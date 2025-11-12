SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support

Roughly 1.7 million New York City residents have felt the effects of losing vital food support since the government shutdown put an unprecedented pause on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. While a federal court ordered a full restoration of SNAP payments, the Supreme Court continues to block them, leaving states scrambling to feed people who rely on the monthly benefits, formerly known as food stamps.

As SNAP uncertainty persists, community-run programs around the city are stepping up. If you’re a student who has been using SNAP, or looking to support those affected, check out these food pantries, soup kitchens and additional resources near campus.

602 E 9th St.

Located in the East Village, The College Student Pantry is run by students, for students. To receive up to three days worth of groceries, bring your student ID and a reusable grocery bag. The pantry is open from 4 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month with appointments preferred, though walk-ins are always welcome. It also encourages students unable to come during its hours to check out its host pantry — Trinity’s Services And Food for the Homeless — which is currently pushing for donations and volunteers to stay up and running amid an influx of visits. The College Student Pantry accepts community food donations Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and students looking to volunteer can join the email list here.

153 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn

The Trinity Human Services Corporation’s supermarket-style food pantry in East Williamsburg serves 3,500 individuals and families each month with nutritious food. Appointments are offered Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and can be made through the Plentiful app. THSC began a food drive in light of SNAP pauses earlier this month, asking for non-perishable food items to be dropped off from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pantry also offers volunteer opportunities throughout the week — volunteers can assist with donations and address client needs.

12 W 12th St.

A few blocks from Union Square, St. Joe’s Soup Kitchen has been serving those in need for over 40 years. Every Saturday, over 300 meals are served from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The Apicha Community Health Center will be joining meal service on Nov. 15 to provide visitors with free, confidential assistance with SNAP benefits and health insurance enrollment. Community members are encouraged to volunteer at St. Joe’s — no qualifications required — for shifts that are split in two: a prep shift from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a serving shift from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

150 52nd St., Brooklyn

This food rescue nonprofit provides food-insecure New Yorkers with surplus food from farms, grocers, wholesalers, manufacturers and restaurants. Amid SNAP uncertainty, City Harvest recently implemented an escalated distribution plan for food rescue and delivery operations, stating that “no charity can make up for the gap the absence of SNAP creates.” It aims to support federal workers and other New Yorkers in neighborhoods affected most by the shutdown, and is requesting additional monetary donations from community members. The organization also has an online food map, which can be used to find free food distribution services throughout New York City.

Located west of the fountain, Washington Square Park Mutual Aid accepts and distributes both fresh and packaged food, alongside clothes and toiletries, every Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. The community-based mutual aid group has been working out of the park for over four years to provide critical items to New Yorkers facing food and housing insecurity. Following the withholding of SNAP benefits, WSP Mutual Aid is accepting monetary donations through Cashapp and Venmo along with food and water donations, and is actively looking for home cooks — with ingredient expenses covered — to help cook meals that are distributed on Fridays.

