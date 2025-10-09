6 underrated LGBTQ+ songs to add to your playlist

Oct. 11 marks the 37th anniversary of National Coming Out Day, first celebrated in 1988 to commemorate the first anniversary of the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. Established by Robert Eichberg and Jean O’Leary, the day is dedicated to supporting anyone part of the LGBTQ+ community coming out of the closet or sharing their identity with others. To celebrate all year long, here are some songs to add to your permanent LGBTQ+ playlist.

“When I Forgive You” by Sasha Allen

In the face of transphobia, transgender singer-songwriter and former “The Voice” contestant Sasha Allen sings “When I Forgive You” with kindness and understanding. He extends grace with lines such as “I’m not fed up with you for fearing something that you’ve never seen,” yet sets expectations towards acceptance: “Cause I’m not an act of revolution / that you’re watching on the news / I bet you’d like me if we talked / I bet you wouldn’t have a clue.” Allen challenges prejudice not with hatred, but with radical empathy towards humanity.

“why did you invite me to your wedding” by Kevin Atwater

“Why did you invite me to your wedding” is quite melancholy, partially because of its universal relatability for LGBTQ+ people. Kevin Atwater looks back on young queer love with a delicate hurt that encompasses the confusion and fear that comes with discovering your sexuality as an adolescent. “I kissed you and then you got quiet / You could’ve hurt me, it would’ve been easy,” Atwater sings. “But you took my hand and asked me to dance / To nothing and never brought it up again.”

“The Way I Do” by Madeleine Kelson

Madeleine Kelson’s “The Way I Do” displays an LGBTQ+ relationship as both ordinary and holy. Kelson describes drinking coffee in the morning, buying grocery store flowers and falling asleep beside each other every night, as any couple would. And with a country twang to her voice, she sings, “If I don’t get to heaven for loving her true / God has never loved a woman the way I do.”

“The Binding of Issac” by Schmekel

Schmekel was an all-transgender Jewish folk punk band from Brooklyn who wrote songs about the Jewish, queer and trans experience. In “The Binding of Issac,” the band compares the biblical tale of Abraham — in which he binds his son Isaac to an altar after God commands him to sacrifice his son — to the binding of a person’s chest to appear flat or more masculine. Added sounds of tambourine and cowbell create a funky beat, matching well with the satirical lyrics: “The synagogue is packed but I am only binding.” Although most of the group’s songs are no longer available on streaming platforms, you can find “The Binding of Issac” along with the group’s two albums on YouTube.

“Jesus From Texas” by Semler

In “Jesus From Texas,” queer Christian artist Semler deconstructs religious homophobia and transphobia. Filled with emotional and musical ebbs and flows, they uncover how religion has played a role in limiting them and their loved ones’ views on the LGBTQ+ community: “My best friend found God, so we lost touch / I guess a Savior beats a friend who thinks you’re good enough / I hope she finds love and peace / And if her kid comes out, I hope that she calls me.” Semler is able to articulate the experience of so many who have lost relationships due to their gender or sexuality, while including a hopeful undertone towards religion and humanity.

“Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” by Ned Sublette

Originally written in 1981 by Latin country musician Ned Sublette, “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” was popularized in 2006 by Willie Nelson as the first gay-themed mainstream country song. In 2024, South African country singer Orville Peck covered the song in a duet with Nelson. Regardless of the rendition, this song is both satirical and poignant in its commentary on cowboys and Southern culture. It starts with a deeper, more painful truth: “No, a small town don’t like it when a cowboy has feelings for men.” Then, the chorus, which draws parallels between Western wear and leather subculture, is much more light-hearted: “Cowboys are frequently secretly fond of each other / Say, what do you think all them saddles and boots was about?”

Contact Sam Kats at [email protected].