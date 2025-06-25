Federal threats slash university budget for first time in years

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Thousands walk Fifth Avenue for ‘No Kings’ protest
"Maybe Happy Ending," written by Steinhardt alum Hue Park and Tisch alum Will Aronson, was the most awarded production at the awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
2025 Gallatin graduation ceremony student speaker Logan Rozos. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Graduates waved keffiyehs and walked out during President Linda Mills' commencement address on Thursday, May 15. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
Thousands walk Fifth Avenue for ‘No Kings’ protest
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
"Maybe Happy Ending," written by Steinhardt alum Hue Park and Tisch alum Will Aronson, was the most awarded production at the awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
2025 Gallatin graduation ceremony student speaker Logan Rozos. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Graduates waved keffiyehs and walked out during President Linda Mills' commencement address on Thursday, May 15. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
SNL star and Tisch alum Molly Shannon addressed the class of 2025 in Yankee Stadium on Thursday, May 15. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
2025 commencement: All-university exercises begin at Yankee Stadium
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
A vehicle, parked on LaGuardia Place outside Bobst Library, displaying authorization from federal law enforcement. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students at the 2024 Steinhardt graduation ceremony decorated their caps with pro-Palestinian designs. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students at the 2024 Steinhardt graduation ceremony decorated their caps with pro-Palestinian designs. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
(Krish Dev for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Pinnacles National Park. (Krish Dev for WSN)
(Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
(Courtesy of NYU Water Polo)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Courtesy of NYU Lacrosse)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Sara Sharma for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Veronica Liow for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Nancy Deihl and Rachel Lifter. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Fish bian dang. (Lauren Ng for WSN)
Swoonworthy dorm dinners
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Making an Exoneree students from NYU, Georgetown University and Princeton University at a conference in Princeton (Courtesy of Sullivan Gaudreault)
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
(Courtesy of the ROSES study)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Steinhardt Undergraduate Student Government food pantry in Pless Hall. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Iris Bell for WSN)
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
2025 Governor’s Ball features Tyler The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier
"Maybe Happy Ending," written by Steinhardt alum Hue Park and Tisch alum Will Aronson, was the most awarded production at the awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
(Ethan Li for WSN)
(Courtesy of Alex Foster)
(Courtesy of Alex Foster)
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
(Emma Foley for WSN)
(Courtesy of Amanda Eisenberg)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Courtesy of Jonathan Wenk)
(Iris Bell for WSN)
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
2025 Governor’s Ball features Tyler The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier
(Courtesy of ​​Maddie McGuffey)
Tisch alum Maggie Rogers performing at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 19, 2024. (Anna Baird-Hassell for WSN)
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
"Maybe Happy Ending," written by Steinhardt alum Hue Park and Tisch alum Will Aronson, was the most awarded production at the awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, starring as Othello and Iago. (Courtesy photo by Julieta Cervantes)
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
(Courtesy of Evan Zimmerman)
(Courtesy of Damon Baker)
(Ethan Li for WSN)
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Reflections
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Federal threats slash university budget for first time in years

Administrators announced a 4.5% tuition hike and doubled-down on NYU’s hiring freeze in the wake of Washington’s rollbacks in university funding.
Amanda Chen and Dharma Niles
June 25, 2025
Lauren Sanchez

Families will see a 4.25% increase in NYU’s sticker price next year, marking the university’s largest tuition hike in over a decade. The rise is coupled with a tightened budget for faculty awards and ongoing hiring freeze amid the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle higher education. 

President Linda Mills, Provost Georgina Dopico and Executive Vice President Martin Dorph announced the fiscal changes in a universitywide memo Tuesday morning. They said administrators cut budgets by an average of 3% across all departments in anticipation of “financial challenges and uncertainties,” adding that the reductions would most heavily affect “travel, events, meals, and additional other-than-personal-service items.” 

“It is essential that we remain focused on our future: that we make strategic academic investments that uphold our commitment to our research and teaching mission, sustain our institutional momentum, and ensure the financial health of our university, both short-term and long-term,” they said in the memo. “Meeting these goals requires prudent decisions now with an eye on the future.”

The university’s budget for merit-based pay raises will also take a hit, with around 30% fewer faculty members eligible. Its ongoing hiring freeze is also set to continue — with exceptions for “critical” positions — although administrators will receive three extra off-days in lieu of added responsibilities. 

Administrators said that to reflect the increased tuition, now around $68,575, NYU’s financial aid budget for undergraduate students will reach over $500 million — compared to $485 million last year. The NYU Promise program, which was launched in fall 2024 to cover tuition for students whose families make $100,000 or less, will also remain unchanged.

They also announced a new $20 million initiative to fund faculty research, postdoctoral support and proposal-development — awarded based on “research potential and impact” — in the wake of the Trump administration’s billions of dollars in grant terminations. The university will also expand outreach to private sectors for philanthropic funding and prioritize work that is still federally funded, such as quantum and artificial intelligence. 

Since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, NYU has faced persistent threats to its federal funding, particularly for diversity and research-related programming. At least two grants were cancelled in a complete funding freeze in February, and the university has been named in two targeted lists for Title VI concerns.

In response to the Trump administration’s threats to slash federal funding and “a range of other proposals,” NYU joined dozens of schools in enacting a hiring freeze in March. At the time, Mills, Dopico and Dorph said they will “continue to vigorously advocate for robust federal support of higher education” but “need to address risks sooner than later.”

The year’s reductions mark a stark change from the 5% budgetary increase last year and steady hike since at least 2021. The 2024-25  budget — while supported by a 3.4% surge in cost of attendance — had included compensation increases, focus on capital projects and renovations, and developments in science and technology programming.

The Trump administration has also reinforced efforts to sweep universities of their international students — a group that comprises a quarter of NYU’s student body — with pauses on visa processing and unprecedented social media regulation. In their memo, administrators also directed international members to NYU’s resource web page for announcements and updates regarding policy changes and encouraged them to seek assistance through the Office of Global Services and Wellness Exchange.

Contact Amanda Chen and Dharma Niles at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Amanda Chen
Amanda Chen, Deputy News Editor
Amanda is a junior studying journalism and international relations at the College of Arts & Science. When she’s not miserably typing on her computer at Bobst, she’s usually in bed with her tortoiseshell cat Namii watching study vlogs on YouTube, trying to imagine her life as an early bird and productive student who’s not procrastinating on her class assignments. Other than that, she loves traveling. Fun fact: she traveled to more than 10 countries in 2024 (two of which were solo trips).
Dharma Niles
Dharma Niles, News Editor
Dharma Niles is a sophomore studying some mystery combination of journalism, politics and/or data science. She talks a lot and can generally be found skittering around the city while anxiously gripping a can of Celsius. For more information, you can follow @dharmaniles on Instagram, and for an IRL meet-and-greet, just stand outside Bobst Library for long enough.