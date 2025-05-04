This NYU Safe Ride driver leads with positivity

Many NYU students rely on NYU’s free car service, NYU Safe Ride. Running daily from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the service acts as students’ off-brand Uber around campus, carting them home after a rough all-nighter at Bobst Library or a secret dorm party. If students are lucky, they may be picked up by a growing campus icon, Moses Williams.

Williams, who has been a Safe Ride driver since 2023, is known for his positive demeanor and conversational car rides. Stern junior Aditi Bhati has ended up in Williams’ car a few times, and always enjoys the trip. She told WSN that she likes how Williams always “takes a lot of initiative” to start conversations.

“It’s more fun to be able to interact with him,” Bhati said. “It definitely makes my nights better. I leave with a good feeling when I’m getting back home.”

Williams has lived many different lives. From being scouted to play professional baseball to delivering meals to the elderly during the pandemic, the Brooklyn native has done it all. Now, nothing is more important to Williams than motivating others — his desire to connect with and empower others became central to his identity after he decided to become a born-again Christian at the age of 18.

“Once I started getting closer to the Lord, that’s when he started showing me how to treat people with respect and dignity,” Williams told WSN.

Williams’ empathy for others shines through in both of his professions. When he’s not driving for Safe Ride or spending time with his family, he drives for Access-A-Ride, MTA’s driving service for disabled individuals.

Williams said that he feels a special connection with his Access-A-Ride passengers, who are often going through difficult times. When he was a child, Williams struggled to keep up academically with his peers and was placed in a special education classroom — an experience that now helps him connect with his passengers.

Williams always attempts to chat with his passengers and provide them with advice and support. He starts every ride with a warm “welcome aboard” before asking riders how they’re doing. If they return the question, Williams always responds with, “I’m doing wonderful, outstanding, blessed, peaceful, grateful and highly favored.” Through his small talk, he aims to remind his riders of the goodness and positivity in the world.

“Since COVID hit, there’s a lot more people who are hurting now,” Williams said. “God wants me to bless them and heal their mind and soul. My goal is always to encourage people.”

Beyond his work, Williams tries to spread joy and empower others in his personal life. One of his pastors, Pastor Wilge Vargas, told WSN that Williams “always has a smile,” and is constantly “trying to lift people up.”

Williams’ passion for motivating others led him to start his YouTube channel, Moses Motivation Mindset. He posted his first video seven years ago and consistently posts short videos, ranging from motivational speeches to entrepreneurship tips to New York City trivia. He’s proud to have over 800 subscribers, and said he hopes to improve his YouTube skills and grow as a content creator.

Despite the difficult hours, Williams loves his job. When asked what he enjoys most about driving, Williams admitted that he loves “the challenge” of getting people to open up, and is proud to be a known and respected figure in the NYU community.

“[Students] mostly recognize me immediately,” Williams said. “It feels great, because it shows me that I’m making an impact in their lives — they know they’re going to be getting a relaxing, conversational ride.”

