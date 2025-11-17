On the Street: Comfort places

For this edition, we asked staff and contributors to show us where they go to seek relief from their hectic lives.
Kiran Komanduri, Deputy Sports Editor
I took these photos last winter break at a boat launch I’ve been frequenting since childhood. It’s one of my favorite places to go to get a moment of peace when I come back home, and it’s even sweeter in the winter, when I can escape from New York City’s frigid weather for the warmth of South Florida.
Krish Dev, Digital Director
Last summer, after the Trump administration proposed the sale of millions of acres of protected wilderness, I began finding solace in visiting 10 California State Parks. This photograph is from my day trip to Año Nuevo State Park, where some elephant seals were taking an afternoon nap.
Zara Surti, Video Editor
These photos are from my semester abroad in Paris. It was my first time traveling around Europe, and every time I felt overwhelmed about living in a new place, I would sit by the Seine to feel more at ease. Now, these photos bring me comfort when I reflect on navigating through a new experience and making it out on the other end with new friends, memories and learnings.
Kaleo Zhu, Copy Editor
From its collection of rare books to the cozy basement, there’s no shortage of new adventures to be found in the Strand Bookstore.
Julianna Lindo, Staff Photographer
At the end of Christopher Street on Pier 45, I found a welcoming place to sit and watch the city, passing the time by shooting on old 35mm film given to me by a friend back home.
Ivy Chan, Photo Editor
When I’m on the wall hanging onto a singular hold, I become so concentrated that I don’t think about anything else except to send the climb. Rock climbing is a great way to wind down from deadline anxieties and the gym itself is a wonderful spot for gossip sessions.
Kyra Reilley, Multimedia Editor
While just a tourist trap for visitors, San Diego’s Balboa Park is one of my go-to comfort places whenever I’m home. From elementary school field trips to my high school prom, the park remains a steady part of my life as I grow up.
Alex Woodworth, Photo Editor
Throughout my time at NYU, the Staten Island Ferry has been my main comfort space. It provides distance from the noise and chaos of the city, letting me truly relax.
Contact Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Kiran Komanduri, Julianna Lindo, Kyra Reilley, Alex Woodworth and Kaleo Zhu at [email protected].