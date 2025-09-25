New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘No choice’: Former Langone employee sues for disability discrimination
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
How NYU is preparing students for a rocky job market
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Tandon hosts climate startups for weeklong program launch
(Krish Dev for WSN)
NYU drops 2 spots in US News rankings
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
Zohran Mamdani stands beside Senator Bernie Sanders at this year’s Labor Day parade. (Krish Dev for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani endorsed by Gov. Hochul, and other top stories across NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
City Scoop: Subway crimes hit a 15-year low, and other top stories across NYC
(Lauren Ng for WSN)
City Scoop: Adams rejects offer from Trump, and other top stories across NYC
Thousands walk Fifth Avenue for ‘No Kings’ protest
Thousands walk Fifth Avenue for ‘No Kings’ protest
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Mayoral candidates talk housing affordability at Kimmel forum
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘No choice’: Former Langone employee sues for disability discrimination
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
How NYU is preparing students for a rocky job market
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Tandon hosts climate startups for weeklong program launch
(Krish Dev for WSN)
NYU drops 2 spots in US News rankings
Linda Mills responded to safety threats in an email to students on Sept. 22.
‘NYU is not standing still’: Mills details preparation for active threats
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
(Courtesy of PookieFilms)
Beyond NYU: Breaking into R&B with her Sudanese culture
(Courtesy of BeyondDC, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: ‘Create more connectivity,’ says the former national transportation secretary
(Courtesy of Senaida Ng)
Beyond NYU: From classical piano performances to AI DJ sets
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
Beyond NYU: Advancing women’s health through global activism
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Want to make NYU affordable? Fix NYC housing
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: NYU is falling behind on free speech
A woman’s hand swipes a metrocard.
Opinion: Getting rid of the MetroCard is a loss for accessibility in NYC
(Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Opinion: Gov. Kathy Hochul needs to restore New Yorkers’ trust in the public health system
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
Students at the 2024 Steinhardt graduation ceremony decorated their caps with pro-Palestinian designs. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Guest Essay: Why you should decorate your graduation cap
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: The future of NYC can’t be left to Cuomo or Adams
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: We can’t afford to prioritize AI in early education
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Vaccine mandates aren’t ‘slavery’ — they’re necessary for safe schooling
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU men’s and women’s golf season in full swing
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
‘Becoming the best version of yourself’: A new community-focused fitness club
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s soccer scores first home win, women’s volleyball wins twice and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Washington, Paris and Sydney
NYU men’s volleyball team on Jan. 29. (Sidney Snider for WSN)
‘People to rely on’: NYU’s tight-knit athletic communities
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s soccer scores first home win, women’s volleyball wins twice and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf dominates UAA championship, women’s volleyball splits double-header and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s volleyball sweeps home opener, cross country takes first place and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Baseball finishes season, track runners sets personal records and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Washington, Paris and Sydney
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Argentina, Italy and Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, London and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the UK and Los Angeles
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Germany, Spain and London
(Alex Amaral for WSN)
Students pull off last-minute fashion show in Hell’s Kitchen
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Try these local swaps for your go-to chain drinks
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
6 quick snacks to grab between classes
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
NYU’s South Asian sorority girls on how they find community
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Alex Amaral for WSN)
Students pull off last-minute fashion show in Hell’s Kitchen
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Aryan Kawatra for WSN)
5 spots in NYC to people-watch for outfit inspo
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Try these local swaps for your go-to chain drinks
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
6 quick snacks to grab between classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ranked: Restaurant hotspots for NYU students
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ranked: Celsius flavors
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
6 restaurants near campus for your post-graduation celebration
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
NYU’s South Asian sorority girls on how they find community
(Rishi Gala for WSN)
¡Saca tu bandera! 5 ways the Latine community celebrates our month
The site of the block-wide Manhattan jail project in Chinatown.
A precarious promise: What the tallest jail in the world means for those who live next to it
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU’s first and last ‘first days’
Making an Exoneree students from NYU, Georgetown University and Princeton University at a conference in Princeton (Courtesy of Sullivan Gaudreault)
These NYU students are getting the wrongly incarcerated out of prison
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Zara Surti for WSN)
Q&A: ‘The Runarounds’ star shares his journey from the screen to the stage
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
5 songs to bring you back home
(Courtesy of Focus Features)
Review: ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ bids farewell to the beloved franchise
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
A guide to the performing arts at NYU as a non-major
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Summer camp has never been so camp in ‘Ginger Twinsies’
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: An emotional journey through motherhood, a classic semi-autobiographical novel and more
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
If you watched that, read this:
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A romantic academic drama, a glamorous memoir of a writer’s life in Southern California and more
(Courtesy of Alex Foster)
NYU Creative Writing alum on his debut sci-fi novel
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A book by a great American novelist, an art-centered romance and more
(Courtesy of Focus Features)
Review: ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ bids farewell to the beloved franchise
(Courtesy of Clemente Film Ltd.)
Review: In ‘Clemente,’ a baseball legend steps up for his community
(Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing)
Review: ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ fails to reach a worthwhile destination
(Courtesy of Apple TV+ Original Films)
Review: In ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ the L train goes off the rails
Director Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt" will play at New York Film Festival's Opening Night premiere. (Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)
WSN’s guide to the 63rd New York Film Festival
(Zara Surti for WSN)
Q&A: ‘The Runarounds’ star shares his journey from the screen to the stage
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
5 songs to bring you back home
(Courtesy of Heroine Music Group LLC)
Review: mehro’s ‘weirdthrob’ looks mournfully at love
(Courtesy of 4AD)
Review: Big Thief’s ‘Double Infinity’ paves a journey with no destination but love
(Siobhán Minerva for WSN)
WSN’s guide to the All Things Go NYC Music Festival
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
A guide to the performing arts at NYU as a non-major
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Summer camp has never been so camp in ‘Ginger Twinsies’
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 shows we want a Broadway revival of
(Courtesy of Playbill)
WSN’s guide to the Broadway Flea Market
(Krish Dev for WSN)
From rehearsal to Radio City: A summer that hit the right note
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Review: ‘Reflections in Black’ reframes Black narratives through photography
(Ethan Li for WSN)
The Met’s newest exhibition puts visitors in the place of a Parisian art critique
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Review: ‘American Sublime’ at the Whitney responds to the Trump era
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
Welcome home, class of 2029
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: New York City
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Reflections
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
SPONSORED: Gen Z faces a new credit reality as U.S. lending trends evolve
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’

