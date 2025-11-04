In photos: The New York City Marathon

On Sunday, over 55,000 athletes ran in the New York City Marathon, which spans across the five boroughs. Many runners began their day with a packed ride on the Staten Island Ferry, where athletes used the trip to stretch, fuel up and take in views of the skyline.
The race started at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and runners crossed from Staten Island into Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Spectators lined Fourth Avenue, giving athletes high-fives and an early boost of energy.
Runners raced along the streets of Williamsburg, to the halfway mark in Greenpoint, and through Long Island City to check off Queens.
Next, runners faced a steep climb up the Queensboro Bridge to cross into Manhattan.
Rowdy crowds greeted athletes as they exited the bridge and turned onto First Avenue. The loud chants and creative signs have earned this stretch the title the “wall of sound.”
After a short trip through the Bronx, runners headed back into Manhattan. Crowds along Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle encouraged runners through the final miles to the finish line inside of Central Park.
