Langone explores spirituality as stress relief for cancer patients

Researchers at NYU Langone Health found that conversations about religion and spirituality during radiation therapy helped manage stress symptoms caused by gynecologic cancers, in collaboration with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Published in Practical Radiation Oncology, the research team used the FICA Spiritual History Tool — faith, importance, community and addressing spiritual needs — to explore how belief systems affect patient experience. Representatives from Mount Sinai Health System and NYU interviewed 11 women from Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish faiths who had received external beam radiation therapy for gynecological malignancies, and found that an average of nine and a half out of 11 questions were thought to be helpful by participants when asked. They deemed the starting question of “Do you have spiritual beliefs that help you cope with stress?” as one of the most effective ways to begin such conversations.

“Patients undergoing gynecological radiation therapy, particularly brachytherapy, often suffer psychological distress following treatment and represent an especially vulnerable population,” author and radiation oncologist at Mount Sinai Lauren Jacobs said in a statement to WSN. “We as providers felt it was very important to identify which patient would benefit from additional psychosocial support.”

Out of the patients, 82% of them viewed their spiritual health “extremely important” and would like these discussions to be part of their care, according to Mount Sinai’s newsroom summary of the study. The finding elaborated that most physicians avoid the topic because of time constraints, discomfort or lack of training — gaps the researchers hope to address through education and clearer guidance.

“The project was very eye-opening,” author and radiation oncologist at Langone Stella Lymberis said in a statement to WSN. “Speaking about faith in the clinic helped to build trust and understanding, both essential components in order to provide patient-centered care and to deliver treatment with respect and understanding of patient needs.”

The researchers plan to expand their work to larger patient groups and other types of cancer. They are also looking to consider spirituality earlier in patient treatment by designing a protocol that trains physicians and medical students to incorporate spiritual history-taking into routine care.

“We hope to encourage patients to express how religion and spirituality can help them through their healthcare journey, from diagnosis to treatment and beyond,” Jacobs said. “Providing this support could improve their emotional, spiritual, and even physical wellbeing.”

