Opinion: This finals week, don’t put studying before mental health

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
NYU Langone patient lives with pig kidney for 130 days
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Law rises 1 spot to No. 8 in US News rankings
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
2 NYU students receive $30k to advance public service careers
Molly Shannon at NYU Alumni Day in 2016. (©Kahn: Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau)
Molly Shannon, former SNL star, to speak at NYU commencement
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
NYU Langone patient lives with pig kidney for 130 days
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Law rises 1 spot to No. 8 in US News rankings
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
2 NYU students receive $30k to advance public service careers
Molly Shannon at NYU Alumni Day in 2016. (©Kahn: Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau)
Molly Shannon, former SNL star, to speak at NYU commencement
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
A vehicle, parked on LaGuardia Place outside Bobst Library, displaying authorization from federal law enforcement. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
You may have seen federal law enforcement roaming around campus. It’s Secret Service for Barron.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
Beyond NYU: Advancing women’s health through global activism
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Jane El Khoury for WSN)
Opinion: This finals week, don’t put studying before mental health
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Opinion: Trump’s tariffs are back, and New Yorkers will pay the price
Pinnacles National Park. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Off Topic: Public lands deserve priority
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Opinion: Gen Z is abusing therapy speak
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On celebration
Letter from the editor: On celebration
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
Pinnacles National Park. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Off Topic: Public lands deserve priority
(Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s autism solution is worse than the problem
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Navigating graduation as a student-athlete
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU men’s and women’s tennis teams finding success and high rankings despite the challenges of New York City
(Courtesy of the NYU Karate Club)
A look inside the NYU Karate Club
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, France and Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
For these students, academic disciplines have no bounds
(Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Southeast Asian restaurants to check out near campus
(Andrea Lui for WSN)
Study abroad, eat like a local: Where to eat near NYU Paris
Nancy Deihl and Rachel Lifter. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Inside Steinhardt’s new Fashion Studies minor
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Technology and hospitality: Enemies or allies?
Nancy Deihl and Rachel Lifter. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Inside Steinhardt’s new Fashion Studies minor
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students strut and stun at NYU Program Board’s fashion show
(Alessa Alluin for WSN)
The Future Fashion Group blends fashion, sustainability and community
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Southeast Asian restaurants to check out near campus
(Andrea Lui for WSN)
Study abroad, eat like a local: Where to eat near NYU Paris
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Technology and hospitality: Enemies or allies?
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
6 spring treats to cure your finals stress
(Brian Choi for WSN)
Taking my fears out for dinner
The Steinhardt Undergraduate Student Government food pantry in Pless Hall. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
The fight for food security at NYU
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Why are there huge inflatable rats in NYC?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
4 LGBTQ+ organizations to join outside of NYU
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Jealousy’ tackles the artist’s dilemma
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
The Oscars will soon award stunts. Here’s what they missed out on.
(Courtesy of Grand Jury Music)
Review: On ‘Bloodless,’ Samia teeters on the edge of rebirth
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
TikTok songs we actually like
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, starring as Othello and Iago. (Courtesy photo by Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Othello’s’ star-studded cast outshines its meaning
(Courtesy of Amanda Eisenberg)
NYU professor and journalist speaks about her new feminist novel
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A conversation between Kublai Khan and Marco Polo, a Russian classic and more
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
10 thought-provoking poems for National Poetry Month
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Jealousy’ tackles the artist’s dilemma
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
The Oscars will soon award stunts. Here’s what they missed out on.
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: A ‘Black Mirror’ season with fragmented love and throwbacks
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
10 years later, ‘Ex Machina’ is electrifyingly relevant
(Courtesy of Grand Jury Music)
Review: On ‘Bloodless,’ Samia teeters on the edge of rebirth
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
TikTok songs we actually like
(Courtesy of Valheria Rocha)
Ranked: THE DRIVER ERA’s 4 albums
(Courtesy of Graham Tolbert)
Review: In Bon Iver’s ‘SABLE, fABLE,’ everything is sparkling
(Courtesy of The Wrecks)
Review: The Wrecks’ ‘INSIDE:’ is perfectly heartbreaking and upbeat
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, starring as Othello and Iago. (Courtesy photo by Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Othello’s’ star-studded cast outshines its meaning
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ exists as just a live television episode
(Courtesy of Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘All Nighter’ takes on the college student’s psyche
(Courtesy of Damon Baker)
Review: ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ wages war on the male abuser
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Remembering William Finn: Finding joy in pain, at NYU and on Broadway
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Review: ‘American Sublime’ at the Whitney responds to the Trump era
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Floral
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Opinion: This finals week, don’t put studying before mental health

While people brag about how little sleep they got last night while studying for finals, embrace sustainable studying strategies to stay productive.
Shanay Tolat, Deputy Opinion Editor
May 1, 2025
(Jane El Khoury for WSN)

As we edge towards finals, the competition to get a table and save a seat for your friends in Bobst Library is heating up, with our academic pursuit taking on a frantic intensity and the Starbucks line remaining endless. Over the years, finals week has transcended from a set of exams to the death knell of free time — a grim foretelling of universal burnout among students. While we spend our waking hours cramming, it’s worth asking whether or not stressing about finals makes us perform better on the exams. And more importantly, what are we giving up in pursuit of top-tier grades? 

