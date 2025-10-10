Student gov’t launches plan for accessible advising and tech platforms

NYU’s Student Government Assembly introduced a new initiative dedicated to improving academic advising and technology access across NYU, with emphasis on first-year students.

The Integrated Student Experience program aims to make academic advising more “consistent, proactive and student-centered” and create a more personalized first-year experience. Lisa Taylor, associate vice president and senior advisor to the president for integrated solutions and support, presented on the program — which will also explore new tech platforms that could consolidate student resources and make it easier to navigate NYU websites.

The initiative was implemented in response to studies and feedback that revealed students’ challenges when navigating the university’s numerous resources and websites. It is aligned with NYU’s Strategic Pathway for Flourishing, which works to ensure students graduate on time and provides research and teaching support for faculty.

“With so many schools, apps and websites, it can be tough to navigate campus, find the support you need and just feel settled,” Taylor’s presentation read.

With student perspectives as the initiative’s driving force, project teams conducted nearly 200 interviews with university leaders. SGA also partnered with NYU’s Usability Lab, a research lab that streamlines access to NYU’s tools and services, as well as a third-party platform that evaluated 100 of NYU’s current and future technology options.

Five administrators are executive sponsors for the program: Taylor, CAS Dean Wendy Suzuki, Chief Information Officer Don Welch, Vice Provost for AI and Technology in Education Clay Shirky, and Senior Vice President for Global Enrollment Management and Student Success MJ Knoll-Finn.

Taylor invited SGA members to offer their feedback on the program through a form open to all students. Administrators are still working to expand the program to graduate students.

Elise Cappella, vice provost for universitywide initiatives and graduate education, also updated students on the NYU by NYU initiative, which aims to encourage undergraduates and alumni to pursue graduate education at NYU. Beginning this semester, all current students will have their graduate application fees waived and are not required to submit official transcripts from NYU.

