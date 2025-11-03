On the Street: Halloween

For this edition, we asked staff and contributors to show us their New York City Halloween experience, featuring individuals — and canines — in spectacular costumes.
Grayson Hou, Contributing Photographer
At this year’s halloween parade in Washington Square Park, attendees wore everything from eerie masks to state-themed costumes.
Alex Woodworth, Photo Editor
Hundreds of children and their families took part in the 35th Annual Children’s Halloween Parade. Festivities continued onto West 3rd Street with face painting, musical performances and a carousel.
Kyra Reilley, Multimedia Editor
I spent the end of my Halloween evening exploring all around lower Manhattan and people-watching. These long exposures captured the jumping energy of Bleecker Street as bar queues looped around the corner of the block.
Ivy Chan, Photo Editor
Owners and their dogs were dressed up in costumes and gathered on the street next to Tompkins Square Park on Oct. 19.
Jenny Qian, Contributing Photographer
Crowds packed the Village Halloween Parade route from Canal Street up 6th Avenue to 15th Street – some even climbed onto trash cans and flower pots to get a better view.