Your April horoscope: Spring cleaning

Spring has sprung! As you count down the days till you can pack up your umbrella and put away textbooks, it’s essential to consider what you need to prepare for the end of the spring semester. It may be time to ghost that spring fling or deep clean your apartment. The only way to truly know how to ring in brighter days is not through personal reflection or with logic, but through your horoscope — trust me, it’s a foolproof plan.

Aries: March 21-April 19

I encourage you to take the term “spring cleaning” literally. You are one of the more chaotic signs: impulsive, individualistic and energetic. However, your trailblazing spirit can manifest itself as a trail of dirty clothes and dishes in your apartment. Turn on some of your favorite indie music or an episode of a TV show and treat yourself to a day of laundry, dishes and vacuuming. Trust me, your future self will appreciate it.

Try: Sweeping

Avoid: Clutter

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You need an overhaul of your sleep schedule — you take an exorbitant amount of naps, stay up far too late and sleep well into the afternoon every weekend. Although you may think this insane routine is effective, your REM cycle is crying out for help. This bad habit will only worsen once classes are over when you won’t have a strict schedule to hold you accountable. So, download a sleep tracking app, limit screen time before bed and invest in a really loud alarm.

Try: Google Calendar

Avoid: An owl-like sleep schedule

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You take on a lot of activities, priding yourself on your dependable nature. However, this leads to involvement in dead-end commitments and unnecessary responsibilities that don’t serve you. Letting go of unrewarding activities is the best way to clear your head — and some of your busy schedule — for this season of growth.

Try: Letting go

Avoid: Too many obligations

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Self-doubt is your silent killer. Often seen as one of the kindest signs, Cancers are known for their sensitive nature. But you can sometimes fail to extend that kindness to yourself — when you let negative self-talk infiltrate your psyche, you limit your potential. Start doing things that make you feel good about yourself, like participating in a hobby you excel in or remembering what makes you better than your enemies.

Try: Inner reflection

Avoid: Negative self-talk

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

Given that a lion is associated with your zodiac sign, what I’m telling you should be no surprise. Pride is a great thing to have, but only in small doses. You can be unbearably self-centered and overconfident, leading to pretty dumb decisions. Let go of your prideful proclivities and lean into your charisma and creativity — traits that bring out your natural people skills.

Try: Embracing the best parts of yourself

Avoid: Arrogance

Virgo: Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You can be pretty judgy. I know, that’s rich coming from the girl who’s literally reading people’s personalities based on constellations, but it doesn’t make it any less true. Your hypercritical nature closes you off to potential relationships and experiences because you spend too much time pointing out the issues with everyone and everything around you. I implore you to throw away your judgemental ways and make room for personal growth.

Try: Acceptance

Avoid: Assumptions

Libra: Sept. 23-Oct. 22

People hate getting on your bad side because you are not afraid to hold a grudge. Look, I get it, it’s fun to hate people — but grudges can also hurt you. Shooting dirty looks or hurling passive-aggressive statements at your bad roommate or ex is ultimately draining and a waste of time. Use the energy you’ve channeled toward hatred for good this spring, I promise it’ll be much better for your blood pressure.

Try: Moving on

Avoid: The devil on your shoulder

Scorpio: Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s time to overhaul your attitude. As witty and fearless as you are, you are also painfully pessimistic. Must I mention the power of manifestation? When you constantly think of the worst-case scenario, you are subconsciously speaking bad results into existence. I know you’re probably rolling your eyes reading this, but that just proves my point. Embrace whimsy and joy!

Try: Wearing rose-tinted glasses

Avoid: Brooding

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As a fellow Sagittarius, I love how opinionated you are. That being said, you need to learn when to back down from a fight. Yes, there are situations where you need to use your voice, but there are other times when it’s best to cut your losses and preserve your sanity. Let go of some of that stubbornness and learn when to walk away.

Try: Thinking things through

Avoid: Fighting

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan. 19

For the sake of your health, you need to let go of being perfect. You often feel like you need to do everything right and end up chasing after perfect grades, accolades at work or approval from your family. Yes, your work ethic is a strength, but it can also cause burnout. Lowering your standards for yourself is not always a sign of defeat — it can actually be a sign of mental strength.

Try: Chilling out

Avoid: Being perfect

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You’ve been trying to cut off a floundering relationship for a while now, and it’s time to finally make it happen. Although you have an admirable ability to get along with all types of people, you don’t always have to use it. Wave goodbye to that awkward situationship or crumbling friendship and make room for the people in your life who actually value you.

Try: Cutting them off

Avoid: Sticking around

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

I’m convinced that the “P” in Pisces stands for people pleaser. It’s awesome to be universally adored, but also utterly impossible. Instead of spending another season catering to people’s every need, think about what would make you happy. And don’t just follow my advice to please me!

Try: Internal gratification

Avoid: External validation

