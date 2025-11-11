Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Tandon launches institute to advance urban planning
(Courtesy photo by Sam Hollenshead, courtesy of NYU)
‘Unmatched legacy’: NYU research chief on stepping down to lead Sloan Foundation
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Stern researchers examine extremists’ social media strategies
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Flights canceled at major airports, and other top stories across NYC
(Julian Torres for WSN)
Professors protest billionaire behind Trump education compact
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
(Leena Ahmed for WSN)
19 arrested in Washington Square Park drug bust
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: 2 men die in Brooklyn flash floods, and other top stories across NYC
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
(Julian Torres for WSN)
Professors protest billionaire behind Trump education compact
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Stern study dispels deglobalization talk
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Niko McCarty)
Beyond NYU: Leaving Caltech for a career in journalism
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum executive
New York City Transit employees pump water out of the A Line at Dyckman Street in Nov. 2012. (Courtesy photo by Patrick Cashin)
Opinion: NYC can’t handle the rain
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Guest Essay: Mamdani’s win strengthens our fight for gender equality
(Evan D'Souza for WSN)
Opinion: Mamdani’s inexperience should not be seen as weakness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Editorial: The work has just begun
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
Head coach Scott Waddell and the team get hyped up before the game. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A bittersweet Senior Day for NYU’s soccer teams
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clenches a narrow win and other news
Senior Bryan Moussako, one of the team's returning leaders. (Sidney Snider for WSN)
New-look NYU men’s basketball sets sights on national success
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the U.K. and Washington, D.C.
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Women’s basketball goes on the defensive for the 2nd year in a row
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ditch Big Food for these local restaurants
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
New eats near NYU: What to eat at Time Out Market Union Square
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A bit counterintuitive’: Students split on Kimmel staircase renovations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Steinhardt junior crafts a love letter to home at Fashion Week Brooklyn
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
No tricks, just treats and unique costumes for spooky season
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This fashion fall & winter season, it is in with the new — and the old
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
4 years of Grand Street Pizza
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Courtesy of Victoria Voigt)
How an NYU sorority is uplifting breast cancer awareness
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)
Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company
(Courtesy of Stephen Fealy)
Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP
(Courtesy of Autumn De Wilde)
Review: Florence + the Machine emerges from trauma on ‘Everybody Scream’
(Courtesy of Arab Film Distribution)
‘The Land’ reckons with powerlessness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Courtesy of Arab Film Distribution)
‘The Land’ reckons with powerlessness
(Courtesy of NEON)
Review: Art speaks where words can’t in ‘Sentimental Value’
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
Director Roman Polanski with actresses Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Roman Polanski’s recent film just screened across NYC — here’s why it matters
(Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios)
‘Tron: Ares’ can’t follow through on its core directive
(Courtesy of Stephen Fealy)
Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP
(Courtesy of Autumn De Wilde)
Review: Florence + the Machine emerges from trauma on ‘Everybody Scream’
(Courtesy of Big Hassle)
Review: Alice Phoebe Lou chooses simple intimacy on ‘Oblivion’
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 running anthems to get you across the finish line
(Courtesy of Island Records)
Review: Bon Jovi uses star power to get back into the groove
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)
Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway’s leading ladies
(Courtesy of Dylan Kloner)
Q&A: Reality TV makes good theater
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Courtesy of Michael Kushner)
Q&A: Tony-winning producer Rachel Sussman on ‘Liberation’
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Cuban-American artist’s retrospective confronts colonial power
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Beverage Bundling
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
Beverage Bundling
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
What's your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
WSN spoke to three graduates about how their training gave them the skills to form Fruit Fly Theatre Company, which seeks to uplift immigrant voices.
Skylar Boilard, Performing Arts Editor
November 11, 2025
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)

At the Stella Adler School of Acting, aspiring actors completely commit themselves to mastering their artistic practice. They spend hours every day receiving conservatory training in voice, movement and text analysis, with Stella Adler’s main technique focusing on the performer using their imagination to better understand the world of the character. For three 2025 Stella Adler graduates — Valentine Alvarado, Naomi Orange, and Valentina Avila — the prestigious program gave them the knowledge they would use to form Fruit Fly Theatre Company.