A 2024 study in the Journal of Vocational Behavior found that grade point average, while not acting as a signifier of immediate post-graduate success, was positively correlated with career success, salary and leadership skills. In this light, GPA isn’t a measure of how well one did in all their classes, but rather an indicator of how well a student can handle responsibilities and pressure. While anybody can procrastinate for a semester and cram hours of study time at the last minute, not many people can maintain this level of consistent workload for the long term. Preparing for finals shouldn’t be seen as a last-second scramble to ace all your examinations but a test on how to consistently handle stressful workloads in the future. 

As such, your study priorities must be slightly adjusted. While you should still care about your grades, you must not do it at the cost of your mental and physical health. Before starting your day, plan all the tasks that you want to complete to prevent yourself from being trapped in the “freeze” — unable to even start doing any work because of the dauntingly sheer amount of work you need to complete. When these students encounter a sense of foreboding work to be done, they simply shut down to avoid the building stress of the mounting tasks they have. But there are many ways to combat this bodily reflex and work past it to become productive. 

When I am stuck in this state, I find it helpful to take a deep breath, eat a Snickers bar and listen to music. However, many others don’t have ways to center themselves, getting sidetracked by their first break from work. For those whose problem isn’t procrastination but instead panic, practice stepping back from your work and taking a look at the larger picture: Think about your friends who will always have your back, and your family who’ll serve as your constant pillar of support. Recontextualizing what you’re studying for can make it easier to improve how you do it and will help to ease the mental burden of finals stress. 

Contrary to popular belief, research shows that academic stress can be counterproductive to learning. Exposing the brain to high levels of stress for a long period of time can lead to negative brain effects like brain regions atrophying, as well as a diminishing of “working memory, attention, response inhibition and cognitive flexibility.” Therefore, it is undoubtedly better to get your body to acclimate to workloads that might create stress. Convincing yourself that you’re up for the task is a good means of ensuring your brain’s long-term health, and will just make you feel better here and now.

It is also important to take care of your body physically just as much as you do mentally. Go to the gym, take some time out for yoga and try to ensure that you get eight hours of sleep — some might even find it beneficial to meditate. Breaks for physical activity also help improve attentiveness and reduce time spent off-task, making them a good option for improved cognitive performance and variety from intensive studying. The more you unnecessarily push yourself under the constraints of good grades, the less you will actually learn and the worse you might wind up doing. 

NYU’s Counseling and Wellness Services helps foster organizational skills like these with its wellness workshops. These workshops educate students on how to manage their time, as well as how to handle anxiety. While these programs do great work for those who participate, the problem is that many people only find out they need them when it’s too late. Next exam period, it would suit NYU to loudly announce the existence of these workshops to help foster a healthier studying culture on campus while promoting long-term good habits. If NYU’s student clubs, professors and RAs work toward making these workshops more prevalent among students, it could go a long way towards curbing finals anxiety. 

The same-day mental health Wellness Exchange line also offers single and group services for students. NYU can ameliorate the stress of finals week by having a separate line geared toward helping students destress. I have seen clubs having finals week destressors and RAs organizing floor meet-ups for support from other students which have been very effective. If these events continued on a larger scale at NYU, and there was more open discussion about the value of grades themselves, the mental well-being and executive function skills of NYU students would benefit as a result. 

Zooming out from the seemingly world-ending consequences of failing one exam is the first step towards relief. Catastrophising your exams won’t help prepare for them and will in fact hurt your chances of succeeding. Just remember: Finals week will end, but your health, curiosity and joy will last much longer. 

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

Contact Shanay Tolat at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Shanay Tolat
Shanay Tolat, Deputy Opinion Editor
Shanay is a first-year from Mumbai, India, studying business at Stern. In his free time you’ll probably find him binge-watching Modern Family, listening to Post Malone or Travis Scott or planning a trip to Six Flags. You can feel free to reach out to him on Instagram @shanaytolat or email at [email protected].