Steinhardt study links teacher turnover to student suspensions

Steinhardt researchers found that more students receive referrals and suspensions at secondary schools with higher teacher turnover, with students from racial minorities affected at a notably higher rate.

The September study — which analyzed data including disciplinary records, teacher resignations and classroom demographics in grades six through 12 across New York City Public Schools from 2011 to 2022 — identified a strong correlation between teacher resignations and student suspensions. Researchers inferred that schools might worsen turnover rates by not providing sufficient support for teachers to manage student behaviors, an area that many teachers struggle with, according to lead author and Steinhardt professor Luis Rodriguez.

“Providing that extra support could help new teachers as they acclimate to a new school environment and to the profession in general,” Rodriguez told WSN. “That could reduce the likelihood that teachers will be inclined to want to leave the field.”

Researchers found that a 13.3% decrease in teacher departures at the end of an academic year correlated with 5.7% fewer students receiving disciplinary referrals and 7.2% fewer student suspensions. Students also appeared to be affected when teachers leave in the middle of the year, with a 4.5% decrease in mid-year departures correlating with 2.4% fewer student suspensions. Students were most affected when longtime teachers left — suspensions and disciplinary referrals increased by an average of 20 to 30% for each year of experience a teacher had before departing mid-year.

Students of underrepresented racial backgrounds were more likely to face disciplinary action at almost any point across the 11 years analyzed. Black students received office referrals at a rate 1.4 to 1.6 times higher than the general study population, and were suspended at a similarly higher rate during any given year.

Researchers recommended that schools address racial disparities by implementing anti-bias training and policies that could promote equitable disciplinary practices, as well as reduce turnover by establishing mentorship programs for teachers. Going forward, they hope to measure how turnover rates can influence communication between schools and parents.

“We don’t necessarily see it as a reflection of anything the school district is doing wrong,” Rodriguez said. “These are issues that all school districts face, but we hope that our study points attention to why turnover might matter beyond just achievement.”

Contact Roya Statler at [email protected].