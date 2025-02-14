Review: ‘I Am Because We Are’ is a mesmerizing celebration of womanhood and identity

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Roshni Raj for WSN)
Stern MBA program launches at Abu Dhabi campus
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
What Trump's DEI rollbacks could mean for NYU
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: Mafia crackdown in Italy, Sudan truce in UAE, cease-fire violation in occupied Palestine
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
CIA 'unable to attend' internship fair following student backlash
(Courtesy of Brooklyn Horror Film Festival)
Beyond NYU: Bridging the gap between business and film
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words "WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!"
'A chilling effect': Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU's 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU's Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
'Extremely disturbing': Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU's former athletics director. Here's why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he's scheduled to teach again.
People rally in front of NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Over 1,000 call on NYU Langone to continue providing gender-affirming care for children
People walking outside of a building that reads "STRAND BOOKS" while holding signs.
Strand Bookstore workers go on strike, demand higher wages
The front of a brick building with a white door. There is a sign to the right of the door that reads "SIGN OUR PETITION SAVE THE LANDMARK MERCHANT'S HOUSE"
A local museum's campaign to keep its doors open
The exterior of the main entrance of N.Y.U. Langone Health center, located at 550 First Ave.
Researchers at NYU Langone deem kidney transplants between HIV-positive people safe
People stand in front steps lined with candles, while others light them.
NYU students join citywide youth to honor trans lives in Washington Square Park
(Roshni Raj for WSN)
Stern MBA program launches at Abu Dhabi campus
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
What Trump’s DEI rollbacks could mean for NYU
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
CIA ‘unable to attend’ internship fair following student backlash
(Matt Petres for WSN)
Students protest CIA presence at internship fair
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Tandon summer programs for K-12 students surge in popularity
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
‘Collective punishment’: NYU suspends 13 students after pro-Palestinian sit-in
People picket in front of a red building with signs reading "DIVEST FROM GENOCIDE," "ARREST NYU TRUSTEES" and "CLASS OF 1972."
Protesters condemn NYU sanctions against students and faculty, demand divestment
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Courtesy of Brooklyn Horror Film Festival)
Beyond NYU: Bridging the gap between business and film
(Courtesy of Television Academy)
Beyond NYU: Shaping films and shows frame by frame
(Courtesy of Madi Kaplan)
Beyond NYU: Mixing acting with activism
(Courtesy of Chelsea Kyle)
Beyond NYU: Shaking up the restaurant industry one article at a time
A woman smiling against a black background with the words “N.Y.U. BEYOND” written to the left.
Beyond NYU: Opening doors to STEM for students of color nationwide
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off Topic: The case for dating across the political divide
President Donald Trump addresses the press outside of the courtroom during his New York civil fraud case in New York City on Oct. 17, 2023. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Opinion: NYU is failing its trans and non-binary students
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Opinion: Subway safety is a manufactured crisis
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU is right to suspend students for rule violations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: Campus conversations must include all voices
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Behind NYU men’s basketball’s rise to national contention
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A talk with thrower Kai Aravena
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The architect of a dynasty: How the NYU women’s basketball coach built the team into a powerhouse
Staff Reacts: Super Bowl LIX
Staff Reacts: Super Bowl LIX
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s basketball buzzer-beater win, women’s basketball 50th straight victory and other news
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Soccer and volleyball begin UAA conference play, top finishes for both cross country teams and other news
Women’s tennis player wins championship, men’s soccer score double digits and other news
Women’s tennis player wins championship, men’s soccer score double digits and other news
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Women’s golf places third, women’s soccer remains undefeated and other news
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Golf and tennis kick off seasons, men’s soccer suffers first loss and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A talk with thrower Kai Aravena
(Levi Langley for WSN)
In the Huddle: Janie Cooper on her yearlong racing season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Connor Vincent on his collegiate swimming career
A man in a dark coat standing outside in a park and smiling at the camera.
In the Huddle: Zach Knudsen on his aspirations and optimism for the upcoming season
A woman in a white shirt stands in front of a dark background.
In the Huddle: Maria Stamos on fencing at NYU and competing at the international level
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Washington, D.C. and Sydney
An illustration of an outline of a referee yelling “OUT OF BOUNDS” with three buildings behind him.
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Accra, London and Madrid
A purple illustration of a referee yelling “OUT OF BOUNDS” in a speech bubble with the Big Ben tower, a tower from Madrid and the United States Capitol building behind him. The referee holds a purple whistle.
