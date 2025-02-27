Opinion: A new generation of leaders is long overdue

Despite being affected the most by today’s political decisions, younger people have long been sidelined in the political arena, where older people continue to dominate. This overrepresentation of the Silent Generation and baby boomers in political offices has created one of the oldest governments in U.S. history. The median age in the Senate is about 65 years old and two in five members of Congress are over 70. Former President Joe Biden was the oldest president our country has had, closely followed by President Donald Trump. Although about half of the U.S. population is under 40, only five percent of Congress is. Gen Z and millennials combined still only make up 10% of Congress and 25% of state legislatures — even though they represent 43% of the population. Electing younger politicians is essential to ensure that we have a government more in touch with its people.

Older politicians often cling to outdated views and sometimes lack the cognitive ability and stamina it takes to be an effective leader. Often, those who we deem experienced candidates tend to be established politicians, who are more loyal to their longtime donors and lobbyists, and less to serving the people who elected them. Many older politicians have held onto their positions well past their ability to do the job. Former Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, for instance, suffered two alarming public instances of freezing and going completely unresponsive mid-sentence during press conferences. Sen. Dianne Feinstein went months without participating in congressional sessions while battling shingles before her passing, and former Texas Rep. Kay Granger was found in an assisted living facility after not casting a single vote for months.

Physical and mental capabilities are not the only concern when it comes to senior politicians. They often are out of touch with contemporary issues and cultural shifts, time and time again dismissing or misunderstanding issues that affect and are important to today’s youth, like the mental health crisis and climate change. While Biden’s age was certainly a large point of contention among young voters during the 2024 presidential election, his refusal to recognize the growing pro-Palestinian support among younger generations lost him just as much support as his dwindling cognitive capabilities. In the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic Party led the youth vote by 10 points, yet Biden’s response to the war in Gaza alienated young voters towards the end of his presidency and may have been what cost former vice president Kamala Harris the election, with her mere four-point youth vote lead four years later.

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce revealed their stark ignorance of basic digital functions during TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s testimony regarding his company’s operations in the United States. Aside from the many accusations of Chew’s collusion with the Chinese Communist Party, the hearing quickly went viral due to outrageous claims and questions that highlighted panel members’ technological incompetence. North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, for example, raised the question: “So if I have [the] TikTok app on my phone, and my phone is on my home Wi-Fi network, does TikTok access that network?” When creating laws restricting certain technologies, it is crucial that lawmakers are familiar with the latest — or at least fairly recent — digital innovations and platforms used by a significant portion of their constituents on a daily basis.

Young voters have been disillusioned with their leadership for a long time, and feel that our current political system is out of touch and incapable of fixing issues that concern them. Having such a vast generation gap between politicians and voters leads to policymaking that reflects the realities of young people. Millennial and Gen Z leaders are essential to addressing issues like affordable housing, student debt and climate change because these issues directly impact them and their peers’ futures. Older politicians, on the other hand, naturally don’t feel the same urgency to address issues that can be handwaved away into the future.

Younger generations in the United States are more globally aware, diverse, left-leaning and more open to progressive policies and challenging the status quo. Electing younger politicians helps combat this disillusionment and can energize young voters. Though younger candidates are few and far between, in 2023, millennial and Gen Z state lawmakers introduced 40% of all bipartisan bills signed into law.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gained massive popularity as the youngest woman to serve in Congress and the first woman of color to represent New York’s 14th Congressional District. Her platform also reflects Gen Z’s main priorities for voting in the 2024 election, with emphasis on the cost of living, health care, women’s rights, education and climate change, displaying an acute awareness of relevant, popular issues among younger generations.

But beyond the popular Ocasio-Cortez, many other young adults have begun seeking local and state political offices. Chi Ossé, who serves on the New York City Council for the 36th District, was elected into office in 2021 when he was just 23 years old. As a councilman, he has implemented several public safety solutions such as passing legislation providing anti-overdose medication to nighttime establishments across the city and working to resolve a predatory housing system that exploits its tenants. Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida’s 10th District, elected at 25 years old as the youngest member of Congress, supports affordable housing, gun control and the decriminalization of cannabis use and sex work.

Age shouldn’t be the sole determinant of a candidate’s capability, but as our country faces new challenges, it needs more representative and responsive leadership. We need everyday people who know what issues are important and relevant to the general population to run for office. When younger individuals step up in politics, they are able to combat desires to return to traditionalism, instill a more progressive and urgent agenda and bring attention to problems that will affect a diverse range of communities. Leaders should be personally immersed in shifting social, cultural and political tides so they are aware and understand why dissensions may occur. The future belongs to our generation and it’s time our leadership reflects that.