Hailing from Mexico, Australia and Venezuela, the founders created Fruit Fly with the aim of providing more performing arts opportunities for immigrants and uplifting often unheard voices.

“You can always go and strive to do something that you’re passionate about,” Avila said. “You don’t have to wait around for something to show up that you like.”

Formed earlier this year, Fruit Fly is gearing up for its premiere production, “The Wish: a Manual for a Last Ditch Effort to Save Abortion in the United States Through Theatre.” Co-written in 2022 by Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phanesia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson and Julia Specht, the play advocates for abortion rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned. It nonlinearly tells the story of two lovers whose condom breaks, interspersing medical and legal information throughout the plot. Fruit Fly decided to add in a section at the end set in 2025 in New York City to give light to the city’s obstacles in providing reliable abortion access.

WSN spoke to Alvarado, Orange and Avila about their training at Stella Adler and why they decided to produce “The Wish.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: How has your education at Stella Adler helped your work on this production?

Alvarado: Stella Adler was really helpful for me, because I’d been told before that I was very movement-oriented and I didn’t really know how exactly to connect it with text. I also really enjoyed getting vocal technique really drilled in, because that was one of my bigger blocks as an actor; trying to connect to voice and get it out there and help serve the purpose of the stories and the characters that we get to occupy. The imagination work really has been helpful in this production, specifically because we’re meeting these characters at very specific moments. Building that background is really helpful to have them really pop and shine.

At Stella Adler, Alvarado met Orange, a performer and co-founder of Fruit Fly. Orange is both acting in and assistant directing “The Wish.”

WSN: What inspired you to start Fruit Fly?

Orange: Valentina and I were waiting for our visas for a little while, and we knew that we wanted to take things into our own hands, especially as international students. You can wait around for months or years to get cast in something that you want to be in. Being able to create a company that adheres to our own values and aesthetics, the theater that we want to see and we think needs to be seen, is so much freedom. It’s very difficult, but also rewarding to be able to do what you want to do.

WSN: Why did you select “The Wish” as Fruit Fly’s premiere production?

Orange: We’re very much of the belief that theater should be accessible. We’re trying to do that a lot with our company by creating opportunities for people to be cast in things, especially international people, and trying to make art tickets affordable and in venues that sort of keep it in the community and give back to the community. The whole point of this play is to be accessible. It makes litigation and all this fancy language understandable for everyday people. It preaches that you shouldn’t have to be some intellectual academic to know what’s going on with your own rights, and to know what’s going on politically. We wanted to do something that had meaning as something that was politically relevant today, and this play has all that.

Alongside being a member of the production company, Avila, Fruit Fly’s third co-founder, has stepped into the role of director for “The Wish.”

WSN: What’s one aspect of “The Wish” that may surprise audiences?

Avila: Abortion and reproductive rights are very heavily always focused on cisgender women, but there are more people that are affected by it. The trans community is so targeted by everyone and put under a microscope. It’s not necessarily the focus of the play, but it’s such an important thing as well to consider that it’s not just a cisgender women problem.

WSN: What do you hope audiences take away from this production?

Avila: Being from Latin America, American culture tends to be very individualistic in a way that other cultures aren’t. I really like that the play is basically asking the audience to get out of that headspace a little bit and form a sense of community. Even if you don’t know someone personally affected by something, and you’re not personally affected, we have to still act as a community and defend your neighbors and your people. It’s quite explicitly stated in the play that we should all act like for each other and be there for each other. To quote one scene, ‘I want them to love us.’

“The Wish: A Manual for a Last Ditch Effort to Save Abortion in the United States Through Theatre” is running Nov. 15-16 at Pluto’s Loft. Tickets are available online.

Contact Skylar Boilard at [email protected].

Print this Story