Q&A: Maria Ellis on inventing her sound

Lines between talent and gimmicks blur as new artists increasingly rely on social media publicity, but New York-based singer Maria Ellis proved herself as a rising star with an impressive range and musicality, resulting in over 6 million views and 95,000 followers across social media platforms. She first rose to prominence with a viral TikTok cover in 2020 of 24kGoldn and iann dior’s “Mood” where she added her own verse, resulting in hundreds of comments drawing comparisons to Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Ellis sings, writes, produces and plays multiple instruments — giving every release a handmade touch. Since dropping her first single “When I’m Leaving You” in 2017, she has consistently released original music since 2020.

From TikTok covers to the release of her debut EP “Ultrabaddie” in May, Ellis’ fusion of pop, R&B and electronic sound, paired with an impressive range, confirms that her rise in the music industry is just beginning. Upon the release of her recent summer singles “Hater” and “I Like Me (When I’m Loving You)” in August and September, the singer sat down with WSN to discuss her lifelong relationship with music and the inspirations shaping her path.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

WSN: How did your childhood impact your journey as an artist?

Ellis: From a very young age, I was drawn to music, it’s something that just felt natural to me. I started playing piano when I was three, and by six, I was already writing music on my own. While my parents aren’t musicians themselves, they’re avid music lovers and filled the house with all types of genres. My dad’s a rap fan who’d play Busta Rhymes and DMX, and my mom loves ’‘80s bands like Duran Duran. Having such an eclectic musical environment at home definitely shaped my love for music.

WSN: How was your experience going to college for music? Do you feel like Berklee pushed you as an artist?

Ellis: Attending Berklee was truly life changing for me. It wasn’t just about what I learned in classes, it was the friends and talented people I met there who showed me new things, like how to produce. Being in that environment really helped me master my own sound and figure out the kind of music I want to make.

WSN: What advice would you tell people who are currently studying music or want to pursue it as a career?

Ellis: Get your education and finish it. Even when it gets tough, do your best to finish your studies because it’s something that will help your development as an artist. Pursuing music isn’t easy, but it’s incredibly rewarding if it’s what you love. Just keep following your dreams.

WSN: How did you start producing your own music?

Ellis: In college, I would record my own vocals. Still, it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that I really dove into producing everything myself since I couldn’t go to the studio anymore. One of my biggest inspirations was seeing artists like Ariana Grande producing their own music, watching her really inspired me to start to vocal produce my own songs.

WSN: How does it feel to be able to connect with audiences online through social media platforms like TikTok?

Ellis: I love it. It’s given me a really amazing audience of people, especially during COVID-19. I couldn’t go out there and sing and perform, so it was a really great way for me to keep singing, writing and showing people my original music. I really do think social media is such an incredible tool for artists that everybody should be taking advantage of. I’ve been able to connect with Ariana’s fans, Sabrina [Carpenter]’s fans and find my own fans along the way.

WSN: What’s next for you as an artist?

Ellis: I’m really looking forward to my upcoming show in New York on Nov. 6. It’s my first event with Sofar Sounds and I’ll be performing my new singles, plus some unreleased music. I also just released a new song called “Wish I Never Met You” which was released Oct. 24, which is a feature with RAFAEL and Tu2Zi. I’m just really excited to perform, it’s my favorite thing to do.

Contact Amelia Knust at [email protected].