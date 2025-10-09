Josh Groban raises $1.5 million for arts education

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘Insult to injury’: Mills owns up to shooting threat response
(Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: Mayor-elect stabbed in Germany, hikers stranded in China and hotel collapse in Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Student gov’t launches plan for accessible advising and tech platforms
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
$2 million Village greenery project launches near campus
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Protesters shut down Brooklyn Bridge, and other top stories across NYC
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
City Scoop: Adams drops out of mayoral race, and other top stories across NYC
Zohran Mamdani stands beside Senator Bernie Sanders at this year’s Labor Day parade. (Krish Dev for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani endorsed by Gov. Hochul, and other top stories across NYC
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
NSA withdraws from NYU Tandon career fair
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Conservative panelists talk campus free speech at Federalist Society event
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Owen Correll for WSN)
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum executive
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
(Courtesy of PookieFilms)
Beyond NYU: Breaking into R&B with her Sudanese culture
(Courtesy of BeyondDC, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: ‘Create more connectivity,’ says the former national transportation secretary
(Tony Wu for WSN)
Opinion: NYU cares more about image than free speech
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Opinion: Mamdani is right to scrap NYC’s gifted program
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
Students at the 2024 Steinhardt graduation ceremony decorated their caps with pro-Palestinian designs. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Guest Essay: Why you should decorate your graduation cap
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: We can’t afford to prioritize AI in early education
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Vaccine mandates aren’t ‘slavery’ — they’re necessary for safe schooling
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU swimming and diving teams hope to build on last year’s success
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
How sisterhood powers NYU’s women’s basketball team
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Your NYU sports bar, based on your favorite NFL team
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s soccer extends winning streak, tennis opens ITA Northeast Championships and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s soccer scores first home win, women’s volleyball wins twice and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf dominates UAA championship, women’s volleyball splits double-header and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s volleyball sweeps home opener, cross country takes first place and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Washington, Paris and Sydney
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Argentina, Italy and Spain
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
4 independent makeup shops that shine in NYC
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
This National Coming Out Day, keep the conversation flowing
(John Bush for WSN)
Wednesday-night dinners: How these NYU students find community through cooking
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
The ultimate autumn scent guide
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
How to study fashion at NYU
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
How to restyle outfits from ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
(Alex Amaral for WSN)
Students pull off last-minute fashion show in Hell’s Kitchen
(John Bush for WSN)
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
New eats near NYU: Ferrane Bakery is multiple traditions in one kitchen
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
5 restaurants near NYU named the best in North America
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
5 NYC restaurants that cure our homesickness
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
This National Coming Out Day, keep the conversation flowing
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
NYU’s South Asian sorority girls on how they find community
(Rishi Gala for WSN)
¡Saca tu bandera! 5 ways the Latine community celebrates our month
The site of the block-wide Manhattan jail project in Chinatown.
A precarious promise: What the tallest jail in the world means for those who live next to it
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU’s first and last ‘first days’
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Courtesy of Kino Lorber)
NYFF 63: Sepideh Farsi on new Gaza documentary
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
6 underrated LGBTQ+ songs to add to your playlist
(Courtesy of Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Josh Groban raises $1.5 million for arts education
The AMC Empire 25 and the Regal Cinema in Times Square. (Ivy Chan for WSN)
AMC vs. Regal
(Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)
NYFF 63 Review: ‘After the Hunt’ preys on our biases
(Rishi Gala for WSN)
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Twilight’
(Abby Jong for WSN)
Your next read based on your zodiac sign
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel by an NYU professor, a book where magic meets politics and more
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Ocean Vuong shares new novel at Skirball
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these reads
(Courtesy of Kino Lorber)
NYFF 63: Sepideh Farsi on new Gaza documentary
The AMC Empire 25 and the Regal Cinema in Times Square. (Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)
NYFF 63 Review: ‘After the Hunt’ preys on our biases
(Courtesy of Kamal Aljafari)
NYFF 63 Review: A glimpse into Palestinian life beyond genocide
(Courtesy of Janus Films)
NYFF 63 Review: ‘Days and Nights in the Forest’ showcases the colonization of the mind and body
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
6 underrated LGBTQ+ songs to add to your playlist
(Courtesy of Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Josh Groban raises $1.5 million for arts education
(Courtesy of Sony Music)
Review: Zara Larsson’s ‘Midnight Sun’ shines bright, even in fall
(Courtesy of Capitol Records)
Review: Olivia Dean’s new album captures love in all its phases
(Amelia Knust for WSN)
Q&A: Maude Latour on performing for a hometown crowd at All Things Go NYC
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway male tenors
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Stunt casting takes away from Broadway’s magic
Pasadena Golf Club, one of the 12 comedy troupes that were open for auditions this semester. (Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
Behind the curtain of NYU comedy auditions
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
5 casting choices we’re manifesting
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Art’ on Broadway fails to craft a compelling production
Steinhardt seniors Mila De Félix and Ricardo Goytia. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Puerto Rican culture and art combine for these Steinhardt seniors
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Clive Davis students to play at the Guggenheim in collaboration with CBVC
(Maya Santiago for WSN)
Review: MoMA’s new installation embraces the future of artificial intelligence
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
‘Escenas’ traces Latinx family histories through photography
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Review: ‘Reflections in Black’ reframes Black narratives through photography
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An average conversation between Stern bros
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Escapism
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
SPONSORED: Gen Z faces a new credit reality as U.S. lending trends evolve
The Find Your Light Foundation’s annual benefit concert featured celebrity performers and an auction to raise money for the arts.
Skylar Boilard, Performing Arts Editor
October 10, 2025
Josh Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation, which has previously collaborated with students from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, raised a record $1.5 million in support of arts education programs at its second-annual benefit concert Wednesday night.

