NYU not affected by ICE raid near Lafayette Hall

NYU operations were reportedly not affected by a nearby U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid, where masked agents aggressively detained dozens of Canal Street vendors Tuesday evening, leading over 100 community members to gather in protest.

Over 50 federal agents arrested nearly 40 vendors in a “targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation” focused on counterfeit goods markets at Centre and Canal Streets, less than five minutes away from Lafayette Hall. As around 100 protesters crowded officers and tried to deter vehicles leaving for 26 Federal Plaza — where ICE brings detainees to be processed — four demonstrators were arrested. Several agents, many of whom wore “HSI” vests, slammed civilians to the ground and pointed assault rifles at them, while others threatened protesters with pepper spray and batons.

“We’re unaware of any impact on NYU facilities or community members,” NYU spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement to WSN.

The sweep, which targeted predominantly West African vendors, neared the dorms as it moved toward Walker and Lafayette Streets. NYU students reported seeing protesters banging and kicking unmarked vehicles outside of Lafayette Hall, as federal agents in tactical gear drove toward the headquarters with detainees. Later that evening, community members put up posters spreading awareness about the raid and detailing an immigration defense help line.

“There needs to be some sort of universitywide effort to make people aware,” Tisch junior and Lafayette Hall resident Gavin Lesnevich told WSN. “Students should know how to deal with these people — they have weapons and can enact violence if they want to.”

Protesters followed ICE agents from Canal Street to Foley Square, demanding they release the arrested, take off their masks to identify themselves and quit their jobs. Over 100 New York City Police Department officers blocked Federal Plaza with metal barricades and clashed with protesters, many of whom covered their head and face with keffiyehs and masks. The NYPD told WSN that two protesters are in custody.

Members of the Hunter College Committee to Defend Immigrants held signs that read “STOP THE DEPORTATIONS” and “ICE JAILS OUT OF NEW YORK.” Members of the New York Immigration Coalition, an advocacy group representing over 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups, also chanted “ICE out of New York.”

The raid comes two days after right-wing influencer Savanah Hernandez posted a video on X of vendors fleeing from police, claiming that “a huge group of African illegal immigrants are operating a black market” and suggesting that ICE “go check this corner out.” On Tuesday night, she posted another X video crediting herself for the raid.

In February, NYU said that it would “comply with the law” amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on student visas. On-campus organizations have held numerous anti-ICE protests since President Donald Trump took office in January, demanding that NYU refrain from cooperating with federal agents and declare itself a “sanctuary campus.”

As of early June, ICE had conducted over 2,000 arrests in New York City since Trump’s inauguration. From January to July, ICE detained at least 460 immigrants at 26 Federal Plaza — the highest number of arrests at immigration courts nationally. The agency has reportedly deported at least 2 million immigrants this year, with 71.5% having no criminal records.

“We never cooperate with federal law enforcement on civil deportation matters, in accordance with local laws, and have no involvement in this matter,” Press Secretary of Mayor Eric Adams, Kayla Mamelak Altus said in a statement to WSN. “Mayor Adams has been clear that undocumented New Yorkers trying to pursue the American Dream should not be the target of law enforcement, and resources should instead be focused on violent criminals.”

Kaitlyn Sze Tu, Amanda Chen and Dharma Niles contributed reporting.

Contact Natalie Deoragh at [email protected].