people are moving back in with their parents, Wagner study finds
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Faculty union rejects admin offer to hire mediator
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum executive
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
(Kiara Mujica and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Professors, give us the syllabus
The first floor of Bobst Library. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: NYU’s study spaces prioritize aesthetics over access
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Chris Rank)
Opinion: Cuomo’s desperation has reached new lows
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Grayson Hou for WSN)
A beginner’s guide to gym going
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Courtesy of Anes Dali)
Women’s club soccer caps off best season yet
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Ron Moreno returns to NYU tennis as assistant coach
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s soccer extends winning streak, tennis opens ITA Northeast Championships and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This year’s Village Halloween Parade wasn’t your average potluck
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Steinhardt junior crafts a love letter to home at Fashion Week Brooklyn
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
No tricks, just treats and unique costumes for spooky season
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This fashion fall & winter season, it is in with the new — and the old
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
4 years of Grand Street Pizza
(Courtesy of Kyra Mehta)
4 sweets to enjoy this Diwali
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Get a taste of Panama with this fluffy, fried pastry
(John Bush for WSN)
Wednesday-night dinners: How these NYU students find community through cooking
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Courtesy of Victoria Voigt)
How an NYU sorority is uplifting breast cancer awareness
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
‘Truly devastating’: Manhattan Planned Parenthood to close Nov. 1
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Courtesy of Michael Kushner)
Q&A: Tony-winning producer Rachel Sussman on ‘Liberation’
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
Director Roman Polanski with actresses Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Roman Polanski’s recent film just screened across NYC — here’s why it matters
(Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios)
‘Tron: Ares’ can’t follow through on its core directive
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Elevate your Halloween movie night with 5 unconventional picks
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: Bruce Springsteen biopic delivers authenticity and artistry
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 running anthems to get you across the finish line
(Courtesy of Island Records)
Review: Bon Jovi uses star power to get back into the groove
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Tame Impala boldly transforms in ‘Deadbeat’
(Courtesy of Brandon Bowen)
Review: Miguel’s newest album finds direction in disorder
(Courtesy of Jasper Soloff)
Q&A: Maria Ellis on inventing her sound
(Courtesy of Michael Kushner)
Q&A: Tony-winning producer Rachel Sussman on ‘Liberation’
(Courtesy of Corinne Louie)
Tisch alum on starring in ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU schools as Broadway musicals
(Courtesy of Joan Marcus)
Q&A: Jordan E. Cooper on the future of Black theater
(Courtesy of Anna Clare)
Review: Audiences share the stage in ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing’
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Cuban-American artist’s retrospective confronts colonial power
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
Review: ‘Sixties Surreal’ captures a reaction to the tumultuous decade
Steinhardt seniors Mila De Félix and Ricardo Goytia. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Puerto Rican culture and art combine for these Steinhardt seniors
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Passage of Time
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
What’s your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
Professors, give us the syllabus

By posting their syllabi on Albert class registration pages, professors can avoid the exodus of students fleeing an unexpectedly heavy course load.
Serin Lee, Deputy Opinion Editor
November 4, 2025
Kiara Mujica
(Kiara Mujica and Allina Xiao for WSN)

Tensions are at an all-time high as students approach the NYU bi-annual battle to the death that is course registration. Beyond the usual praying for class availability, the frantic back and forth checking of Albert’s course descriptions and disgruntled primary sources from Rate My Professors — which has exploded in popularity since its inception in 1999 with roughly 19 million reviews of 1.7 million professors — there is a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to choosing classes at NYU. There is also a very clear solution: Professors should have their syllabi ready by the time of course selection. 

It’s impossible for the average student to grasp the nature of a course and the demand of their schedules until the first day of class when the professor goes over the syllabus for the first time. We’ve all heard the groans and uneasy shifting in a classroom during the reading of a particularly difficult one — only to come back to class the next week and see half the class has flown the coop. 

41% of first-year and sophomore students at four-year institutions and first-year students in two-year programs choose to drop a class. Even with the costs associated — reentering the hunt for a replacement class amid extremely limited availabilities, risking failure to meet graduation requirements and trying to find class times that work with an internship or job schedule — many students drop classes anyway. Perhaps if students were better informed of what courses entailed before registering for them, fewer people would choose to leave at the start of the semester. 

For those who enjoy exhaustively planning their schedules, knowing when big assignments are due and the timing of exams would be a major factor in whether a student chooses to take a course. When students are given the chance to space out these events ahead of time, as a strategic method to give ample attention to each upcoming exam or assignment, they are able to set themselves up for the best chance of academic success by not having to juggle impending deadlines for multiple classes within a short period of time. 

It is sometimes possible to find syllabi for certain courses online already, but including them within the course registration process would create a more official channel for students, giving them more certainty that they’ve found the correct syllabus and saving the trouble it takes to hunt for one online.

Some may argue that school is supposed to teach students to manage time well in periods of unpredictably high workloads. However, it is also worth giving credit to the skills it takes to pre-plan a schedule that fulfills degree requirements and accounts for extracurriculars and work schedules while simultaneously choosing seemingly interesting courses. By attaching professors’ syllabi to each course, students are given the choice to be proactive and take their planning a step further.

In my own experience, exams have accounted for a large portion of the overall grade in some courses while others have avoided them entirely, substituting tests for essays or projects instead. Knowing the breakdown of grades beforehand may set students up for greater success, since, at this point in their academic careers, they know what type of work they excel at most. 

Research has found that 10 to 35% of students suffer from testing anxiety to the point of functional impairment, which indicates that exams may not be every student’s optimal avenue to academic success. One would be justified in avoiding classes graded primarily on test scores, if they find they just don’t do that well on tests — others may prefer an exam to a lengthy essay or even, God forbid, a group project. 

While it is important that education exerts some level of pressure onto students to incentivize them to perform well, it should not lead to debilitating levels of stress or feelings of hopelessness. Anxiety and depression are the leading mental health issues among students, but giving them more information on what each course entails may mitigate these growing issues.

When many students are already paying over $65,000 in just tuition, even textbooks can pose a financial burden on students at the beginning of the semester. By providing the syllabus, which lists all required reading materials — and shows whether the textbook is even necessary in the further breakdown of readings before each class — students will have the option to avoid courses that would represent a major financial inconvenience otherwise.

Pairing courses with a syllabus during course selection doesn’t seem like an unthinkable change, it just feels out of the ordinary to make requests for how professors teach their classes. It seems like good practice for professors to write their syllabi ahead of time — after all, some have taught the same course for decades with only minor changes to the structure of the class. With course registration already being a frazzling task for many, NYU should take additional steps to make it easier for students choosing next semester’s classes. 

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

Contact Serin Lee at [email protected].

Print this Story