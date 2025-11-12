College Dems vs. Reps debate canceled last-minute

The biannual debate between NYU’s College Democrats and College Republicans, initially slated for Wednesday, was indefinitely postponed after the former raised concerns about “verbal attacks” at a recent club meeting.

Representatives from the Politics Society, which organizes the debate, told WSN that they were not informed of the decision until Monday night. NYU spokesperson John Beckman said in an email statement that the debate was temporarily canceled after a student organization notified the university of its concerns surrounding “interfering events.”

“After some discussion with the group, the Center for Student Life suggested that it was best to delay the debate to work through some of those issues,” Beckman said. “The Center for Student Life has reached out to all parties in hopes that the issues can be ironed out and with the expectation that debate will go forward soon.”

Gallatin senior and College Democrats President Mikala Gruber told WSN in a statement that the group raised safety concerns to the university after its meetings were interrupted by members of the College Republicans. She added that some students faced harassment after the College Republicans issued a “non-consensual” social media post on the same day.

The post featured an image of CAS junior and College Republicans President Ryan Leonard and a member of the College Democrats in a classroom. Its caption said that although NYU is “such a democrat-ridden school,” only “FOUR PEOPLE had shown up” to the College Democrats’ meeting.

“We have serious concerns about the current Republican club’s actions,” Gruber said. “No meaningful exchange of ideas can happen in an environment where students feel unsafe or at risk of harassment.”

In an interview with WSN, Leonard said that a member of the Politics Society told him the debate was postponed Monday night, but did not specify the reason.

“It just seems like it’s discrimination against political speech,” Leonard said.

Ahead of the debate, both clubs received a list of debate topics from the Politics Society. The debate was set to focus on U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, President Donald Trump’s deployments of the National Guard and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s city reform plans.

Leonard said the College Democrats “weren’t really happy” with the topics and changed them after an initial round of reviews — claiming that his club was not offered the same opportunity. Gruber said that the Politics Society has the most say over debate questions and did not elaborate on her club’s involvement in the preparation.

“I think they’re kind of intimidated by our extreme popularity, and just like how everyone loves us,” Leonard said.

Last fall, the biannual debate saw three representatives from each club discussing themes such as the economy, gun control and voter registration. For its most recent debate in March, the Politics Society told WSN that it intentionally encouraged the clubs to choose more “politically neutral” debate themes, landing on heightened tariffs, the Russia-Ukraine war and law enforcement on the subway.

Last month, NYU Law postponed an Oct. 7 panel — which featured a pro-Israel speaker and was hosted by the school’s chapter of the Federalist Society — due to “security concerns.” The event was reinstated hours after the law school was criticized for “censorship” by at least two free speech watchdog organizations. Another College Republicans panel was canceled by NYU last semester after a guest speaker requested armed security at the event.

“We are continuing to work with the university and stand ready to debate anyone who is acting in good faith,” Gruber said.

Sana Schaden contributed reporting.

