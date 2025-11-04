Your 2025 ballot, broken down

Representing a face-off between establishment candidates and young progressives, New York City’s mayoral election has become topical across the country. But as millions of New Yorkers show up to vote, they’ll see six other proposals on forest preserves, affordable housing and election years.

Though voters can leave the page blank, proposals 2 to 6 — which were approved by Mayor Eric Adams’ Charter Revision Commission — could change the lives of millions of New Yorkers if passed. Democratic mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani voted “yes” to proposals 2 to 5. Here’s a brief breakdown of each one.

How it appears on the ballot: Amendment to Allow Olympic Sports Complex In Essex County on State Forest Preserve Land

Allows skiing and related trail facilities on state forest preserve land. The site is 1,039 acres. Requires State to add 2,500 acres of new forest land in Adirondack Park.

A “Yes” vote authorizes new ski trails and related facilities in the Adirondack forest preserve.

A “No” vote does not authorize this use.

Passing Proposal 1 would modify Article 14 of the New York State Constitution, which prohibits forest preserves from being leased, sold or exchanged and requires them to be “forever kept as wild.”

The proposal would allow the Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County to use 323 more acres in Adirondack Park. In return, 2,500 acres of Forest Preserve will be added elsewhere in the Adirondack Mountains.

The Adirondack Council and many community members have claimed that passage would boost local economy, opponents such as Queens Council Member Robert Holden insisted that “once we weaken these safeguards, it becomes easier to do it again.”

How it appears on the ballot: Fast Track Affordable Housing to Build More Affordable Housing Across the City

Fast track publicly financed affordable housing. Fast track applications delivering affordable housing in the community districts that produce the least affordable housing, significantly reducing review time. Maintain Community Board review.

“Yes” fast tracks applications at the Board of Standards and Appeals or City Planning Commission.

“No” leaves affordable housing subject to longer review and final decision at City Council.

Proposal 2 aims to speed up affordable housing projects by implementing two new processes, as opposed to undergoing the seven-month Uniform Land Use Review Procedure.

The first grants the Board of Standards and Appeals the power to approve publicly financed affordable housing projects following a 60-day review by the local Community Board and a 30-day review by BSA itself.

The second aims to expedite projects in the 12 community districts with the lowest rates of affordable housing — such as Bayside and Ozone Park — by allowing the 13-member City Planning Commission to make final calls instead of the City Council.

Mayor Eric Adams believes that this would help solve a worsening housing crisis in New York City, which only had 1.4% of vacant space in 2023. City Council speaker Adrienne Adams, on the other hand, claimed that this is an overreach of mayoral power, and that it hinders City Council’s ability to negotiate for facilities such as parks.

Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa opposed.

How it appears on the ballot: Simplify Review of Modest Housing and Infrastructure Projects

Simplify review of modest amounts of additional housing and minor infrastructure projects, significantly reducing review time. Maintain Community Board review, with final decision by the City Planning Commission.

“Yes” simplifies review for limited land-use changes, including modest housing and minor infrastructure projects.

“No” leaves these changes subject to longer review, with final decision by City Council.

Proposal 3 creates a 90-day Expedited Land Use Review Procedure for smaller projects, so they do not have to undergo the ULURP’s lengthy, seven-month process.

Officials including New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and Gov. Kathy Hochul are in favor of the proposal because it could help attract developers. However, Sliwa and Adrienne said that it leaves local residents and community boards out of the decision-making process.

How it appears on the ballot: Establish an Affordable Housing Appeals Board with Council, Borough, and Citywide Representation

Establish an Affordable Housing Appeals Board with the Council Speaker, local Borough President, and Mayor to review Council actions that reject or change applications creating affordable housing.

“Yes” creates the three-member Affordable Housing Appeals Board to reflect Council, borough, and citywide perspectives.

“No” leaves affordable housing subject to the Mayor’s veto and final decision by City Council.

Proposal 4 would create a new advisory board that aims to expedite some housing developments. If established, when at least two members of a new Affordable Housing Appeals Board — consisting of the mayor, City Council speaker and local borough president — vote in favor, it could overturn a ULURP rejection of an affordable housing project.

Supporters and opponents of Proposals 2 and 3 often felt similarly about this one.

How it appears on the ballot: Create a Digital City Map to Modernize City Operations

Consolidate borough map office and address assignment functions, and create one digital City Map at Department of City Planning. Today, the City Map consists of paper maps across five offices.

“Yes” creates a consolidated, digital City Map.

“No” leaves in place five separate map and address assignment functions, administered by Borough President Offices.

The Department of City Planning can aggregate 8,000 paper maps into a centralized digital City Map by January 2029. Most City Council members have no opposition.

How it appears on the ballot: Move Local Elections to Presidential Election Years to Increase Voter Participation

Move the City’s primary and general election dates so that City elections are held in the same year as Federal Presidential elections, when permitted by state law.

“Yes” moves City elections to the same year as Federal Presidential Elections, when permitted by state law.

“No” leaves laws unchanged.

The proposal seeks to host city elections in the same years as presidential elections to increase voter turnout.

NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice said that this would help cast more ballots during mayoral general elections, which saw a record low of 23.3% in 2021 compared to the 54% turnout of eligible New York City voters for the 2024 presidential election.

However, Charter Revision Commission member Diane Savino said in a July meeting that doing so would cause local candidates to “be drowned out” by presidential candidates.

Contact Amanda Chen at [email protected].