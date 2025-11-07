NYU Abu Dhabi co-leads record-breaking 6G trial

NYU Abu Dhabi co-led a 6G Terahertz trial that achieved record transmission speeds of 145 Gbps, advancing wireless communications technology beyond current 5G technology.

The new trial between NYUAD Wireless Center and the technology investment firm e& UAE will allow for higher speed, larger volume data transmission and minimal network delays. Researchers said the findings will pave way for the development of holographic communications and extended reality.

“These innovations will transform 6G into an intelligent, immersive and adaptive network fabric,” said NYU Abu Dhabi professor Murat Uysal. “One that unites communication, sensing and intelligence to create a seamlessly connected world where digital, physical and human realities converge.”

The technology could enable users to download massive files in seconds, interact with holograms, explore virtual environments or monitor digital twins of real-world systems in real-time. It relies on THz frequencies, which are ultra-high radio waves capable of carrying enormous amounts of data.

The wavelengths of THz frequencies — so short that they travel at the speed of light — form beams which are very “line-of-sight dependent,” according to Uysal. Because the beams are so narrow, antennas must be precisely aligned, and even small obstacles can block the signal.

To reach the 145 Gbps milestone, researchers carefully tuned hardware, used high-gain antennas and applied advanced digital signal processing to stabilize the connection. Beyond speed, 6G networks will integrate artificial intelligence directly into their physical layers, enabling systems to learn and optimize in real-time.

“AI-native design uses artificial intelligence as part of the network itself, not just for management,” Uysal said. “These systems can learn and self-optimize in real time, making 6G faster, smarter and more efficient.

Although 6G is still several years from commercial use, researchers expect early rollouts around 2030, beginning with lower-frequency bands. Terahertz links are likely to appear first in high-capacity, localized environments, such as extended-reality stages or major event venues, before being adopted more broadly.

“Achieving the 145 Gbps milestone is a breakthrough moment for both the industry and the UAE,” Marwan Bin Shaker, an executive at e& UAE said in the press release. “It demonstrates our ability to pioneer at the edge of technology and explore how 6G can reimagine the way people, businesses and cities connect.”

