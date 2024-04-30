Roaring success: What it’s like to stroll and devour through Dragon Fest

If you want to spend your afternoon in a bustling crowd of thousands, all in pursuit of delicious Chinese food, Dragon Fest could be just the place for you. Although I can’t say I know many who would opt to be in such a tightly packed space, perhaps the high reward makes it worthwhile.

So, yes, I didn’t expect Dragon Fest to attract such a large crowd of people on such a narrow road, but I also did not expect the variety of vendors that lined the streets. Dragon Fest returned to New York City for the second year in a row, after attracting over 200,000 attendees over five events last year. This year, Dragon Fest is hosting 16 events across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, with 13 more to come — the next one taking place May 25 on Astor Place.

Dragon Fest’s celebration of Chinese culture extends beyond just food. I was drawn to a booth showcasing dough figures, a tradition spanning over thousands of years. The booth’s owner, Dan Zhu, has been crafting these figures for nearly 12 years. He told WSN that his meticulous process involves combining flour with water, steaming it and letting it sit for weeks until the dough becomes firm and pliable. At his booth, Zhu offers a variety of products — from princesses to birds symbolizing love and eternal togetherness.