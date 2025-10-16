No tricks, just treats and unique costumes for spooky season

With Halloween around the corner, we know some of you haven’t found your costume yet or just want to be anyone but HUNTR/X from “KPop Demon Hunters.” Fret not mortals, because we have you covered with costumes you won’t find on any Pinterest board or your “For You” page.

“Dogs Playing Poker”

Art connoisseur or not, everyone knows the kitschy popular collection of paintings commonly known as “Dogs Playing Poker.” Take a gamble on this costume if you’re in a friend group of card players, canine fans or artists. Buy a pack of varied dog ear headbands and a leather choker that mimics a bougie dog collar, do a nose and snout makeup look and — if you are really committed — wear a clip-on tail to tuck between your legs when dealt a bad hand. To achieve the sleazy gambling feel of a dog poker player, don a snappy fedora, a paneled collared button-down shirt of various colors, plain black slacks and buckled loafers. Have a pack of Bicycle playing cards and some poker chips at your disposal, some money — real or fake — in your pockets and maybe have one friend carry a silver briefcase poker set. Finish the outfit off with some fake cigars and cigarettes and enjoy the puzzled looks of fellow partygoers gradually recognizing your resemblance to these iconic risk-loving pups.

— Sreya Nair, Copy Editor

Papa Louie

Doughnut know what to dress up as this Halloween? When it comes to costumes, you can’t go wrong with childhood nostalgia. Anyone with access to a computer and Adobe Flash could log into Cool Math Games and clock in for a shift at one of Papa Louie’s many restaurants. Whether it was Papa’s Cupcakeria or Pancakeria, these games made elementary school worthwhile. To start, you’ll need a fake mustache and eyebrow pair, a white chef’s jacket, a red ascot, a red apron for your waist, blue jeans and of course, a big, fluffy white chef’s hat. But clothes aren’t all you need to bring Papa Louie to life, add some props like an empty pizza box or a milkshake for the full look. So, taco walk on the wild side and let the good times roll by dressing as Papa Louie this Halloween.

— Alessa Alluin, Copy Editor

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

For the couples and iconic duos out there trying to find a creative and hilarious pair costume, what better muse than pop culture’s “it” couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet? While there’s a wide variety of inspiration from the couple’s red carpet and courtside appearances, one specific look would make for a memorable costume this year. I’m sure we’ve all seen the viral Hailey and Justin Bieber hoodie and red minidress costume, and with this version from the Berlin Film Festival, you’ll be able to give that legendary moment a #Kimothee twist. Simply have one partner don a pink hoodie, tank top and sweatpants with some blingy chains, while the other wears a slicked-back bun with a black shimmering gown, or mini dress if you want to dress down. Soon, you’ll have recreated Jenner and Chalamet’s iconic Valentine’s Day look and be the talk of any Halloween party or event you both go to.

— Yanel Siqueiros, Staff Writer

Sexy Spotted Lanternflies

What’s scarier than North America’s most infamous invasive species? Spice up Halloweekend with a raunchy twist on a terrifying villain that prowls — or flutters — in the alleyways of New York: the spotted lanternfly. This insidious insect, originating from Asia, preys on the sap of trees and crops, leaving a sticky residue — ectoplasm, much? — that leads to economically and ecologically devastating rot and disease. Truly the stuff of nightmares. For the femme-presenting, pair a red mini skirt with a brown polka dot top, don some sheer pantyhose, and rock those moto boots you impulse-bought off of TikTok Shop. For the more masculine, a red belt, black wide-leg jeans, a brown tank top and your trusty pair of black Sambas do the job. Add a red handkerchief on your head or belt loop to finish the look. To really strike fear into the hearts of environmentalists, imitate the spotted lanternfly’s yellow abdomen with gold jewelry and add some fairy wings to commit to the bit.

— Angela Dong, Contributing Writer

‘90s Supermodels in Fall 1994 Ready-to-Wear Versace

The ‘90s supermodels are arguably some of the most iconic faces of fashion. From the runways to off-duty errand runs, their statement-making looks have defined the industry for years to come. The Versace Fall 1994 Ready-to-Wear Collection, which features supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, makes the perfect Halloween costume for stylish friend groups. The looks, which combine currently trending elements of monochromatism and texture mixing, can be recreated in three steps. First, grab a cable knit turtleneck sweater, either in pink, blue or cream. Then, add a matching miniskirt of the same color. To finish off strong, choose a sleek pair of matching pumps, and voila! You are now ready to model your Halloween Fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

— Jada Lee, Contributing Writer

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

No group of four has ever done it quite like the Beatles. A Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band costume is the perfect mix between niche and instantly recognizable. Despite the ornate technicolor military jackets and eccentric accessories of the original looks, there’s still potential for multiple reinterpretations in line with your own style. It’s easy to recreate their costumes with colorful blazers or jackets, add-on epaulettes and pieces straight from your own closet. Paul McCartney might pair an aqua blue jacket with fishnet tights and a miniskirt, while John Lennon rocks a lime green blazer over a tube top and jeans. Ringo Starr might style a hot pink jacket with matching slacks as George Harrison combines a red tweed jacket with a minidress. It’ll all “Come Together” as long as you stick to the signature color palette and don’t forget the finishing touches, each under $20, to differentiate the members: Paul’s trumpet, John’s rounded glasses, Ringo’s pink captain’s hat and George’s red pirate hat. Don’t be afraid to bring Beatlemania back from the dead this Halloween.

— Ella Kwon, Staff Writer

