Ranked: Broadway’s leading ladies

As a former aspiring actress, I devoted much of my free time as a child trying to learn the art. I tirelessly screlted along to the original cast recording of “Wicked” and memorized every character’s dialogue in “Into the Woods.” Through this process, I came to understand just how much hard work and dedication it takes to become a Broadway star. The actresses who land the leading roles are triple threats with a strong sense of stamina.

Don’t get confused — every single actress on this list is phenomenal. Simply making the cut means they are the best of the best. From Broadway’s belters to one of its most decorated divas, here are the leading ladies who come out on top.

5. Sutton Foster

With one of the most stacked resumes on this list, Sutton Foster is the quintessential leading lady on Broadway. She’s played and originated countless leading roles: the unconventional Princess Fiona in “Shrek The Musical,” tap-dancing Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes” and most notably, Millie Dillmount in “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” Her unmistakable belt is impossible to avoid when listening to almost any cast soundtrack from the 2000s and 2010s. Her voice is technically fantastic, but it’s easy for her tracks to become overplayed because of the sheer amount of exposure she has. She is “Astonishing,” but unfortunately can’t climb any higher than number five on this list.

4. Idina Menzel

It’s hard to argue that any leading role is more iconic than Elphaba in “Wicked,” which Idina Menzel originated in 2003. “Defying Gravity” is the musical theater song of the century, and Menzel is to thank for its iconography. Her riff at the end of the song is foundational to the Broadway canon at this point. Of course, to play such a beast of a role, her acting has to be top-notch as well. She certainly shines as Elphaba, but the multifaceted performer showed her acting prowess even more as the original Maureen in “Rent,” a role that allowed her to showcase her sass to its fullest potential. And while I’ll never forget her impeccable portrayal of Rachel Berry’s mom, Shelby, in “Glee,” Menzel’s talent at times reads as too generic.

3. Eva Noblezada

At only 29, Eva Noblezada has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Her vocal ability is truly enviable because she’s able to flip between her floaty head voice and her strong belt effortlessly. Her powerful vocals are uplifted by her equally impactful acting. In the original cast recording for “Hadestown,” in which she plays Eurydice, listeners can feel her acting talent through the songs. Take “Flowers” for example, where you can literally hear her despair grow throughout the song. The youngest on this list by at least 20 years, there’s no telling the heights Noblezada’s skills will reach by the time she reaches the age of her predecessors.

2. Bernadette Peters

Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” is one of my favorite musicals, and Bernadette Peters, who played the role of The Witch in the original production, gave one of my all-time favorite musical theater performances. With perhaps the most unique voice on this list, Peters’ vibrato is distinct. Her mastery of Sondheim’s rapid-fire patter songs as Dot Marie in “Sunday in the Park with George” is especially impressive. In contrast to the actresses lower on this list, Peters’ acting talent outshines her vocals. She delivers every minute expression or one-liner deliberately and with great intent. When she’s on stage, it’s impossible not to be transfixed by her performance.

1. Audra McDonald

There’s a reason Audra McDonald has won the most Tony Awards of any performer on Broadway. Her acclaimed run as Mama Rose in the 2024 revival of “Gypsy” solidified McDonald’s talent as simply unmatched. Her classically trained voice is beautiful, and she molds it masterfully based on the role she’s playing. Like Peters, her acting takes the spotlight. Even in her recent performance at the Tonys, where she didn’t have the emotional crutch of performing within the show’s full context, her intricate and emotional acting of “Rose’s Turn” was profoundly moving. While she’s clearly technically trained and an expert at her craft, McDonald earns the number one spot for her ability to be present on stage and invite audiences into her vulnerability.

