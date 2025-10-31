NYU unveils most powerful supercomputer in New York state

NYU’s new supercomputer, launched earlier this month, is now the most powerful in New York state and across any higher education institution in the country. Five times faster than the university’s current supercomputer, “Torch” is programmed to meet increasing demands of researchers at NYU.

The supercomputer is a cluster of servers combined to form one network with greater processing power than any single machine, with the ability to make 11 quadrillion calculations per second. The system is available to NYU faculty and research teams whose work requires large-scale data analysis and other computationally demanding tasks. NYU research head Stacie Bloom told WSN that simulations that previously took weeks for researchers to process can now be completed in one day.

“All NYU faculty and their team members can now access and use Torch to advance innovation, make new discoveries and deepen human knowledge by allowing researchers to tackle problems that were previously out of reach,” Bloom said. “This important investment in the university’s computational infrastructure will help attract and retain talented researchers and students to NYU.”

“Greene,” NYU’s largest supercomputer prior to the launch of Torch, can perform four quadrillion calculations per second. Greene and Torch are both considered some of the greenest supercomputers in the world, with Torch ranked No. 40 on a Top Green 500 list for its advanced cooling system, and Greene ranked No. 50.

Over the past several years, the university has emphasized its expansions in science and technology. NYU entered a long-term lease at 770 Broadway in May, and aims to use the site as a collaboration center for research on areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum information sciences.

The launch of Torch reaffirms NYU’s position as a dominant research institution, after it ranked No. 1 in New York state for research funding earlier this year. The university brought in $1.5 billion in annual funds after increasing its research funding by 14.2% since the 2021-22 academic year — ranking No. 12 nationally and No. 5 among private universities.

“With a state-of-the-art supercomputer, our research community can further advance innovation, make new discoveries and deepen human knowledge,” President Linda Mills said in the press release. “As one of the nation’s premier research universities, Torch will help propel NYU forward into this unprecedented technology era.”