NYU Law alum Jeff Furman told WSN how he met the founders and made social justice a core part of the ice cream company.
Kaitlyn Sze Tu, Deputy News Editor
September 25, 2025
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)

Growing up in a low-income family in Jackson Heights, Queens, Jeff Furman never intended to manage one of the biggest ice cream companies in the world. After dropping out of an engineering program at Cornell University, he enrolled in NYU, finished an undergraduate accounting degree, and finally graduated from NYU School of Law in 1968. 

He met Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen while working as a bus driver at a school for struggling teens after graduating from NYU. Cohen recruited Furman as a legal expert at the ice cream company. Furman served on the corporate board for over 40 years, providing legal advice, management tips and social initiatives.

Despite the company’s vast commercial success, Furman left Ben & Jerry’s and continued his passion for social causes after stepping down in 2018. At 82 years old, Furman has been serving at the Oakland Institute which works to defend environmental rights for small farmers, indigenous communities and individuals who live in heavily forested areas.

In an interview with WSN, Furman shared his experience in helping to build Ben & Jerry’s and how his friendship with the founders catapulted the company to success. 

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: What was the biggest challenge you faced while managing the company? 

Furman: The biggest sort of challenge was to figure out what we were. We had crazy ideas and it would never work — and we didn’t care. It was sitting around with friends and really running your business from your heart. The bigger we got, it got even more complicated to do. It got more formal and we had to have a general manager and get money to build a plant, the pressure of stockholders and everything else. But we were straight-up about what we were doing, what kind of company we wanted to be.

In the early years of Ben & Jerry’s, the company was a small shop selling ice cream to Vermont locals. As their products got more popular, the company tried raising money through a public offering of stock, but quickly realized it was not a viable long-term solution. In 1984, they became “customer-owned” as a publicly listed company exclusively available to Vermonters. 

When the company was sold to Unilever in 2000, Furman said that the Ben & Jerry’s board was able to ensure a list of promises that would preserve the company’s founding values. These included respect for workers’ fair wages by ensuring that the top salary never exceeded five times the lowest paid salary.

Furman said that he was inspired to propose this salary ratio after seeing a company in Spain implementing a similar policy. Furman vowed at the time to take legal action if Unilever did not follow this rule.

WSN: How did you balance between selling the company and maintaining its founding values?

Furman: That was something that was important for me. Every year, when you raise the starting wage, you have to raise the people who’ve been there for a year. We’re very clear that the reason that Ben and Jerry’s became so financially successful was because of the social mission. We weren’t interested in just making this money, and this wasn’t some kind of marketing thing. 

Throughout the years, Ben & Jerry’s launched several social justice initiatives. This prominently included 1% for Peace in 1988, which advocated for the partial redirection of national defense funds to go towards peace-related activities. Ben & Jerry’s later created a Peace Pop ice cream whose sales would also contribute to those funds. In 1985, the company also established the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation, and allocates 7.5% of annual profits towards philanthropic causes.

Despite the pressure for the company’s board of directors to put profits first, Furman consistently went against industry standards in order to help Ben & Jerry’s stay loyal to its B-Corp status — meaning a focus on corporate responsibility and giving back.

WSN: What would you like to say to young people who aspire to start their own business?

Furman: All I can tell you is working from your heart. If you’re clear on what you want as a human being and what the issues are in your life, you have to try to follow them. If you have that kind of passion for something, you have to tolerate that sometimes it might not be working out, but that’s who you are and you’re stuck with it. 

There was no planning to be this multibillion-dollar ice cream company. We both agreed that we’re gonna have fun and that we’re gonna run it not like business people. Fun and smiles are as important as your latest month’s sales numbers. You have to love the process of what you’re doing. 

Contact Kaitlyn Sze Tu at [email protected].

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Kaitlyn Sze Tu
Kaitlyn Sze Tu, Deputy News Editor
Kaitlyn Sze Tu is a senior studying journalism and political science. Obsessed with sitcoms like “Parks and Recreation,” “Arrested Development” and “Schitt’s Creek,” her dream is to interview Amy Poehler someday. When she’s not writing news or interviewing people, she enjoys going to a good DJ set. Find her on Instagram @kaitlynszetu or email her at [email protected].