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, D.C. and Madrid
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
5 ‘Gossip Girl’-inspired outfits for a posh Valentine’s evening
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
The perfect day in SoHo
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYC’s swoon-worthy restaurants for Valentine’s Day
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
5 ‘Gossip Girl’-inspired outfits for a posh Valentine’s evening
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYC’s swoon-worthy restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Cooking up suburban escape
Cooking up suburban escape
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Love at first bite: The best recipes for Valentine’s Day
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Ranked: Lunchly
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Is reviving diner culture heroic or corrupt?
How NYU students celebrated Lunar New Year
How NYU students celebrated Lunar New Year
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
This Stern club highlights minority voices in the world of finance
(Lianna O’Grady for WSN)
Welcoming Lunar New Year in a new home
An illustration of simplified drawings of various forms of self-care like tea, a person wearing a face mask, and a person doing yoga on a blue background.
What it means to take care of yourself across different cultures
On a light green background, four orange rectangles show hands making different signs in each one.
How multicultural sororities foster community at NYU
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: ‘Mo’ season 2 is a comedic reprieve in Trump’s America
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Review: ‘I Am Because We Are’ is a mesmerizing celebration of womanhood and identity
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Staff Recs: For the Valentine’s Day haters
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
10 love songs we adore
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Review: ‘Love Hurts’ subverts conventional Hollywood action comedy with a disappointing hero
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
Review: From the battles to the bedroom, ‘Onyx Storm’ was rushed and unsatisfying
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: Essays about the ’60s, stories about body horror and more
The 5 most anticipated reads of 2025
The 5 most anticipated reads of 2025
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
5 budget-friendly ways to consume books
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: An Irish novella, a historical fantasy book and more
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: ‘Mo’ season 2 is a comedic reprieve in Trump’s America
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Review: ‘Love Hurts’ subverts conventional Hollywood action comedy with a disappointing hero
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
2 best picture nominees used AI. How should we feel?
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: The future of dating is bleak in ‘Companion’
(Courtesy of Atlas Media Corp, A Zeitgeist Films Release in Association with Kino Lorber)
Review: ‘Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story’ brings us the unseen stories of the showbiz icon
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
10 love songs we adore
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Vigil Records: How dorm room jams turned into dim sum raves
(Courtesy of HBO)
Review: Abel Tesfaye delivers a final cinematic masterpiece as The Weeknd
(Courtesy of Nick Mora)
Interview: Musician Brent de la Cruz on the importance of collaboration and inspiration
10 guilty pleasure albums that we unapologetically love
(Courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company)
Review: In ‘English,’ the fight to learn a new language perseveres
An illustration of a hand holding a nutcracker on a blue background scattered with snowflakes.
Let out of the doll box: My retirement from ‘The Nutcracker’
Dancers dressed in soldier costumes lined up onstage.
The Rockettes don’t know when to tap out
Two people stand on a stage with their hands on a table, looking at each other.
Broke People Play Festival expands to uplift more student artists
A person wearing a blue suit with white sleeves holds the hand of a person wearing a pink dress while they sit on a beige couch in a set of a house.
Review: ‘The Great Gatsby’ disguises mediocrity with a star-studded cast
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Review: ‘I Am Because We Are’ is a mesmerizing celebration of womanhood and identity
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
80WSE’s latest exhibition explores a better society through fashion
Three balconies spiraling up with various art pieces on the walls and people perusing them.
Review: The Guggenheim’s new exhibition teaches a history lesson about a fleeting art movement
Ten paintings are hung up in a large group on a light purple gallery wall.
Review: ‘Toward Joy’ builds new frameworks for American art
An illustration of an armed man with a redacted face in front of a collage of U.S. conspiracy imagery.
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ is annoyingly fun
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Behind the scenes at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
(Anna Baird-Hassell, Alex Woodworth, Isabel Albors, and Rachel Ning for WSN)
On the Street: Winter break
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students protest Trump presidency with march on campus
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Cartoon: Time is Ticking
Cartoon: Time is Ticking
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Behind the scenes at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
An aerial view of an autumn field with a runway and body of water, with factories and suburbs on the left.
How to legally fly a drone in NYC
A person stands on stage staring into the distance. They have dark hair and wear a black fur shawl.
For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Review: 'I Am Because We Are' is a mesmerizing celebration of womanhood and identity