The concert, hosted by Groban in Jazz at Lincoln Center, presented performances from Jordan Fisher, Norah Jones and Sesame Street characters. It also featured dozens of student performers from various organizations, such as The Stuttering Association for the Young and Wharton Arts, supported by FYLF. All proceeds from the event went directly to funding grants for nationwide groups like Broadway Bound Kids and supporting teachers by providing instruments and resourcing for the classroom.

“The arts absolutely saved me,” Groban said in an opening statement during the benefit. “The fact that I’m here tonight is a testament to those programs and teachers.”

Groban founded FYLF in 2005, crediting his confidence and career in the arts to his educators — specifically his seventh grade choir teacher at Winward School in Los Angeles, who recognized him as a “shy” kid and gave him his first solo. 

The arts are typically the first cut following budget losses in K-12 programs. Over 50% of classrooms report less time and resources spent on art and 48% report less time and resources spent on music in 2012 compared to 2002, according to a study by Americans for the Arts.

Move NYC, a tuition-free social justice organization focused on diversifying dance, recently lost their $50,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant. Subsequently, many other funders pulled their contributions, resulting in a $125,000 loss in budget this year. Dancers from Move NYC performed at the concert in an effort to raise money for the organization.

“[Students] want someone to tell them that they aren’t going to lose access to the art that has changed their lives,” principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, Tiler Peck said to introduce the organization’s performance.

Toward the end of the performance, the foundation held an auction. Prizes included a VIP experience with orchestra seats to “Hamilton,” the opportunity to meet Leslie Odom Jr. backstage and signed merchandise, which sold for $15,000. Additionally, a two-night stay in a suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with front row seats to Groban’s upcoming residency at the Colosseum and the chance to meet him backstage sold twice at $30,000 each. 

After the auction, Groban accepted numerous donations, ranging up to $50,000. Groban also matched over 40 donors’ $500 donations.

Executive producer Sal Perez accepted the Find Your Light Award on behalf of “Sesame Street,” and co-authors Ivy Ross and Susan Magsamen accepted the Arts for Healing Award for their book, “Your Brain on Art: How Art Transforms Us.

“I see the power of art everyday,” said Ross in her acceptance speech. “I see it in the spark of imagination in my grandchildren’s eyes.”

Ross and Magsamen’s book outlines the science behind art’s effect on a person’s mind and wellbeing. Their research finds that art enhances physical and mental wellbeing, lowers stress and supports human connection.

Each celebrity performer echoed this sentiment, saying a few words about how they felt closer to others and themselves through the arts.

“I stayed in drama club because of the gift that I got,” Fisher said during the concert. “I got the gift of theater, I got the gift of music. It literally changed my life.”

The Find Your Light Foundation is still accepting donations in support of arts education and encouraging people to write to Congress in support of new arts education legislation.

Contact Skylar Boilard at [email protected].

Print this Story