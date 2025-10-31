5 running anthems to get you across the finish line

Whether you’re running in the upcoming New York City Marathon or squeezing in a workout at 404 Fitness, curating the perfect workout playlist isn’t something to take lightly. When the beat aligns with your pace and the lyrics speak directly to your soul, the right song at the right time will give you the push you need to overcome any hurdle. The tunes below are sure to leave you on an infinite runner’s high, with each verse pushing you further than you thought you could go.

“Freedom” by Beyoncé (feat. Kendrick Lamar)



Whenever I feel like I’m reaching my breaking point in a treadmill session, Beyoncé’s music immediately pulls me out of my misery. “Freedom,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, sets the perfect pace, and its thunderous beat and gritty lyrics immediately turn pain into persistence. Beyond its soulful instrumentation, the pair sings about seeking liberation on personal and societal levels as their lyrics weave together decades of injustice against Black Americans. On top of its political cry, “Freedom” is the quintessential mantra of endurance. Beyoncé even says it herself in the chorus: “Hey, I’ma keep running/ ‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

— Amelia Knust, Music Editor

“La Despedida” by Daddy Yankee



Daddy Yankee doesn’t do slow songs. When there’s nothing but you, your music and the concrete ahead, “La Despedida” is the perfect track to keep you moving. If you need a pick-me-up track with high energy, or if you just want to diversify your playlist with some Spanish songs, “La Despedida” is the tune for you. The only problem might be that you want to quit running and start dancing instead.

— Alessa Alluin, Copy Editor

“Me and Your Mama” by Childish Gambino



Want to feel like a god in your Hokas? Tisch grad Donald Glover, otherwise known as Childish Gambino, packs a synthy bass into this hit, making you feel like you’re a swift wind blowing through New York. For the BPM-anxious runners, Gambino’s intentionally slow beat eventually erupts into a storm of sound. His impressive vocal range and supporting chorus push every stride forward, and “Me and Your Mama” transforms powerful desire into electric momentum.

— Angela Dong, Staff Writer

“Gimme More” by Britney Spears



A high-energy, fast-paced classic, “Gimme More” by Britney Spears, makes time on the treadmill fly by. The hypnotic beat locks you into the rhythm, making you forget your own exhaustion and fall effortlessly into step. Spears’ contagious pop-star confidence motivates you to go faster and take that next level up. When you’re running on fumes and need that final push to the finish line, this track will make you dig deeper — and as Britney says, “gimme more.”

— Shreeya Goyal, Staff Writer

“Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + the Machine



While “Dog Days Are Over” starts a little slower than most running songs, its beauty lies in its thumping build, making it the perfect song to start your race. As the background percussion builds throughout the song, it propels you to match your stride to its rhythms. When Florence Welch belts, “Run fast for your mother, run fast for your father” the running experience becomes out-of-body, propelling anyone to run further. For a moment, Florence + the Machine’s anthem makes the world fall away as you run to its hypnotic beat.

— Lucy Farringer, Contributing Writer