The photographic exhibition by Thandiwe Muriu is on view at the Gallatin Galleries.
Sydney Chan, Staff Writer
February 14, 2025
Suditi Sircar
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)

Featuring vivid cultural textiles, eclectic accessories and elaborately constructed hairstyles, artist Thandiwe Muriu's photography plays with concealment and exposure. To accomplish this, the photos center colorfully patterned fabrics and uniquely incorporate household objects. 

Muriu, a self-taught photographer from Nairobi, Kenya, explores identity by reinventing expectations of womanhood and merging respect for tradition with modern innovation. She accomplishes this by searching for African textiles in Nairobi's fabric shops, reimagining historical hairstyles and incorporating eyewear that pays homage to the repurposing of everyday objects in Kenya. 

On view at the Gallatin Galleries, Muriu's exhibition, "Thandiwe Muriu: I Am Because We Are," is curated by professors Keith Miller and Lauren Walsh of the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. The plaques alongside Muriu's photographs in the gallery contain written African proverbs, one of which is the namesake for the exhibition. The idea of "we," a pluralistic inclusion of identity, is embodied by each subject of Muriu's photographs, highlighting the ancestral and historical sacrifices of women as well as the victorious reclamations of female empowerment today.

In the photographs, the models' patterned clothing is identical to the portrait's backdrops. The clothing, at the forefront of the photograph, blends with the fabric at the back of the composition, rendering the depth of the space indiscernible. The result is a fluid, two-dimensional optical illusion, intensified through the flamboyant colors and rich textures. The photographs become more coherent when the viewer focuses on the models, who are starkly three-dimensional against the smooth patterning. Bold lipstick, contoured skin, eccentric eyewear and grand hairstyles draw attention to the models and ground the viewer.  

"The Power of Together" features a tangerine orange fabric, patterned with an abstract floral design of black teardrop-shaped petals inlined with white polka dots. The model wears magenta lipstick and yellow eyewear constructed from drinking straws. Her hair splits into five sections extending outwards and curving into swirls at the top, like the rays of the sun. Her hands are horizontally clasped and the proverb alongside reads, "It is not only giants that do great things." In this photo, Muriu investigates women's invisible labor — specifically, the unending expectation to prepare meals. "A mountain of highly relished pillowy dough called ugali is mined by hands both big and small," the plaque reads.

Muriu's artistic choices — the warm-toned, fiery shades, billowing patterns and joined hands — reflect this communal preparation of meals and imagines a crowded kitchen brimming with aromatics, warmth from cooking steam and helpers trying to steal a taste. "The Power of Together" is Muriu's visual celebration of underappreciated work traditionally assigned to women and recognizes the ancestral strength of one's community. 

(Suditi Sircar for WSN)

The backdrop pattern of "Beyond Birth" is made from concentric circles divided radially. The sections are colored in alternating turquoise, navy blue, fuschia and white. The eyewear is constructed from two yellow rubber doorstops, covering the model's eyes and extending outward above her cheekbones. She wears violet lipstick and her hair is woven into a complex plait that molds into a rounded triangle above her head. The proverb reads, "The sky is wide enough for two birds to fly without their wings touching." 

These words, along with the artistic elements of the photo, encapsulate motherhood's connection to female identity. Historically, a woman's worth was based on the number of children she has, according to the plaque. The description further explains how in Kenya, even clothing links a mother's identity to her children, who will dress in matching fabrics. The circular motifs in the patterning of "Beyond Birth" resemble piercing stares — a nod towards the photograph's themes of personal rediscovery and honest reformation of expectations. Circles also relate to wholeness, representing the full spectrum of experiences and interactions that construct one's identity. With this photograph, Muriu honors motherhood while recognizing that a woman's completion and worth are separate from her child-bearing abilities. 

(Suditi Sircar for WSN)

"The New Africa" features a pattern of oscillating, synth-like waves in red, black and white. The model wears a button-down shirt with a wide collar and her hair is styled in two long braids expanding on either side of her body. Wearing coral lipstick and eyewear constructed from sky-blue clothespins, the model sits self-assuredly with her hands clasped on the fabric-covered tabletop, nails painted maroon. The proverb — "I am because you are" — mirrors the gallery's name, and the photograph itself represents the essence of Muriu's collection and her artistic interweaving of the past and future. 

In this piece, Muriu's pattern selection mimics science-fiction elements, including modern silhouettes and patterns evoking technological reverberations and daring innovation. The plaque describes the "new Africa" and references African youths' hybridization of inherited and digital influences, ultimately reinventing culture at large. This photograph emphasizes modernization, incorporating historic textiles and bold hairstyles that play with tradition. Muriu's contemporary reimagination of beauty plays into African modernism and Afrofuturism, paying homage to tradition while looking toward a new cultural horizon. 

In "I Am Because We Are," Muriu situates each photographed woman and the social phenomenon the artwork represents as a singular glimpse into a multitude of narratives. Her diverse artistic style blends pop art and realism, antiquity and modernity, and repetition and stochasticity. Such is the plural nature of womanhood — discovering identity within a cultural context, transcending timelines and rewriting narratives. 

"Thandiwe Muriu: I Am Because We Are" is open to the public, free of charge, until March 3 at the Gallatin Galleries.

Contact Sydney Chan at [email protected].

